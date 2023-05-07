"Playing top teams is how we set ourselves up for success. We will not get better if we play lower level competition."
Sun Prairie East head softball coach Jamie Olson was perfectly clear about her stance on the Cardinals' commitment to scheduling tough non-conference opponents. They did just that by hosting a quad on Saturday, May 6, inviting Tomah, Menomonee Falls, and Oak Creek to participate.
The Cardinals dismantled Tomah 7-0 in the early game to set up a rematch with Oak Creek. The Knights, ranked No. 5 in Division 1 in the most recent Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association (WFSCA) coaches poll, entered the day looking for revenge. The Cardinals had beaten them twice last season, first in a quad and next in the WIAA Division 1 state semifinals. Oak Creek avenged those losses on Saturday with a 4-2 win.
"It's nice to be able to get a regular season look at a team we expect to see in the postseason," Olson said. "We should have been able to do a little bit more than we did today, but these girls are still hitting their stride. They're coming together as a team."
While Sun Prairie East, ranked No. 7 in the most recent WFSCA poll, would eventually have a great challenge with Oak Creek, it dismantled Tomah to start the day.
Junior pitcher Tayler Baker was untouchable. She struck out a whopping 16 batters in her seven innings of work, allowing only two hits in the process. Senior shortstop Stella Ewoldt carried a heavy stick at the plate, going 2-3 with a double and a trio of RBIs to lead the offense. Junior Grace Kramschuster was no slouch, either, going 1-3 with three RBIs of her own.
With Baker's duties for the day already done, East started junior McKenna Gross in the pitching circle for the Oak Creek game. Oak Creek was also without their ace, senior Northwestern commit Riley Grudzielanek, who was out with a broken finger. Freshman Rita Sippy stepped up in her place.
Oak Creek was able to strike first in the top of the first inning as Gross settled in. A four-pitch walk and a wild pitch put the Knights' leadoff runner in scoring position. A groundout to second base two batters later brought her home, giving Oak Creek a 1-0 lead it would never relinquish.
It took the Sun Prairie East offense some time to get rolling, as well. The Cardinals struggled through the first four innings, getting only a double from junior Kaylie Frydenlund and a bloop single from senior Kenzie Longley over that stretch.
As the Cardinals' spun their wheels offensively, Oak Creek got to extending its lead. In the top of the third inning, Gross looked close to escaping a jam with runners on second and third with two outs. Instead, the Knights poked a clutch single into left field to score both and bump their lead up to 3-0. They'd tack on a fourth run in the top of the fifth inning with an RBI double off the fence in center field.
Undeterred, Sun Prairie East returned to the plate in the bottom of the fifth inning and stole some momentum back. With two runs already on the board, Kramschuster belted a no-doubt, solo home run into left field to narrow Oak Creek's lead down to 4-1.
The Cardinals kept that scoring trend up in the bottom of the sixth inning. Baker put herself in position to score with a booming double off the fence in right field. Sophomore Cassie Coffey brought her home with a well-hit ball to the short stop that was mishandled, further shrinking the deficit to 4-2.
Gross and the defense held up their end of the bargain during this stretch, also, holding Oak Creek scoreless in both the sixth and seventh inning. Sun Prairie East would get runners to second and third in the bottom of the seventh inning, but a comeback wasn't in the cards as the Knights held on for the win.
The win and loss on Saturday leaves Sun Prairie East with an overall record of 15-4. The Cardinals are still in the driver's seat in the Big Eight conference, as well, with a 13-1 record.
Sun Prairie East will return to conference play on Monday, May 8 with a home matchup against La Follette. That will be the first of four conference games that week as the Cardinals will host Sun Prairie West on Tuesday, May 9, travel to Verona on Thursday, May 11, and host Janesville Craig on Friday, May 12.