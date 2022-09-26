Saturday, Sept. 24 marked a massive day of cross country, literally. 50 teams from both Wisconsin and Illinois converged on Blackhawk Golf Course in Janesville for the Midwest Invitational.
Sun Prairie East's boys and girls squads were included in the fold. The boys took 17th of 48 qualified teams with 538 team points and the girls finished 14th of 39 with a team score of 428.
The boys had a pair of runners qualify within the top 100. Junior Jonah Marshall was tops among them as his time of 16:37.7 earned him 35th place. Sophomore teammate Pat McRoberts also earned himself 63rd place with a time of 16:58.5.
Junior Yutaro Suzuki was up next for the Cardinals in 109th with a time of 17:31.2. A pair of sophomores would round out the varsity scoring as Leo Saron took 132nd with a time of 17:41.5 and Cole Dwyer finished 199th with a time of 18:22.7.
Oconomowoc won the event with 78 team points as two runners finished in the top three and all finished in the top 30. Warren Township (Ill.) was second with 150 points and Verona took third with 165.
On the girls' side, Sun Prairie East was led by sophomore Shaela Elert, who earned 37th place with a sub-20 time of 19:59.8. Two more Cardinals would crack the top 100 as junior Nyllah Comstock took 63rd with a 20:26.8 and sophomore Brooke Marchewka earned 89th with her time of 20:47.7.
Senior Mickey Griffith took 111th with a time of 21:04.9 and sophomore teammate Cassie Coffey rounded out the varsity with a time of 21:20.2 to take 128th.
Waunakee took first on the girls side with a team score of 102. Four of the Warriors' five runner finished within the top-25. Hinsdale Central (Ill.) was second with 149 team points and Homestead finished third with 180.
Sun Prairie East still has two more regular season meets before returning to Sheehan Park on Saturday, Oct. 15 for the Big Eight conference meet. First, the Cardinals head to Stoughton High School for an invitational on Saturday, Oct. 1. The following weekend, they'll be at Ridges Golf Course for another invitational on Saturday, Oct. 8.