Sun Prairie East's track and field team is rolling, and it shows no signs of slowing down. First, the Cardinals took on some of the area's top programs at the Spartan Invitational, hosted by McFarland High School, over the weekend. The boys took third place of nine teams while the girls finished fourth. East followed that with a conference victory over Janesville Craig on Tuesday, Apr. 18 with the girls winning 95-46 and the boys winning 80-56.

The girls' day on the track at the Spartan Invitational was headlined by sophomore Shaela Elert. She was champion of the 800 meter run with her time of 2:29.61. Elsewhere, the Cardinals also got a fourth place finish from junior Audrey Seefeld in the 100 meter hurdles as well as a fifth place finish in the 300 meter hurdles, a fourth place finish from freshman Kiera Place in the 200 meter dash, and a fifth place finish from freshman Makayla O'Malley in the 400 meter dash.

