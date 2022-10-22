Level 1 of the WIAA state football tournament felt like just another game for Sun Prairie East. The No. 2 seed Cardinals extended their winning streak to seven games, thumping No. 7 seed Oregon 42-6 to keep the season rolling.

"Confidence is high," Sun Prairie East head coach Brian Kaminski said. "We have to make sure we're confident and not cocky. We always need to get better, though. We didn't play a perfect game. We did a lot of things well, but there is still plenty to shore up."