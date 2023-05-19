The more things change, the more they stay the same. Sun Prairie has been synonymous with softball success in the state of Wisconsin recently, winning the state title in 2018 and making it to the state championship game in 2019, 2021, and 2022. Even as the Cardinals transitioned into Sun Prairie East High School following the school's split this past summer, their dominance on the diamond continued.

Sun Prairie East ran away with the Big Eight conference title in 2023, going 19-1 in conference play to finish three games ahead of the second-place finisher, Verona. This is the Cardinals' third consecutive conference title. For Sun Prairie East head coach Jamie Olson, the 2022 Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association (WFSCA) Coach of the Year, she's simply trusted the infrastructure of the program she's built.

SUN PRAIRIE EAST SOFTBALL
The Sun Prairie East softball team claimed the Big Eight conference title in 2023 with a 19-1 record.

