There is a wealth of tradition that comes along with representing the Sun Prairie East baseball program. While the Cardinals may have entered a new era under first year head coach Jack Marchese this season, the team's successful tendencies remain intact.
Sun Prairie East is off to a 6-0 start this season, including a perfect 4-0 mark in the Big Eight conference. This is even a better start than last season's squad, which lost two of its first five games before eventually qualifying for the WIAA Division 1 state tournament.
After starting the year with an 11-0 blowout of non-conference Waunakee, the Cardinals swept Madison East 7-3 and 14-2, outplayed Middleton 4-1, toppled defending WIAA Division 1 state champion Milton 15-11, and defeated La Follette 11-3 on Saturday, Apr. 15. For Marchese, though, he's keeping the standard high for his Cardinals and preventing them from resting on their laurels.
"There's lots to do and plenty to work on," Marchese said following Saturday's win over La Follette. "We're good. We're OK. But, these guys know they can't be satisfied with that. Fans might not see the little things that need work. If we want to be really good and win this conference, we have to be a little better."
The Cardinals looked plenty prepared to handle Big Eight conference opponent La Follette on Saturday. The game was heavily influenced by East's advantage on the base path. The Cardinals stole a whopping 15 bases, headlined by junior centerfielder Sam Ostrenga with five and junior third baseman Isaac Wendler with four. Two of East's 11 runs also came on tag ups from sacrifice flies.
"We're a super athletic team," Marchese said. "We bring speed to the table. We run fast, one through nine (in the batting order). That's a big factor that will continue to make us a better team."
Junior Drew Kavanaugh got the start on the pitching mound for Sun Prairie East and quickly retired the side in the top of the first inning. His offense immediately provided him some cushion in the bottom half.
Ostrenga led off by wearing a pitch on the ribs and quickly stole second base. Wendler brought him around with a single into right field, establishing a lead that the Cardinals would never relinquish. That lead doubled two batters later as Kavanaugh bought himself some insurance, singling into right field to plate Wendler and make it a 2-0 Sun Prairie East lead.
Kavanaugh would enjoy three straight innings of dominance on the pitching mound. No Lancer could reach base as he piled up three strikeouts. His offense would deliver him two more runs over this span, one in each the second and third inning.
Ostrenga was responsible for the second inning run, this time as the batter instead of the runner. He belted a single straight up the gut to bring sophomore designated hitter Trystan Fry in to score. Kavanaugh again helped himself out in the bottom of the third, popping a sacrifice fly into center field to bring Wendler in to make it a 4-0 lead.
Kavanaugh's pitching dominance showed its first sign of slowing in the top of the fourth. He loaded the bases up with only one out after walking two batters and hitting a third. His defense had his back, though, as a grounder to Wendler was whipped over to second and then to first for an inning-ending double play.
The following inning, La Follette's offense would break through. After getting two of the first three batters out, the Lancers smoked a comebacker that glanced off Kavanaugh's glove and into center field. The play scored their first run of the game and set the table for more. In the following at bat, La Follette put another single into shallow center field which brought another run home, narrowing the Cardinals' lead to 4-2.
All optimism for a comeback was snuffed out in the bottom of the fifth as Sun Prairie East's offense would hang four runs on the board. Wendler came up clutch at the plate once again, rifling a hit through the left gap to bring both Ostrenga and sophomore shortstop Max Glusick in to score. Junior first baseman John Hadley VI followed with a sacrifice fly to plate Wendler. With two outs, East rallied for one more run as an infield error from La Follette brought senior Jack Watkins home, doubling Sun Prairie East's lead to 8-2 in a flash.
Sun Prairie East senior Evan Richmond came in to close the game out on the pitching mound. He threw a three up, three down inning in the top of the sixth and his defense allowed an unearned run in the top of the seventh. He allowed just one hit in his two innings.
As for the offense, they piled on three more security runs in the bottom of the sixth. Freshman courtesy runner Van Vogler replaced Richmond after a single and was subsequently brought home on an error on a throw down to second base, attempting to catch Ostrenga stealing. Ostrenga would then come home himself off of a single to right field from Hadley VI. He was replaced on the base path by senior Joe Boyce, who came around to score on a single from Watkins.
This last outburst left East with 11 runs, plenty to take down the Lancers and keep its perfect start to the spring alive.
"It's nice to be 6-0," Marchese said. "We get everyone's best game. There's a target on our back and I wouldn't have it any other way. I take it as a sign of respect."
The Cardinals and Lancers aren't done doing battle, either. These two will meet again on Tuesday, Apr. 18, this time at La Follette's Warner Park. Sun Prairie East will only have one more game that week, a trip to fellow Big Eight foe Janesville Parker on Thursday, Apr. 20.