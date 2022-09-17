Sun Prairie East's team captains Jerry Kaminski (1), Evan Richmond (10), Brady Shanahan (8), and Jonathan Vandewalle (13) share a friendly exchange with Sun Prairie West's team captains Tori Mielke (64), Brady Rhoads (1), Ean Ackley (44), and Will Davis (7) prior to a game at Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium on Friday, Sept. 16.
Friday, Sept. 16 was a historic day in Sun Prairie athletic history. It marked the first football meeting of Sun Prairie East and West, and the town packed Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium for the first edition of this annual tradition.
Emotions rode high as former teammates and current friends shared hugs and high fives prior to the game. Friendships were put to the side once the game kicked off, though.
East maintained the name and traditions of the Cardinals' logo, and that history of success showed on the field Friday night. East was dominant in all three fazes of the game as it crushed West 54-7.
"Our kids rose to the occasion tonight," East head coach Brian Kaminski said. "They made some huge, huge plays. Obviously, when you have a cross-town rival, you want to come out and play well. I'm very proud of our guys."
"There is a lot we can still take from this," West head coach Josh O'Connor said. "Our kids kept fighting. There wasn't a player on our sideline that was hanging their head. Obviously, they're frustrated. They wanted this to be a good game and to put on a good show. By no means were they happy, but they kept fighting. That's something we can build off of as a coaching staff."
From the opening kickoff, the Cardinals demonstrated it would be a long night for the Wolves' defense. East put speedster Cortez LeGrant back to return the kick, and he got a huge pancake block from junior Jace Stolte on the left side. LeGrant zoomed his way to the West 21 before he was finally dragged down.
Two plays later, East struck first. Senior quarterback Jerry Kaminski lobbed one up in the left corner of the endzone for senior receiver Jonathan Vandewalle. He high-pointed the ball over West cornerback Jonathan Weah for the score, giving the Cardinals a 7-0 lead just 11 seconds into the game.
Kaminski's hot start continued after East's defense forced a quick punt. This time, he got a major helping hand from senior receiver Evan Richmond. Richmond was on the receiving end of a bubble screen to the left with a convoy of blockers. Richmond made a stellar cut through the middle of the field and left the defense in the dust, scoring a 50-yard touchdown to double East's lead to 14-0.
The game was getting away from West in a hurry. Thankfully, the Wolves rose to the occasion. They made a habit of feeding senior running back Jay Dayne handoffs to start their second drive, and Dayne delivered some easy yardage. Then, the Wolves took the top off the defense.
Junior quarterback Brady Rhoads rolled to his right and connected with senior receiver John Hamilton near midfield. Hamilton dropped a devastating cut and sprinted down to the one yard line before being dragged down. Dayne would punch in a rushing touchdown two plays later, cutting East's lead to 14-7, as it remained for the remainder of the first quarter.
West's offense was held scoreless for the remainder of the game. East's defensive line was just un-blockable Friday night. The Cardinals racked up six sacks as junior Curtis Johnson, Stolte, senior Jaxon Sadowski, senior Billy Benson, senior Nolan Olson, and senior Talib Miller all contributed one.
East's defense continued to hand the ball to the offense, and it continually responded with points.
Brian Kaminski and his coaching staff reached into their bag of tricks for their next score. Jerry Kaminski tossed the ball back to Richmond, who was in the backfield after coming in motion. Instead of running, he squared to throw. He lobbed one down to Vandewalle who dropped a filthy juke and motored 54 yards to the endzone.
Even East's defense got in on the scoring fun. On the ensuing possession, West had its back against the wall on a third and long following Olson's sack. The Wolves attempted a screen pass but big Talib Miller stepped in front of it for an interception. He dragged three players into the endzone with him for a 26-yard pick-six. A missed extra point left East with a 27-7 lead.
The Kaminski to Vandewalle connection worked for the second time on East's ensuing offensive possession. Kaminski laced a pass up the middle to a wide open Vandewalle for a 36-yard score. The Cardinals took a 34-7 lead into the halftime break.
The second half yielded the same results as East's defense and offense was just too good. On the Wolves' first possession of the second half, Rhoads was intercepted for the second time, this time by East senior safety Brady Shanahan. He returned it all the way to the one yard line.
The Cardinals wasted no time punching it in as Kaminski kept on a read option to add a rushing touchdown to his already impressive resume for the game.
East was a point away from starting a running clock. The Cardinals forced another punt, but the offense faced a massive 2nd and 38 following a snap over Kaminski's head.
The ensuing recovery from East was evidence of just how dominant it was all game. Kaminski never flinched, completing passes to Richmond and junior receiver Connor Stauff on third and fourth down, respectively, to keep the drive alive.
LeGrant took it upon himself to call game. He scored back-to-back touchdowns to ice things. His first punctuated that drive from 14 yards out. The second was a 42-yard homerun. East bled the clock out for the entirety of the fourth quarter to take a 54-7 win over its new rivals.
Kaminski completed 14 of his 18 pass attempts for 216 yards and three touchdowns. LeGrant rushed for 127 yards and a pair of scores. Vandewalle had an impressive 123 receiving yards and three touchdowns on just four catches. Richmond had 81 receiving yards and a touchdown as well as 54 passing yards and a touchdown.
East's defense held West to 11 total rushing yards. Rhoads was a solid 8-15 passing with 113 yards, but he had no touchdowns with two interceptions.
Both teams are now 3-2 overall. East has the edge in the Badger - Large conference standings, though, as one of its losses was non-conference (Mukwonago). East is tied for second in the conference with Milton at a 2-1 mark while West is in sole possession of fifth at 1-2.
Next up, East is on the road against Oregon on Friday, Sept. 23. Oregon is one of two undefeated teams remaining in the conference. As for West, it will be back at Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium next week to host Waunakee, the other undefeated team remaining in the Bagder - Large.