Sectional 3 of Division 1 for the WIAA girls swimming state tournament was far from a cakewalk, but the Sun Prairie East Cardinals managed to get a relay team through the competition and on to the state finals. 

Only the top 24 finishers, individual or relay, in a given event qualifies for the WIAA state finals. This rule doesn't just apply to whatever sectional that team is swimming in, that relay team/individual must finish within the top 24 of all participants across Division 1's six sectionals.

