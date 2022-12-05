SUN PRAIRIE EAST & WEST

The new boys swimming season is off to a rousing start for both Sun Prairie East and West High Schools. The Wolves made the short trip over to their cross town rivals as the Cardinals hosted the 2022 Sun Prairie Invitational on Saturday, Dec. 3. 

The visiting Wolves narrowly edged out the host Cardinals, taking third of the 11 teams with a team score of 250. Sun Prairie East was hot on their tails, finishing fourth with a team score of 240. LinnMar would win the invitational with a team score of 426 and Madison Memorial took second with a 423.5.

