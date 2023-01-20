Sun Prairie East senior Cortez LeGrant Jr. has finally made his collegiate choice. The speedy running back has earned a reputation as one of the state's best football players the past two years, and now he has a home for his collegiate competition. LeGrant Jr. announced via Twitter on Thursday, Jan. 19 that he would accept a preferred walk-on opportunity to join the University of Minnesota's football program.
"When I was a sophomore, Minnesota was the only school that offered me to come up for a game day visit," LeGrant Jr. said. "I just feel like they've believed in me for a long time. The coaches love me and care about me, and that shows in the program's culture that they've built."
In college football, a preferred walk-on is a coveted recruit that the university doesn't have the space to offer a full scholarship to. Given the extra years of eligibility offered to all college football players following the COVID-19 pandemic, there's a logjam of available players in the sport right now. LeGrant Jr. can play his way into a football scholarship during his time there.
LeGrant Jr. had his pick of where he wanted to play college football. He chose Minnesota over scholarship offers from St. Thomas, Drake, Upper Iowa, Southwest Minnesota State, Concordia University at St. Paul, Bemidji State, and Augustana.
All of this collegiate buzz around him was well-deserved. He was a key piece on Sun Prairie and Sun Prairie East's offense as it dominated the state for the past two years.
As a junior in the fall of 2021, LeGrant Jr. rushed for 1,467 yards and 22 touchdowns on only 190 carries as the Cardinals of Sun Prairie made it all the way to the WIAA Division 1 state title game. He also added 432 yards and a touchdown as a kick returner. His contributions that season earned him plenty of recognition as he was named first team all-conference in the Big Eight as well as all-region and all-state by the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association (WFCA).
He continued to dominate as a senior at the newly-formed Sun Prairie East High School as a senior in the fall of 2022. He rushed for 1,308 yards and 21 touchdowns on 159 touches, a better yards-per-attempt average than the season prior. He also improved as a receiver, hauling in 15 passes for 254 yards and three scores.
The state continued to take notice of his accomplishments. Again, he was a first team all-conference, all-region, and all-state selection. Additionally, he was named a finalist for the wissports.net Elroy "Crazylegs" Hirsch award, given annually to the state's top senior running back.
All of this production helped LeGrant Jr. catch the eye of Minnesota. His immediate threat as a kick returner and sparkplug on offense were key contributors. He said the coaching staff was impressed with his development as a pass catcher from his junior to senior season. Perhaps most importantly was his aggressive play style, as LeGrant Jr. said the coaches think he runs much harder than a 5-foot-11, 175 lbs. back.
Of course, LeGrant Jr. reflects fondly on the city of Sun Prairie and how the community, the coaching staff, and his teammates prepared him to make this jump to the next level.
"The Sun Prairie coaching staff was very important for me," LeGrant Jr. said. "They made a strong connection and always wanted what was best for me. They always pushed me and never let me take time off. I specifically have to thank Coach K (Sun Prairie East head coach Brian Kaminski). He always believed in me, pushed me, and was really helpful in talking to college coaches for me."
"My teammates also helped me grow and develop as a player. There are so many good players on the team, I had to learn and understand teamwork and sharing the ball. They also always pushed me to perform my best."
LeGrant Jr. now turns his attention to Minneapolis, Minn. The Golden Gophers have had an uptick in success under head coach PJ Fleck, but one specific memory from Minnesota's game days stands out as a defining reason LeGrant Jr. wants to call it home.
"There's something about that walk from the bus to the stadium on game days," LeGrant Jr. said. "It feels like they roll out the red carpet for you. The fans are screaming and hugging the players. That was a big part for me. All of those fans really make you feel loved."
As a closing note, LeGrant Jr. had to give one last shoutout to someone vital to this process. His father.
"I want to thank my Dad for always getting me to the camps I wanted to go to and made sure I was working out and staying dedicated how I was supposed to," LeGrant Jr. said.