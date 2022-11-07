Sectional 3 of Division 1 for the WIAA girls swimming state tournament was far from a cakewalk, but the Sun Prairie East Cardinals managed to get a relay team through the competition and on to the state finals.
Only the top 24 finishers, individual or relay, in a given event qualifies for the WIAA state finals. This rule doesn't just apply to whatever sectional that team is swimming in, that relay team/individual must finish within the top 24 of all participants across Division 1's six sectionals.
The Cardinals made the trip down to Middleton High School on Saturday, Nov. 5 to take on one of the state's most difficult sectionals. On top of host Middleton being one of the state's top teams this season, other area powers like Verona, Madison West, and Madison Memorial were in attendance.
Sun Prairie East would finish the day with 77.5 team points. This put it in 11th of the 13 participating teams, leaving it short of a state qualification as a team. Instead, the Cardinals would be represented at the state finals by the four members of their 400 freestyle relay squad.
Sophomore Kennedy Loomis, sophomore Layla Schneider, freshman Samantha Camp, and junior Maeve Sullivan came together for a time of 3:44.95 in the event. This earned them eighth place at the sectional and 24th in the state, the final spot at the state finals in the event.
There were also a few individual and relay participants that came very close to qualifying for the Cardinals. Sullivan put up a time of 25.33 in the 50 freestyle to finish 10th at the sectional. This was just shy of the final qualification spot in the state finals for the event, a 24.94. She also came within a second of qualifying in the 100 freestyle. Her time of 55.43 for 12th place at the sectional fell short of the final qualification time, 54.23.
Sun Prairie East's squad of junior Mikaiya Stampf, Schneider, Sullivan, and Camp in the 200 freestyle relay swam a time of 1:43.91 for ninth place, right behind Sun Prairie West in eighth with a time of 1:41.70. West would qualify for state as East was left just shy as Germantown snuck into the last spot with a time of 1:42.14.
Loomis, Schneider, Camp, and Sullivan now advance to the WIAA state finals on Saturday, Nov. 12 at Waukesha South High School's Natatorium. The Cardinals will be swimming in lane eight of heat one for the 400 freestyle relay, the 12th event of the state finals.