To say the Sun Prairie East football team has been unstoppable over the last five weeks may even be an understatement. The Cardinals wrapped up their conference season on Friday, Oct. 7 with a 69-6 win over the Watertown Goslings. This was the fifth straight game that Sun Prairie East has won by at least 40 points.

Sun Prairie East's offense has been operating at a break-neck pace over this five-game winning streak. The Cardinals entered the game averaging 21 points scored in the first quarter over the first four games of the streak, but they saved their best for the Goslings. By the time the first 12 minutes of the game had ticked away, Sun Prairie East was already up 36-0.

