The more things change, the more they stay the same. Sun Prairie has been synonymous with softball success in the state of Wisconsin recently, winning the state title in 2018 and making it to the state championship game in 2019, 2021, and 2022. Even as the Cardinals transitioned into Sun Prairie East High School following the school's split this past summer, their dominance on the diamond continued.
Sun Prairie East ran away with the Big Eight conference title in 2023, going 19-1 in conference play to finish three games ahead of the second-place finisher, Verona. This is the Cardinals' third consecutive conference title. For Sun Prairie East head coach Jamie Olson, the 2022 Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association (WFSCA) Coach of the Year, she's simply trusted the infrastructure of the program she's built.
"I always give the credit to the girls for their commitment and dedication to the program," Sun Prairie East head coach Jamie Olson said. "I think this also shows how dedicated and talented the coaching staff is, too. Everyone works so hard in the offseason, does their homework, and is committed to making the team better. This speaks highly of what we've done and continue to do."
Those players have grown accustomed to winning, as well. While this may be the first year of Sun Prairie East, the Cardinals' dominance is a familiar feeling.
"It feels like nothing has really changed," Sun Prairie East senior Kenzie Longley said. "That momentum and drive is still alive in this program. Everyone still wants to win just as bad and it still feels just as good to win conference."
Losses were rare in the 2023 regular season for Sun Prairie East as it took just four. The definition of a champion is the ability to bounce back from hardship, and the Cardinals did that every time they stumbled.
Their lone conference loss came at home to Janesville Parker, 4-1, on Tuesday, May 2. As a response, the Cardinals whomped their next three conference opponents a combined 30-2. This included a 10-2 win over rival Middleton, the No. 4 team in the final conference standings.
The last loss of the regular season for East came to non-conference Oak Creek, the No. 3 team in the current WFSCA poll. The Cardinals' two runs in the 4-2 loss was tied for its second lowest offensive output of the season. As a response, Sun Prairie East's bats roared to life over its final six games.
The Cardinals scored a combined 61 runs in their next six games. Four times they eclipsed 10 runs, culminating with a 15-0 win over La Follette and a 13-1 win over Madison West to close the regular season.
"The bats have really come alive down the stretch," Olson said. "That's been really nice to see. I know that this batting lineup is solid from top to bottom. To see it really come together has been amazing."
Sun Prairie East wraps up the regular season with a 21-4 overall record and a No. 6 ranking in Division 1 in the final WFSCA poll. Combined with last year's undefeated conference championship, the Cardinals have won 37 of a possible 38 Big Eight conference games in the past two seasons. Now, they'll also try to replicate last season's magical run through the WIAA state tournament.
For the second consecutive season, Sun Prairie East bears the honor of the No. 1 seed in Sectional 3 of Division 1 in the WIAA state tournament. Last season, the Cardinals made it all the way to the state championship before falling to Kaukauna.
This season's march through the postseason will begin on Thursday, May 25 as the Cardinals earned a first round bye. They'll be up against the winner of No. 8 seed DeForest and No. 9 seed La Crosse Central, who will play on Tuesday, May 23.
A return to the dance is a tall order, but it's one many members of this program have already experience a time or two. That veteran experience should be a major advantage as Sun Prairie East looks to run it back.
"The tournament is a whole different ballgame," Olson said. "The biggest thing is making sure we're prepared for every game."
"I think the upperclassmen's confidence is starting to rub off on the younger players," Longley said. "Our attitudes kind of show that too. The team really has each other's back. It feels good."