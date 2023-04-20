Incredible change can come from humble beginnings. For Sydney Schmidt, a 21-year-old volunteer with The Ability Center, she showed up to Sun Prairie East  High School last fall simply looking to help instruct the physical education classes there about the blossoming world of adaptive wheelchair athletics.

Schmidt opened up to the class about her story. How she had been a promising athlete in middle school but, due to multiple autoimmune diseases, she began feeling weak and falling behind the other athletes she had dominated up until that point. She was left relying on a wheelchair and other mobility aids, not only cancelling her athletic career but zapping her ability to even get out of bed.

SYDNEY SCHMIDT
Sydney Schmidt, a volunteer with The Ability Center, participates in a wheelchair basketball physical education lesson at Sun Prairie East High School on Tuesday, Apr. 18.
DAMIAN BUCHMAN
The Ability Center founder and executive director Damian Buchman address a physical education class at Sun Prairie East High School on Tuesday, Apr. 18.
SUN PRAIRIE EAST LEADERSHIP TEAM
Sun Prairie East junior John McLean, along with other members of the Sun Prairie East leadership team, hand Sydney Schmidt a $5,000 check for a new athletic wheelchair.
SYDNEY SCHMIDT
