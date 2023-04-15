ISAAC WENDLER
Sun Prairie East junior third baseman Isaac Wendler went 3-4 with three RBIs, three runs scored, an four stolen bases in a home win over Madison La Follette on Saturday, Apr. 15.

 

There is a wealth of tradition that comes along with representing the Sun Prairie East baseball program. While the Cardinals may have entered a new era under first year head coach Jack Marchese this season, the team's successful tendencies remain intact.

Sun Prairie East is off to a 6-0 start this season, including a perfect 4-0 mark in the Big Eight conference. This is even a better start than last season's squad, which lost two of its first five games before eventually qualifying for the WIAA Division 1 state tournament.

