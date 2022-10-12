The senior class of 2023 for the Sun Prairie East boys soccer program has been through a lot in their four years as Cardinals. They've had to endure two seasons heavily altered by the COVID-19 pandemic as well as the splitting of Sun Prairie into East and West for their senior season. Despite all this, Sun Prairie East is in the midst of an incredible three-year run of success.

This group's ability to overcome and still succeed was best represented on the Cardinals' senior night on Tuesday, Oct. 11 at Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium against Janesville Craig. The Cougars came out aggressive and scored the first goal on a rainy evening. Sun Prairie East battled the elements and the deficit, rattling off three straight goals for a big 3-1 conference win to send the senior class out with a bang.

SUN PRAIRIE EAST BOYS SOCCER SENIORS
Sun Prairie East's 2023 senior class poses on senior night at Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium on Tuesday, Oct. 11 vs. Janesville Craig.

From left to right: Enrique Ramirez, Carsten Ganter, Tyler Schick, Harrison Buenger, Mason Borgardt, Eli Thao, Douglas (Cole) Masiarchin, and Ethan Correa.
SUN PRAIRIE EAST GOAL CELEBRATION
The Sun Prairie East boys soccer team celebrates a late goal against Janesville Craig on Tuesday, Oct. 11 at Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium.

