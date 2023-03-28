Sun Prairie softball was one of the most dominant programs in the state in 2022. The Cardinals were unstoppable, finishing the regular season undefeated before ripping through the WIAA state tournament to reach the Division 1 state championship game. While they would fall to a powerhouse Kaukauna team, it was undoubtedly a success for Sun Prairie and its head coach, Jamie Olson, who was named the Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association (WFSCA) Coach of the Year.
Greatness doesn't come easy. Keeping it through adversity may prove even tougher.
Sun Prairie High School split into East and West over the offseason, further increasing the usual loss of graduating seniors for the newly established Sun Prairie East High School. Olson remained in control of the Cardinals. While a new challenger has arisen on the other side of town, she remains confident her Cardinals remain the team to beat.
"I still feel like we'll be a top contender," Olson said. "We have a lot of talent on this team. Those girls have great leadership skills, as well, which the younger girls look up to. It's a huge deal to have that continuity. As a coach, I hold these girls to a high standard. I know what they're capable of. They have to set their expectations higher as well. I believe we're one of the top dogs."
Four returning contributors in particular will be vital to keeping the Cardinals' history of success rolling: seniors Kenzie Longley and Vanessa Veith as well as juniors Tayler Baker and Grace Kramschuster.
Longley was one of the team's most valuable assets at the plate in 2022 as a junior. The UW-Oshkosh commit finished third on the team in batting average (.421), tied for second in on-base percentage (.500), and was second in slugging percentage (.711). She was snubbed from the Big Eight's all-conference team but is sure to draw more eyes in 2023.
Veith, on the other hand, received armfuls of accolades for her ability to contribute all over the field. She was the definition of a utility player, stepping in as a catcher, infielder, and outfielder for stretches of the 2022 season. She was one of two first team all-state selections for the Cardinals last season, also earning all-district and first team all-conference.
Baker was the other Sun Prairie star named all-state last season, and for good reason. She was nearly untouchable in 2022, striking out 154 batters in 17 appearances with a 1.47 earned run average, leading to nine shutouts. She was also valuable at the plate from her cleanup position, leading the team in RBIs with 30 and homeruns with four. The South Dakota State commit is one of two players on the roster committed to play Division 1 softball in college.
Kramschuster is the other. The UT-Chattanooga commit was stellar from the plate as a sophomore last season, leading the team in batting average (.466) and slugging percentage (.727) while also driving in 28 RBIs and scoring 37 times herself. She was an honorable mention all-conference selection following the season.
"There's weight on their shoulders, but it's good weight," Olson said. "I expect a lot from them, but I don't want them to feel like it's all on them. It's a team sport and everyone should be stepping up. Their talent is undeniable, though, and they'll be key pieces."
Returning production doesn't end there. Sun Prairie East will also be able to rely on the returning production of seniors Carly Gross and Stella Ewoldt as well as junior McKenna Gross.
Carly Gross' speed was a vital part of Sun Prairie's success last season. She roamed right field to make plays defensively and also led the team in stolen bases with 12. She earned honorable mention all-state recognition to go along with her first team all-conference and all-district recognition.
Her younger sister, McKenna, provides depth at the pitching position. She impressed in her varsity opportunities as a sophomore last season, striking out 44 batters in five appearances with two shutouts and an earned run average of just 0.675. Olson also mentioned her ability to contribute in the infield, making her a vital part of this year's plan.
Ewoldt also drew praise from Olson for her ability to do just about anything asked of her. Olson looks forward to allowing her to step into a bigger role for her senior season and contribute where needed.
Even outside of the known quantities returning for Sun Prairie East this season, there's youth on the roster to get excited about. A pair of freshmen, Abby Packard and Brooke Kavanaugh, got the call to step up to varsity in their first season as high schoolers. Both made varsity in basketball, as well, showing their readiness for this level of competition.
"I know their potential," Olson said of Packard and Kavanaugh. "They worked hard in the offseason to earn this varsity spot. Having them up here will be a good step up for them."
Weather-permitting, Sun Prairie East will begin its pursuit of another trip to state on Monday, Apr. 3 as it will travel to take on Monona Grove. The Cardinals' home opener isn't scheduled until Saturday, Apr. 8 as they'll host conference foe Beloit Memorial.
Despite the split, plenty of talent remains at Sun Prairie East this spring. Olson's been on this ride before, and she believes her Cardinals have the juice to do it again.
"We have a well-rounded group that's really hungry to win," Olson said. "They want to show everyone that they're a top contender. It's been nice to see the girls mesh together over that. They're a family. They've bought into that atmosphere and mindset of what our program is all about."