The Big Eight girls conference tournament has come and gone, and both Sun Prairie East and West leave the event prepared for the WIAA state tournament. The Cardinals earned 15 team points to take sixth and the Wolves earned four to tie for eighth.

Sun Prairie East got the majority of its points from third-place finishes in both No. 1 singles and No. 3 doubles. A third-place finish earns the team five points.

NICOLE EVERSON
Sun Prairie East senior Nicole Everson competes at the Big Eight conference meet at Nielsen Tennis Stadium on Wednesday, Sept. 28. 
LEXA BRYANT
Sun Prairie West junior Lexa Bryant competes

