Sun Prairie East head coach Brian Kaminski (left) prepares to lead his Cardinals out at Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium against Waunakee on Friday, Sept. 2. He's followed by senior flag carriers Davis Whetten (7), Nolan Olson (52), and Brady Shanahan (8).
Losing streaks are few and very far between for the Sun Prairie East football program. The Cardinals haven’t lost back-to-back games since the last two games of the 2010 season. That was, until Sun Prairie dropped a 28-13 loss to Wauakee last week, dropping the Cardinals to 1-2 on the season and breaking the long losing streak drought.
Despite the losses, the Wissports.net Coaches Poll still holds Sun Prairie East in high accord, voting it No. 5 in Division 2 for week three. Redemption from the skid, however, comes in the form of Beaver Dam, a Badger — Large conference opponent, in a road trip on Friday, Sept. 9.
TOUGH SLEDDING
There is one win between these two schools entering this week four matchup. Sun Prairie East is 1-2 and Beaver Dam enters winless in three attempts.
In defense of Sun Prairie East, it has had a brutal schedule. After a 55-0 mashing of Monona Grove to start the season, the Cardinals followed up with two state championship contenders in Mukwonago and Waunakee. Mukwonago escaped Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium in a 55-45 shootout and Waunakee put on the defensive clamps in a 28-13 slugfest.
The Golden Beavers may be winless, but they’ve been close the last couple of weeks. After a season-opening 39-0 loss to Monroe, Beaver Dam has kept things within one score in weeks two and three. A trip to Baraboo resulted in a 20-14 loss and things were even closer in a 28-24 loss at Fort Atkinson the following week.
A CLOSER LOOK
Beaver Dam is coming off of a relatively successful 2021 campaign. The Golden Beavers went 3-4 in Badger — Large conference play and finished 4-6 overall. This locked them into a three-way tie for third place in the conference standings, their best finish since 2017.
Those Golden Beavers were led by first team all-conference running back Gabe Klatt. Unfortunately, an offseason ACL tear has kept him off the field all season. That trend continues this week against Sun Prairie East. Now, fellow junior Camron Mendoza has taken the reins on pounding the rock. Through three games, he’s carried 63 times for 315 yards and one touchdown.
Mendoza was a honorable mention all-conference selection last season, as was senior offensive lineman Hayden DeZarn. The two are the only returning contributors that garnered all-conference recognition on offense.
The rushing attack is vitally important for Beaver Dam, because it does not make a habit of passing the ball. Last season, the Golden Beavers attempted 101 total passes. The trend is continuing this season as they have attempted just 30 through three weeks. Sophomore Eli Bryant has attempted 25 passes, completing 10 for 110 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions.
In addition to being all-conference on offense, Mendoza was also honorable mention all-conference on defense from his linebacker position. He returns, as does senior defensive lineman Michael Fox, who also earned honorable mention all-conference last season.
KEYS TO THE GAME
Sun Prairie East’s rushing attack has to rebound this week. Waunakee had the magic formula last week, holding the usually potent Cardinals to just 63 total rushing yards.
Monroe proved it could be done against Beaver Dam as two rushers eclipsed 100 yards en route to an eventual 435 yards on the ground. The Golden Beavers have locked the ground game up in the last two weeks, holding Baraboo and Fort Atkinson to 132 and 65 rushing yards, respectively.
The Cardinals’ passing attack will be battling a relatively untested secondary, as well. The moss pass attempts put up against the Beaver Dam defense this season was 20 from Baraboo, and the Thunderbirds completed just eight of them. For reference, Sun Prairie East quarterback Jerry Kaminski is averaging 32 pass attempts through three games. Look for Kaminski to air it out again in this one with his talented receiving corps.
Defensively, the Cardinals are looking at a similar situation as the Mukwonago game. The Indians were relatively uninterested in throwing the ball, as are the Golden Beavers. Sun Prairie East has the dogs up front to make this tough on them. The senior defensive line trio of Nolan Olson, Billy Benson, and Talib Miller has been a force all season. With linebackers like seniors Davis Whetten and Jack Watkins as well as junior Jace Stolte learning their roles further, it could be a tough day for Beaver Dam’s offense.
THE DETAILS
Kickoff is set for 7 pm at Beaver Dam High School.