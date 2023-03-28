Sun Prairie softball was one of the most dominant programs in the state in 2022. The Cardinals were unstoppable, finishing the regular season undefeated before ripping through the WIAA state tournament to reach the Division 1 state championship game. While they would fall to a powerhouse Kaukauna team, it was undoubtedly a success for Sun Prairie and its head coach, Jamie Olson, who was named the Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association (WFSCA) Coach of the Year.

TAYLER BAKER
Sun Prairie East junior and South Dakota State commit Tayler Baker returns to lead the Cardinals once again in 2023.

Greatness doesn't come easy. Keeping it through adversity may prove even tougher.

GRACE KRAMSCHUSTER

Sun Prairie East junior and UT-Chattanooga commit Grace Kramschuster returns to lead the Cardinals in 2023.

