Incredible change can come from humble beginnings. For Sydney Schmidt, a 21-year-old volunteer with The Ability Center, she showed up to Sun Prairie East High School last fall simply looking to help instruct the physical education classes there about the blossoming world of adaptive wheelchair athletics.
Schmidt opened up to the class about her story. How she had been a promising athlete in middle school but, due to multiple autoimmune diseases, she began feeling weak and falling behind the other athletes she had dominated up until that point. She was left relying on a wheelchair and other mobility aids, not only cancelling her athletic career but zapping her ability to even get out of bed.
Wheelchair basketball served as her life revitalization. After years confined to her home, she connected with the crew at The Ability Center, located in Wauwatosa, when she was 19 and quickly joined up with a 3-on-3 basketball team there. Her history as a successful athlete shined through as it was evident she had the stuff to be a top-end talent in the sport. She progressed to the point where she had viable aspirations of joining the under-25 USA women's wheelchair basketball team.
"I went from not wanting to get out of bed to living life again," Schmidt said. "It's not just the basketball part, but life in general. I had plans to go to college to play sports, so when that was taken out of the equation, it was hard to do anything. Getting that competitive spirit back was a major help."
One major aspect holding her back from national competition was the condition of her competitive wheelchair. She was borrowing it from someone else. The Ability Center founder and executive director Damian Buchman, who was also part of these presentations, clarified the problem best.
"It's kind of like trying to play basketball in football cleats," Buchman said. "Equipment really does make a significant difference. If you're not in a chair that is specifically fit for your body, you can feel it. Nationally competitive athletes have a wheelchair that's one piece and entirely aluminum, making it lighter and easier to maneuver. Getting that custom chair is like switching from football cleats to Jordans."
Many members of that physical education class Schmidt worked with in the fall also belonged to Sun Prairie East's "Cardinal Leadership Team," an athlete-driven collective that aims to make the community a better place through various fundraisers and volunteering opportunities. Schmidt's story struck a cord with these current athletes. They decided something had to be done.
"We really saw it as an opportunity to give back," said Sun Prairie East junior John McLean, a member of the Cardinal Leadership Team. "We got together in late February and wanted to make a contribution, athlete to athlete. We got her story, put it on a flyer, and advertised it to local businesses as well as a GoFundMe."
As the Sun Prairie community always seems to do, it stepped up for a good cause. Donations to the GoFundMe started pouring in as athletes like McLean, juniors Logan Gross, Connor Stauff, and AJ Colvin as well as sophomores Brady Schauer and Cooper White helped push the message out across social media.
"It was a crazy feeling," McLean said. "Within 20 minutes of the first night, we were already near $500. It was cool to see that number continue to grow and know we were doing something positive in and through our community. So many people were so committed to this one cause."
The leadership group clobbered their goal of $5,000. On Tuesday, Apr. 18, Schmidt and the rest of the crew from The Ability Center returned to Sun Prairie East High School to teach a new crop of students about the sport that had given her her life back. There were about 10 extra members in the class, though, with a check in their hands.
Before the lesson began, the Cardinal Leadership Team presented Schmidt with a check for $5,000. Finally, Schmidt had her first pair of metaphorical Jordans.
"I was super excited," Schmidt said. "It means a lot that the guys who helped raise the money are also athletes. They get it. Anybody at any point can become disabled. I used to be an athlete, it means even more that they understand and wanted to help."
The process now begins for Schmidt to try her hand at making team USA. Her custom wheelchair, which will specifically feature a higher back rest and a different center of gravity from her current chair, will take a few months to build. That still gives her time to get it and practice with it before the team USA tryouts in October.
It will be a long and challenging road to achieve her goals. But, Schmidt can take comfort in the fact that she has not only the backing of The Ability Center, but also the Sun Prairie community.
"Her journey has been nothing short of amazing," Buchman said. "This sport has opened a world of possibilities to her. There's nothing she can't do. It's been inspiring to see her go from bedside to sport-side. And she has no plans of stopping."