The time-honored tradition of the Paul Frank Invite added a new chapter on Friday, Apr. 28. It was the first edition of the event to feature two Sun Prairie high schools as Sun Prairie East played host and Sun Prairie West crossed town to come compete. The Cardinals and Wolves were joined by 15 other schools from across the area to engage in intense competition.

East and West were locked in a battle near the top of the boys standings, finishing second and third with team scores of 79 and 55, respectively. Verona would take the top spot for the boys with a team score of 102. The Wolves and Cardinals finished back-to-back on the girls side, too, as West finished seventh with a score of 45 and East was right behind in eighth with a score of 41. Waunakee would reign supreme for the girls with a team score of 122.5.

Sun Prairie West senior Jonathan Weah gives his all on the final leg of the Wolves' 4x200 relay race at the Paul Frank Invite, hosted at Sun Prairie East High School on Friday, Apr. 28.
Sun Prairie West senior Tyler Hodges runs the second leg of the Wolves' first-place 4x800 relay race at the Paul Frank Invite, hosted at Sun Prairie East High School on Friday, Apr. 28.
Sun Prairie East senior Cortez LeGrant Jr. breaks away from the pack in the 100 meter dash at the Paul Frank Invite, hosted at Sun Prairie East High School on Friday, Apr. 28.
Sun Prairie West junior Keion Kauppinen finished second in the long jump at the Paul Frank Invite, hosted at Sun Prairie East High School on Friday, Apr. 28.
Sun Prairie West sophomore Sydney Holiday (left) and junior Dakota Mitchell (right) run the 100 meter dash at the Paul Frank Invite, hosted at Sun Prairie East High School on Friday, Apr. 28.
Sun Prairie East junior Kaia Gassner runs the third leg of the 4x200 relay at the Paul Frank Invite, hosted at Sun Prairie East High School on Friday, Apr. 28.
Sun Prairie East junior Audrey Seefeld took third in the 100 meter hurdles at the Paul Frank Invite, hosted at Sun Prairie East High School on Friday, Apr. 28.

