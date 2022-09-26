Saturday, Sept. 24 marked a massive day of cross country, literally. 50 teams from both Wisconsin and Illinois converged on Blackhawk Golf Course in Janesville for the Midwest Invitational.

Sun Prairie East's boys and girls squads were included in the fold. The boys took 17th of 48 qualified teams with 538 team points and the girls finished 14th of 39 with a team score of 428.