Sun Prairie East's track and field team is rolling, and it shows no signs of slowing down. First, the Cardinals took on some of the area's top programs at the Spartan Invitational, hosted by McFarland High School, over the weekend. The boys took third place of nine teams while the girls finished fourth. East followed that with a conference victory over Janesville Craig on Tuesday, Apr. 18 with the girls winning 95-46 and the boys winning 80-56.
The girls' day on the track at the Spartan Invitational was headlined by sophomore Shaela Elert. She was champion of the 800 meter run with her time of 2:29.61. Elsewhere, the Cardinals also got a fourth place finish from junior Audrey Seefeld in the 100 meter hurdles as well as a fifth place finish in the 300 meter hurdles, a fourth place finish from freshman Kiera Place in the 200 meter dash, and a fifth place finish from freshman Makayla O'Malley in the 400 meter dash.
The girls also found success in the relays. Place teamed up with freshman Danielle Codlyn, junior Megan Burke, and freshman Lily Van de Wiel to take fourth in the 4x200 with a time of 1:55.89. The Cardinals also took fourth in the 4x100 as junior Elena Lipinski, junior Kaia Gassner, sophomore Leah Kaufman, and Codlyn ran a time of 52.56 seconds. Top-five finishes continued in the 4x400 as O'Malley, Elert, Gassner, and junior Mia Marchese ran a time of 4:25.18 for fifth place.
Seefeld stole the show in the field portion of the meet. She had the highest finish of the group, placing second in the pole vault with a height of 10-6. She was also outstanding in the long jump, taking third with a leap of 16-8. Elsewhere, sophomore Aly Rostan took fifth in the discus throw, senior Nicole Everson finished fifth in the high jump, and Kaufman took fifth in the triple jump.
Sun Prairie East's girls squad finished with a team score of 88 to finish fourth of the nine teams in attendance. Big Eight conference rival Madison Memorial took first with a score of 131.50, followed by DeForest in second with a 126 and Indian Trail Academy in third with a 101. The Cardinal boys cobbled together 93.5 points to finish second at the invitational, trailing only Madison Memorial in first with a 166 and host McFarland in second with a 102.
The boys' 4x100 relay squad highlighted the day on the track with a first place finish. Seniors Jerry Kaminski and Cortez LeGrant Jr. teamed up with juniors Connor Stauff and John McLean to run a championship time of 43.25 seconds. Relay success didn't end there as juniors Mason Page and AJ Colvin, sophomore Jackson Waitkus, and senior Douglas Masiarchin ran a 1:38.49 for third in the 4x200.
In the individual races, sophomore Pat McRoberts picked up an impressive second-place finish in the 3,200 meter run with a time of 9:56.66. The Cardinals were also boosted by a third place finish from sophomore Colton Scherer in the 300 meter hurdles, a fourth place finish from LeGrant Jr. in the 100 meter dash, and a fourth place finish from junior Jonah Marshall in the 1,600 meter run.
Junior Alton Williams' fantastic throwing season also took another step forward at this meet. He set a personal record with a throw of 131-9 in the discus to take first place and also launched a shot put throw of 46-1 for second place. Elsewhere in the field portion of the event, senior Trevor Schulz took third in the pole vault, junior Myler Maughan finished both fourth in the high jump and fifth in the pole vault, and Kaminski earned fifth in the long jump.
Sun Prairie East's trend of performing well on the road translated into their conference trip to Janesville Craig on Tuesday.
The Cardinal girls won all three of the relay races run that day. Freshman Josie Gassner, Van de Wiel, Kaufman, and Codlyn handled the 4x100 with a time of 55.55 seconds, Lipinski, O'Malley, Kaia Gassner, and Seefeld won the 4x200 with a time of 1:51.33, and Marchese, Lipinski, Kaia Gassner, and sophomore Alexa Wornson were tops in the 4x400 with a time of 4:37.11.
More familiar names filled up the top of the leaderboards for East individually. Seefeld won the 100 meter hurdles with a time of 16.49 seconds and Wornson won the 300 meter hurdles with a time of 49.03 seconds. Kaia Gassner took first in the 100 meter dash with a time of 12.66 seconds and Place's time of 28.45 seconds won the 200 meter dash. Craig took the top time in the 400, 800, 1,600, and 3,200 meter runs.
Kaia Gassner's day on top of the podium wasn't finished, either, as she won the long jump with a leap of 14'8.5. East also got first-place finishes from Van de Wiel in the high jump, Rostan in both the shot put and discus, and Seefeld in the pole vault.
Throwing success carried over to the boys side, as well, as Williams was the top dog in the shot put with a throw of 46'8". Field wins didn't stop there as Maughan and junior Landon Rabbit tied for the win in the high jump, both putting up jumps of 5'4", and Schulz was champion in the pole vault with a height of 12 feet even.
East's sole boys relay win on the day came in the 4x200 as Kaminski and LeGrant Jr. ran it with junior Curtis Johnson and sophomore Colton Scherer to run a time of 1:34.43. LeGrant Jr. would add another win in the 200 meter dash, as would McRoberts in the 1,600 meter run, Scherer in the both 110 and 300 meter hurdles.
Next up for Sun Prairie East, it will test itself at another large weekend invitational, this time at Monona Grove High School on Friday, Apr. 21. The Cardinals return to Big Eight conference play next week with a trip to La Follette on Tuesday, Apr. 25.