The Sun Prairie East boys basketball team's road trip to La Follette on Saturday, Jan. 28 had all the makings of an upset. The visiting Cardinals entered the matchup with just two Big Eight conference wins on their resume, but got a perfect storm of three point shooting success and sturdy defense to put a scare into the Lancers.

Despite nailing 13 triples, four of which came from sophomore Max Raimer as he scored a team-high 17 points, the upset wasn't meant to be. La Follette hit its free throws in the clutch to hold on for a 72-70 victory.

MAX RAIMER
Buy Now

Sun Prairie East sophomore Max Raimer led the Cardinals in scoring with 17 in a game at La Follette on Saturday, Jan. 28.
MAX GLUSICK
Buy Now

Sun Prairie East sophomore Max Glusick hit a trio of three point shots in an eventual road loss to La Follette on Saturday, Jan. 28.

BBB: LA FOLLETTE 72, SUN PRAIRIE EAST 70

EAST
# NAME 2PT 3PT FTS PTS
10 J. Lythjohan 1 0 3-6 5
12 T. Schofield 3 1 3-3 12
13 M. Glusick 3 3 0-0 15
14 T. Fry 1 2 0-0 8
22 K. Tesch 1 0 0-0 2
24 G. Van Wie 1 3 0-0 11
30 M. Raimer 2 4 1-3 17
TOTALS - 12 13 7-12 70
LA FOLLETTE
# NAME 2PT 3PT FTS PTS
3 M. Kleinsmith 3 2 2-2 14
4 A. Lewis 2 2 5-8 15
10 R. Riak 2 1 0-3 7
12 T. Riak 5 0 1-3 11
13 M. Jackson 0 1 0-0 3
15 W. Booker 2 0 0-0 4
33 W. Arkin 2 4 1-2 17
34 W. Dietrich 0 0 1-3 1
TOTALS - 16 10 10-21 72

Tags