The new boys swimming season is off to a rousing start for both Sun Prairie East and West High Schools. The Wolves made the short trip over to their cross town rivals as the Cardinals hosted the 2022 Sun Prairie Invitational on Saturday, Dec. 3.
The visiting Wolves narrowly edged out the host Cardinals, taking third of the 11 teams with a team score of 250. Sun Prairie East was hot on their tails, finishing fourth with a team score of 240. LinnMar would win the invitational with a team score of 426 and Madison Memorial took second with a 423.5.
The day kicked off with the 200 medley relay, where Sun Prairie West established an early lead by taking sixth. The Wolves' team of senior Jonah Gunnink, senior Caleb Hudson, freshman Cam Spredemann, and senior Zach Svendsen put up a time of 1:45.91. Sun Prairie East's team of sophomore Bodey Rairde, freshman Cam Johll-Bayliss, sophomore Cody Zander, and junior Lowan Wagner would finish ninth with a time of 1:49.09.
Sun Prairie East junior Trevor Nicodemus picked up right where he left off last season in the following event, the 200 freestyle. He blazed his way to a time of 1:46.88 for third place overall. His teammate, sophomore Elijah Krystowiak, also had a stellar run with a time of 1:51.93 for fifth. West's best result came from junior Gustave Schasker, who finished ninth with a time of 2:00.87.
East's edge in individual swims continued in the 200 individual medley. East's Rairden narrowly edged out West's Spredemann in the event. Rairden took sixth with a time of 2:12.17 and Spredemann was right behind him in seventh with a time of 2:12.81.
Sun Prairie East senior Sean Gillett kept the strong individual performance trend going in the 50 freestyle. He would tie for fourth with a time of 22.76. West's best time in the event cam courtesy of Svendsen, who took 10th with a time of 23.74.
Gillett would swim in back-to-back events for East as he was also a head man in the 100 butterfly. He was strong once again, taking third with a time of 55.63. A pair of Wolves would finish in the top 10 as freshman Orion Krasniqi took ninth with a 57.80 and Spredemann finished 10th with a 58.42.
East and West again went head to head in the 100 freestyle, with the Cardinals again getting the narrow edge. Nicodemus would finish fourth for East with a time of 49.37, followed closely by Jonah Gunnink of West in fifth with a time of 49.74. East sophomore Coby Zander would also snag an eighth place finish with a time of 51.87.
The 500 freestyle offered yet another opportunity for Sun Prairie East to widen its gap as sophomore Elijah Krystowiak took third with his time of 5:18.55. West's best performance came from Owen Aker, who finished fifth with a time of 5:24.07. He was immediatly followed by his teammate, Schasker, who swam a time of 5:24.32 for sixth.
Next up was the 200 freestyle relay, and again the Cardinals laid claim to the best time. Gillett, Krystowiak, Wagner, and Nicodemus teamed up for a time of 1:31.92 for third place. West's quartet of Svendsen, sophomore Elijah Gunnunk, sophomore Chase Rimrodt, and Jonah Gunnink swam the Wolves' best time, a 1:34.15, for fifth.
Back on the individual side of things, Jonah Gunnink produced one of West's best performances of the day in the 100 backstroke. He took second place with his speedy time of 53.82. Zander put up East's best time, taking seventh with a 58.10.
The 100 breaststroke proved to be a talented pool of swimmers as neither East nor West finished within the top 15. East sophomore Roman Maretski would tie for 16th with a time of 1:11.33 and a pair of Wolves, Hudson and Svendsen, finished right behind him in 18th and 19th with time of 1:11.80 and 1:12.73, respectively.
In the final event, it was East's turn to put up one of its strongest performances of the day in the 400 freestyle relay. The Cardinals took second with a time of 3:18.78 thanks to the efforts of Gillett, Krystowiak, Zander, and Nicodemus. West had two teams in the top ten with an eighth and tenth place finish. Rimrodt, Hudson, Schasker, and Elijah Gunnink led the eighth place team to a time of 3:38.81.
This event also came on the heels of a tight Big Eight conference dual win for Sun Prairie West on Friday, Dec. 2 on the road against Madison East/La Follette. The varsity walked away with four outright wins while the junior varsity won every event it participated in. The varsity won 90 to 80 while the junior varsity dominated, 107 to 30.
The varsity started strong in the 200 medley relay, the first varsity race, by taking first with a time of 1:53.64 with the team of junior Jonas Hudson, junior Nathan Tedjakusuma, Elijah Gunnink, and sophomore Charlie Reeder.
West's next win wouldn't come until the sixth varsity swim of the day, the 100 freestyle. Schasker would walk away with first thanks to a time of 55.17. The Wolves would make it back-to-back wins as Caleb Hudson claimed the top spot in the 500 freestyle with his time of 5:39.26, narrowly edging out his teammate, Krasniqi, who took second with a time of 5:39.58.
Tedjakusuma was responsible for West's next win in the 100 breaststroke. He put up a time of 1:07.73 for his first place finish. Reeder was hot on his tail in second with a time of 1:11.02.
Next up for West, the Wolves will host their first home meet of the new season in a Big Eight conference triple-dual on Friday, Dec. 9 against both Janesville Parker and Madison Memorial. They'll immediately follow that up by heading to Brookfield Central High School for an invitational on Saturday, Dec. 10.
As for Sun Prairie East, the Cardinals will also be at home in their next meet as they'll host Janesville Craig and Madison West for a conference triple-dual on Friday, Dec. 9. East will also be at an invitational on Saturday, Dec. 10, but they'll be participating in Fort Atkinson's.
2022 Sun Prairie Invitational team scores
1. LinnMar, 426
2. Madison Memorial, 423.5
3. Sun Prairie West, 250
4. Sun Prairie East, 240
5. Eau Claire Memorial/North, 169
T6. Waunakee, 163.5
T6. Hudson, 163.5
8. Oregon, 132
9. Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights, 114
10. Mount Horeb, 48.5
11. Monona Grove, 40