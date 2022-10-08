To say the Sun Prairie East football team has been unstoppable over the last five weeks may even be an understatement. The Cardinals wrapped up their conference season on Friday, Oct. 7 with a 69-6 win over the Watertown Goslings. This was the fifth straight game that Sun Prairie East has won by at least 40 points.
Sun Prairie East's offense has been operating at a break-neck pace over this five-game winning streak. The Cardinals entered the game averaging 21 points scored in the first quarter over the first four games of the streak, but they saved their best for the Goslings. By the time the first 12 minutes of the game had ticked away, Sun Prairie East was already up 36-0.
Senior running back Cortez LeGrant was the driving force behind this insane start. On the Cardinals' first drive, he bounced a handoff up the gut at midfield out to the left, sprinting untouched for a 50-yard score to get the party started. A minute later, he slipped a tackle attempt at the goal line for a four-yard score, making it a 14-0 lead.
The passing/receiving duo of senior quarterback Jerry Kaminski and senior receiver Jonathan Vandewalle got in on the fun with a pair of back-to-back scores to follow LeGrant's hot start.
The first was a beautiful pass to the right side for a 17-yard score. Vandewalle made a stellar adjustment mid-air to "Moss" the cornerback and come down with the score. On the ensuing possession, Kaminski dotted one to Vandewalle on a hitch route in the endzone for a seven-yard score.
Still, the Cardinals weren't done scoring in the first quarter. With just under two minutes remaining in the quarter, LeGrant got loose again. This time, he scampered 34-yards to the house to bump the lead up to 34-0.
Watertown spotted Sun Prairie East two final points to take into the second quarter. The Goslings were lined up to punt from their own endzone, but an errant snap forced the punter to fall on the ball. The safety put two more points on the board, bringing the Cardinals' lead up to 36-0.
Unfortunately for Watertown, the Cardinals kept on scoring in the second quarter. LeGrant punched in his fourth touchdown of the game just seconds into the quarter from eight yards out. Minutes later, Kaminski laced a perfect ball on a post route to junior receiver Connor Stauff for a 25-yard touchdown. By the time the halftime buzzer sounded, Sun Prairie East led 50-0.
Naturally, the Cardinals rested their starters for the entirety of the second half as the game was well in hand. The second unit carried on the scoring tradition, however.
Sophomore running back Josh Manke only got one carry on the day, but he made the most of it. He scampered 53 yards for a Sun Prairie East touchdown. Watertown would snag its first touchdown of the game minutes later, but the Cardinals maintained a massive 56-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Sophomore backup quarterback Max Raimer showed he had big-play ability in his legs as well, sprinting 52 yards for a massive score of his own early in the fourth quarter. Sophomore defensive back Gavin Meece finished the game in style by interception a pass and returning it 18 yards to the house. His play brought the game to its final score, 69-6.
Meece wasn't the only one to add interceptions to the defensive stat sheet, though. Junior safety Sam Ostrenga continued his triumphant return to the gridiron with a pair of interceptions. The defense also rolled up four sacks. Two came from senior defensive lineman Nolan Olson while senior linebackers David Jaramillo and Jaxon Sadowski both added one. Olson and senior linebacker Jack Watkins tied for the team lead in tackles with five each.
The Cardinals' winning streak has them up to a 6-2 record overall and a 5-1 mark in Badger - Large conference play. Friday marked Sun Prairie East's last conference game of the season as they'll travel to Stoughton for a non-conference season finale on Friday, Oct. 14.