Losing streaks are few and very far between for the Sun Prairie East football program. The Cardinals haven’t lost back-to-back games since the last two games of the 2010 season. That was, until Sun Prairie dropped a 28-13 loss to Wauakee last week, dropping the Cardinals to 1-2 on the season and breaking the long losing streak drought.

Despite the losses, the Wissports.net Coaches Poll still holds Sun Prairie East in high accord, voting it No. 5 in Division 2 for week three. Redemption from the skid, however, comes in the form of Beaver Dam, a Badger — Large conference opponent, in a road trip on Friday, Sept. 9.

