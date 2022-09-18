SWIM
A pair of swimmers from Sun Prairie East and West prepare to enter the pool at a dual meet at Sun Prairie East High School on Friday, Sept. 16. 

 Ryan Gregory

The Sun Prairie East and West girls swimming programs became very familiar with one another this weekend. The Cardinals and Wolves all used to be teammates last season, but they were pitted against each other in back-to-back days.

First, West made the trip to East for a head-to-head conference dual on Friday, Sept. 16. The following day, the Wolves were back once again for an invitational hosted by East on Saturday, Sept. 17.

