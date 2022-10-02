The Big Eight girls conference tournament has come and gone, and both Sun Prairie East and West leave the event prepared for the WIAA state tournament. The Cardinals earned 15 team points to take sixth and the Wolves earned four to tie for eighth.
Sun Prairie East got the majority of its points from third-place finishes in both No. 1 singles and No. 3 doubles. A third-place finish earns the team five points.
Junior Annalise Yang, who entered as the second seed in No. 1 singles, suffered a 6-2, 7-6(5) loss to Verona's Naisha Nagpal, the third seed, in the semifinals. Yang would not lose again, beating the top-seeded Lexie Hankel of Janesville Craig 7-6(8), 1-6, 10-5 to earn third place. Middleton's Netra Somasundarem, the fourth seed, earned a conference championship in No. 1 singles with a 6-3, 6-1 win over Nagpal.
The Cardinals also got a third-place finish from junior Grace Durham and sophomore Teegan Davis in the No. 3 doubles bracket. The duo entered as the fifth seed and won their first match, but lost to Madison West's duo in the semifinals. They bounced back with a 3-6, 7-6(5), 10-4 win over Verona's pair of Zoe Strunz and Morgan Witkowski, which entered as the third seed. Madison Memorial's pair of Mihika Shivakumar and Emily Cai won the bracket with a 6-4, 6-3 win over Madison West's pair.
Sun Prairie East also got a pair of sixth place finishes in No. 3 singles and No. 1 doubles. A sixth-place finish earns the team two points.
Junior Shiloh White was Sun Prairie East's No. 3 singles representative as the ninth seed. A loss in the first round to eventual bracket champion Lydia Sabat dropped her into the fifth place bracket. She rebounded with a 7-5, 6-3 2in over Elsa Marley of Madison East, but she would fall to Sun Prairie West's Lexa Bryant 6-3, 6-0 to settle for sixth place.
Junior Grace Kramschuster and senior Reagan Schwartzer represented the Cardinals in the No. 1 doubles bracket as the fifth seed. The two suffered a first-round loss to a pair from Janesville Craig but recovered to beat Madison East's pair 6-2, 6-2. Verona's pair of Annie Nick and Julia Huseth would beat them in the fifth-place match to give them sixth. Middleton's pair of Amy Li and Ashley Andler would win the conference championship in the bracket.
Sun Prairie East's final point came from Raina Borgardt in the No. 4 singles bracket. She entered as the eighth seed and had to face eventual conference champion Sophie Shi in the first round. She'd also lose to Lucy Rhoades of Janesville Craig to drop down to the seventh place match. There, she defeated La Follette's Izzy Ruscetti to earn seventh place and earn a point for her team.
As for Sun Prairie West, the majority of its points came from junior Lexa Bryant in the No. 3 singles bracket. Bryant entered as the seventh seed but suffered a loss to Madison West's Greta Becker in the first round.
She hung on for a 6-3, 2-6, 10-8 win over La Follette's Leyna Hegge to advance to the fifth place match against East's Shiloh White. She won 6-3, 6-0 to earn three of West's four points at the conference meet.
The Wolves' final point came from senior Mairin Leary in the No. 2 singles bracket. Leary entered as the seventh seed, but an early loss to Rya Arreazole of Janesville Craig bumped her down to the fifth place bracket.
There, Amy Yao of Madison Memorial handed her another loss to put her in the seventh place match. Leary would rebound for a 6-4, 6-2 win over Nicole Everson of Sun Prairie East to earn a point for her team. Sonya Agapov of Middleton would win the conference championship for the bracket.
Middleton won the conference meet overall with 51 team points. Madison West finished second with 39 and Verona was third with 30. Six of the seven individual conference champions hailed from Middleton, while the seventh was from Madison memorial in No. 3 doubles.
Now, both Sun Prairie East and West turn their attention towards the WIAA state tournament. Both the Cardinals and Wolves will compete in WIAA subsectionals on Friday, Oct. 3 at Sun Prairie West High School. A strong performance there would qualify either for sectionals at Stoughton High School on Wednesday, Oct. 5.
--
Big Eight girls tennis conference meet team results
(point totals in parenthesis)
-
1. Middleton (51)
2. Madison West (39)
3. Verona (30)
4. Madison Memorial (29)
5. Janesville Craig (17)
6. Sun Prairie East (15)
7. Madison East (10)
T8. Beloit Memorial (8)
T8. Sun Prairie West (8)
T8. Madison La Follette (8)
11. Janesville Parker (0)