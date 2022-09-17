TEAM CAPTAINS
Sun Prairie East's team captains Jerry Kaminski (1), Evan Richmond (10), Brady Shanahan (8), and Jonathan Vandewalle (13) share a friendly exchange with Sun Prairie West's team captains Tori Mielke (64), Brady Rhoads (1), Ean Ackley (44), and Will Davis (7) prior to a game at Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium on Friday, Sept. 16. 

Friday, Sept. 16 was a historic day in Sun Prairie athletic history. It marked the first football meeting of Sun Prairie East and West, and the town packed Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium for the first edition of this annual tradition. 

Emotions rode high as former teammates and current friends shared hugs and high fives prior to the game. Friendships were put to the side once the game kicked off, though.

BRIAN KAMINSKI, JOSH O'CONNOR
Sun Prairie East head coach Brian Kaminski (left) and Sun Prairie West head coach Josh O'Connor (right) chat prior to the East vs. West showdown at Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium on Friday, Sept. 16. 

