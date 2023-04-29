The time-honored tradition of the Paul Frank Invite added a new chapter on Friday, Apr. 28. It was the first edition of the event to feature two Sun Prairie high schools as Sun Prairie East played host and Sun Prairie West crossed town to come compete. The Cardinals and Wolves were joined by 15 other schools from across the area to engage in intense competition.
East and West were locked in a battle near the top of the boys standings, finishing second and third with team scores of 79 and 55, respectively. Verona would take the top spot for the boys with a team score of 102. The Wolves and Cardinals finished back-to-back on the girls side, too, as West finished seventh with a score of 45 and East was right behind in eighth with a score of 41. Waunakee would reign supreme for the girls with a team score of 122.5.
One of the top storylines from the afternoon was Sun Prairie East's historic performance in both the 4x100 and 4x200 relays. The 4x100 was handled by the fearsome foursome of junior Connor Stauff and John McLean on the first two legs, senior Jerry Kaminski on the third, and senior Cortez LeGrant Jr. running anchor. Stauff, McLean, and LeGrant Jr. ran the same legs in the 4x200 relay with junior Jace Stolte stepping in for the third. Both squads took first place in their respective races and set meet records. The 4x200 squad ran a time of 1:30.91 and the 4x100 team ran a time of 43.33 seconds.
Sun Prairie West's boys deserve their flowers for being right on their tails in both events, as well. West's 4x100 squad of senior Sincere Johnson, sophomore Oliver Pooch, and juniors Keion Kauppinen and Daniel Wilson took second with a time of 44.46 seconds. The Wolves also grabbed third in the 4x200 as Johnson and Pooch were joined by freshman Antonio Jackson and senior Jonathan Weah to put up a time of 1:32.19.
As the final tallies would indicate, both Sun Prairie East and West lived near the top of the leaderboards for most of the afternoon. The Wolves notched their first win of the day in the 4x800 relay. Seniors Mateo Alvarado Venegas and Tyler Hodges and sophomores Easton Garbutt and Drew Peters teamed up to blaze a time of 8:35.61, almost four seconds ahead of second place. East's team of Malcolm Mohr, Leo Saron, Yutaro Suzuki, and Cole Dwyer would finish seventh with a time of 9:01.99.
The boys' individual sprint races were littered with Cardinals and Wolves, as well. LeGrant Jr. was the top dog in the 100 meter dash, winning with a time of 11.05 seconds. East would also claim second in the 200 meter dash as Stauff ripped off a time of 23.27 seconds, followed closely by Weah of West in third with a time of 23.55 seconds. The Wolves also got a strong finish from junior Daniel Wilson in the 110 meter hurdles, who claimed fourth with a time of 16.27 seconds.
Sun Prairie West took a slight advantage in the distance runs with a pair of third place finishes. Peters nabbed third in the 800 meter run with a time of 2:02.44 and Alvarado Venegas finished third in the 3,200 meter run with a time of 9:44.36. Sun Prairie East's best finish in the individual distance runs cam from sophomore Pat McRoberts, who earned sixth in the 1,600 with a time of 4:47.98.
The Wolves and Cardinals' dominance continued over into the field portion of the event, as well. There, Sun Prairie East claimed a pair of first place finishes as junior Alton Williams won the shot put with a throw of 51'4" and senior Trevor Schulz won the pole vault with a leap of 13 feet. West junior Ean Ackley would also snag fifth in the shot put with a throw of 47'7" and East got another vaulter in the top five as sophomore Colton Scherer earned fourth with a leap of 11'6".
Sun Prairie West's event of choice was undoubtedly the long jump. Wolves claimed the top two spots as junior Ebrima Conteh won with a jump of 20'6.25" and fellow junior Keion Kauppinen was right behind in second place with a jump of 20'2.5". East was represented in the top three, also, as Stauff turned in a jump of 20'2.25". The Cardinals would add one more third place finish in the high jump, courtesy of Stolte with a leap of six feet even.
It was just as exciting of a day on the girls side of the meet, as well. Starting in the sprints, it was a very strong day for Sun Prairie West junior Dakota Mitchell. She would take fourth in the 100 meter dash with a time of 12.92 seconds and third in the 200 meter dash with a time of 27.16 seconds. In an ultra-competitive distance group, West would emerge with the best time, as well, as sophomore Ali McCaughtry picked up a fifth place finish in the 1,600 meter run.
West's strong performance on the girls side would extend into the relays. The Wolves' lineup of senior Alexis Shemanek, freshman Layla Maggit, sophomore Sydney Holiday, and Mitchell would claim second place in the 4x100 relay with a time of 51.41 seconds. West was also near the top of the 4x800 relay, finishing fifth as sophomore JoJo Knauss, McCaughtry, sophomore Sophie Erickson, and senior Grace Kline put up a time of 10:21.74. Sun Prairie East would steal back some bragging rights in the 4x200 relay, though, as sophomore Alexa Wornson, freshman Kiera Place, junior Kaia Gassner, and junior Audrey Seefeld turned in a time of 1:49.11 for third place.
Seefeld was far from done turning in top performances on the day for Sun Prairie East. She would also nab third in the 100 meter hurdles with a time of 16.18 seconds, third in the long jump with a distance of 16'11.5", and second in the pole vault with a height of 10'6". Wornson would also pick East up some points in the 300 meter hurdles, finishing third with a time of 49 seconds flat.
Sun Prairie West was no slouch in the field portion of the meet, either. Senior Cassie Siegel earned the Wolves fourth place in the high jump with a leap of five feet flat and fellow senior Lauren Adams whipped a discus throw of 109'2" for third place.
While Friday was a day of competing against many of the area's best programs, Sun Prairie East and West will meet again this coming week for a more focused day of head-to-head action. Sun Prairie East will play host for a Big Eight conference quad on Tuesday, May 2 which will include West, Middleton, and Verona.
The Cardinals will have a busy week following that, heading to Waterloo High School for an invitational on Thursday, May 4, to Stoughton High School for another on Friday, May 5, and finally to Arrowhead High School for a third on Saturday, May 6. The Wolves will only have one more meet that week, a trip to local Mansfield Stadium for an invitational on Friday, May 5.