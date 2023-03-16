Sun Prairie East may technically be a new school in the 2022-23 track & field season, but the Cardinals still command respect in the Big Eight conference. They are the reigning conference champions on the boys side of competition with the girls also taking second place last season. With many athletes and coaching staff back again this season, Sun Prairie East is out to prove that splitting its roster in half won't slow it down.

"We're going to have to be a slightly different kind of program," Sun Prairie East head coach Doug Maughan said. "But, tradition never graduates. We have the same basic coaching staff and the same old school, blue collar mentality. As far as we're concerned, we're just going to keep it rolling."

CORTEZ LEGRANT, JERRY KAMINSKI

Sun Prairie East seniors Cortez LeGrant (left) and Jerry Kaminski (right) return to help lead the Cardinals for the 2023 season.
AUDREY SEEFELD

Sun Prairie East junior Audrey Seefeld returns as one of the more decorated athletes in the program in 2022-23

2023 SUN PRAIRIE EAST BOYS TRACK & FIELD ROSTER

LAST NAME FIRST NAME GRADE
Anderson Fletcher 9
Berens Ethan 10
Berens Mason 9
Burdick Kaleb 9
Burks Ricky 11
Codlyn Nathan 11
Colvin AJ 11
Culbertson Blake 9
Diancin David 12
Duncan Jimmie 9
Durbin James 12
Dwyer Cole 10
Fischer Luke 12
Freng Patrick 9
Freng Will 9
Gammon James 10
Gross Logan 11
Hamrick Nick 9
Hensen Connor 9
Herold Gabe 11
Johnson Curtis 11
Kaminski Jerry 12
Kaufman Brady 9
Komplin Nate 12
Lee Jacob 10
LeGrant Cortez 12
Longley Keldon 10
Ly Tong-Pao Wynston 9
Marshall Jonah 11
Masiarchin Douglas 12
Maughan Myler 11
McCullough-Cloak Josiah 10
McLean John 11
McRoberts Brady 9
McRoberts Pat 10
Mohr Malcolm 10
Nesbit Mason 9
Newton-Waite Romero 9
Olson Micah 10
Page Mason 11
Pearson Drew 9
Peterson Anthony 9
Rabbitt Landon 11
Rosol Bode 10
Saron Leo 10
Savard Caleb 10
Schauer Brady 10
Scherer Colton 10
Schofield Theo 11
Schulz Trevor 12
Stanfield Carson 10
Stauff Connor 11
Stinson Kwaymaine 12
Stolte Jace 11
Stolte Vaughn 9
Strong Dane 11
Suzucki Yutaro 11
Toussaint Jakobie 11
Turek Ty 11
Vue Ashton 11
Wagner Luke 9
Waitkus Jackson 10
Williams Corron 9
WIlliams Alton 11
Winge Dylan 10
Winge Logan 11
Witkiewicz Edward 9
Wolford Nathan 11
Woznicki John 12
Yang Ethan 12

2023 SUN PRAIRIE EAST GIRLS TRACK & FIELD ROSTER

LAST NAME FIRST NAME GRADE
Abramovic Sara 11
Bedner Gretchen 11
Beversdorf Kate 10
Borchardt-Wilson Taylor 9
Burke Megan 11
Camp Samantha 9
Chadwick Kendall 9
Codlyn Danielle 9
Coutts Jorja 11
Drake Sara 11
Elert Shaela 10
Everson Nicole 12
Freaner Nevaeh 10
Gassner Josie 9
Gassner Kaia 11
Griffith Mickey 12
Haak Kylee 11
Haldeman Bela 11
Hando Emma 10
Hawkins Akilah 9
Kastenholz Elora 11
Kaufman Leah 10
Kelly Norah 9
Leary Rachel 9
Lingle Lexi 10
Lipinski Elena 11
Mapes Marissa 12
Marchewka Brooke 10
Marshall Grace 9
Moore Ary 9
Ninnemann Alexa 9
Nou Teadah 10
O'Malley Makayla 9
Olsen Ella Grace 9
Place Kiera 9
Podoll Milee 10
Rostan Aly 10
Schaefer Liz 10
Seefeld Audrey 11
Swonia Sydney 9
Sydow Emily 11
Van de Wiel Lily 9
Vue Layna 9
Wornson Alexa 10

