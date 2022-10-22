Level 1 of the WIAA state football tournament felt like just another game for Sun Prairie East. The No. 2 seed Cardinals extended their winning streak to seven games, thumping No. 7 seed Oregon 42-6 to keep the season rolling.
"Confidence is high," Sun Prairie East head coach Brian Kaminski said. "We have to make sure we're confident and not cocky. We always need to get better, though. We didn't play a perfect game. We did a lot of things well, but there is still plenty to shore up."
This was the second meeting of the season for these two Badger - Large conference foes. Back on Sept. 23, Sun Prairie East took the show on the road and won, 52-7. The rematch on Friday, Oct. 21 at Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium went a similar route.
The Cardinals took the opening kickoff and hit the ground running. Literally. Senior running back Cortez LeGrant gobbled up yardage, putting his team all the way up to the Oregon one yard line. A play later, he punched the ball in less than three minutes into the game to give the Cardinals a 7-0 lead.
Oregon received the ensuing kickoff and began a long streak of suffering against the Sun Prairie East defense. Despite throwing a new offensive look at the Cardinals, the players and coaches responded quickly and efficiently to prevent Oregon from moving the ball much at all.
The Panthers would go three and out on their first offensive possession. And their second. And their fourth. In total, run-heavy Oregon was held to just 91 rushing yards and 26 passing yards. That rushing total received a major boost after a 40-yard run once Sun Prairie East's defensive starters were out of the game.
"We just followed our keys," Sun Prairie East senior defensive lineman Billy Benson said. "The coaches just told us to use our eyes and not get caught too deep in the backfield. It was all fundamentals, d-line plugging gaps and defensive backs to follow how their line moved."
While the defense held things down, the offense kept cooking. Senior quarterback Jerry Kaminski took over the scoring duties from LeGrant on the team's next drive. He fired an absolute laser to hit sophomore wide receiver Cooper White in stride for a 52-yard touchdown pass. The Cardinals took that 14-0 lead into the second quarter.
The first play of the second quarter, Kaminski struck again. He dumped off a screen pass to junior receiver Connor Stauff on the right hash. The play was perfectly designed as Stauff had nothing but grass in front of him and most of the offensive line leading the way. He sprinted untouched for a 37 yard score to boost the lead to 21-0.
With the first half coming to a close, the offense orchestrated one last drive. The Cardinals faced 4th and 12 near midfield, but Kaminski didn't flinch. He dropped a pass right in the bucket to Stauff to keep the drive alive. Two plays later, LeGrant broke a run off the left side for an 11-yard score to give Sun Prairie East a 27-0 lead it would take into the halftime break.
What a run from @d_legrant! He somehow sprints in untouched despite an overwhelming look from Oregon. The Cardinals take a 27-0 lead with 53 seconds left in the first half. pic.twitter.com/WxwmKNy43V
After another three and out from the Cardinals' defense to open the second half, Sun Prairie East opted to just feed LeGrant the rock. He pushed the ball all the way up the field from the Cardinals' own 25. He was rewarded for his efforts by getting to punch in the score from a yard out. A successful two-point conversion made it a 35-0 lead for Sun Prairie East.
"It feels really good knowing we're able to run the ball like that," LeGrant said. "I'm just glad I can be part of that. Hopefully we can keep that up for the rest of the playoffs."
For good measure, Kaminski would match LeGrant with his third touchdown on the ensuing drive. He laced a pass over the middle to senior receiver Jonathan Vandewalle, who raced 38 yards to the endzone to make it 42-0.
From there, the junior varsity took over on both offense and defense with a running clock in effect. Oregon broke a 40-yard touchdown on the second unit, but the deficit proved to be far too great as the Cardinals won, 42-6.
Kaminski finished the day with 16 completions for 257 yards and three touchdowns with one interception. LeGrant turned his 16 touches into 110 yard and three scores of his own. Vandewalle was Kaminski's top target with six catches for 94 yards and a touchdown.
Next up, the Cardinals will keep their home field advantage as they welcome in No. 3 seed DeForest on Friday, Oct. 28. The Norskies beat No. 6 seed Sun Prairie West 53-6 in Level 1 to advance.