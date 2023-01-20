Sun Prairie East senior Cortez LeGrant Jr. has finally made his collegiate choice. The speedy running back has earned a reputation as one of the state's best football players the past two years, and now he has a home for his collegiate competition. LeGrant Jr. announced via Twitter on Thursday, Jan. 19 that he would accept a preferred walk-on opportunity to join the University of Minnesota's football program.

"When I was a sophomore, Minnesota was the only school that offered me to come up for a game day visit," LeGrant Jr. said. "I just feel like they've believed in me for a long time. The coaches love me and care about me, and that shows in the program's culture that they've built."

CORTEZ LEGRANT JR.
Buy Now

Sun Prairie East senior running back Cortez LeGrant Jr. announced his commitment to play college football at the University of Minnesota on Thursday, Jan. 19.
CORTEZ LEGRANT JR.
Buy Now

Sun Prairie East senior running back Cortez LeGrant Jr. announced his commitment to play college football at the University of Minnesota on Thursday, Jan. 19.

Tags