Uncertainty shrouded the Sun Prairie East volleyball team entering the 2022 campaign. The Cardinals were under new leadership for the third time in as many seasons as Lauren Trentadue was hired to lead the school's split into East from West.
Trentadue was a late hire, coming in July. There wasn't much help from the previous season either as senior libero Brooke Labuwi was the only major contributor returning from the previous season. Despite the odds being stacked against them, the Cardinals are off to an impressive start this year.
Sun Prairie East has won three of its four Big Eight conference games, including the last three straight. The Cardinals started off with a loss to Madison West in four sets on Sept. 1. Since then, East has been on fire, beating Beloit Memorial in four sets and sweeping Janesville Parker leading into a showdown at La Follette on Tuesday, Sept. 13.
The Cardinals kept it rolling, thumping the Lancers 25-18, 25-13, 25-18.
"This is the most consistent we've played all season," Trentadue said. "Our goal is to get better every match... They just want it. When we want it, we work hard for it. When they work hard, they play well. I'm so proud of them and how hard they've been working to become a team."
Hard work was a necessary character trait to get the better of La Follette on Tuesday. The Lancers entered with a 1-2 record in conference play and made a habit of making the Cardinals sweat early in sets.
In the opening set, La Follette jumped out to a 4-1 lead as East struggled to find its footing. The Cardinals stayed the course, though, and wisely leaned on junior middle Gretchen Meier. Meier got the Cardinals a pair of quick kills to reset the momentum and tie the game at four each.
Things stayed tight until midway through the set with East hanging on to a 12-10 advantage. A massive kill from junior middle Zitha Wambura drew cheers from the crowd and set the Cardinals on a war path. East was impossible to stop as senior outside hitter Megan Rodenkirch and junior outside hitter Mae VanDeWeil pounded kill attempts at the La Follette defense.
The Lancers couldn't keep up, and even spotted the Cardinals a few easy points with internal mistakes, and East cruised to the 25-18 victory in set one. The Cardinals scored three of the final four points of the set to ice it.
Another slow start nagged at the Cardinals in the second set. This was less self-inflicted and more of a result of La Follette's improved play. The Lancers had some size in the middle and decided to put up a wall in front of everything the Cardinals swung at. The plan paid off as La Follette tallied three early blocks en route to a 7-5 lead.
Sun Prairie East figured things out in a hurry, though. From that point on, the Cardinals launched into a massive 10-1 run, which included eight straight points for East at one point. Senior defensive specialist Kensey Adkins was stellar from the service line, piling up four aces during the eight-point streak. Outside of Adkins, VanDeWeil hammered home a few more kills to keep the run alive.
After two called timeouts, La Follette finally broke the streak with a tip and picked up a few more points following. Sun Prairie East didn't flinch. Now leading 16-11, the Cardinals decided to ice it. East would score nine of the next eleven points, including a six-point straight run, to win the set 25-13.
"We've been practicing to grind like that," Trentadue said. "We've had some tough matches that we've really had to grind out of, and we're finally figuring it out."
La Follette was figuring things out, as well. The Lancers put up their best fight yet in the third set. They were up on the Cardinals, 13-11, before Wambura decided she had seen enough. She would score Sun Prairie East's next five points, including a three-point run all by herself, to restore a 15-14 lead to the Cardinals. Her first two points were kills, the next three were aces.
The Lancers burned a timeout to slow Wambura down, but the Cardinals had the momentum. They scored three more points after the timeout before La Follette could get another point.
After some back-and-forth as La Follette attempted to battle back, the score rested at a tight 21-18 in favor of the Cardinals. As was the theme all night, East went on a run. The Cardinals scored the final four points of the game. Labuwi led the charge, nailing two aces during the run including the winning point of the set.
With the win, Sun Prairie East sits at No. 4 in the Big Eight conference standings behind the three remaining undefeated squads: Janesville Craig, Middleton, and Verona.
The Cardinals have some big tests coming up on the schedule. They'll close this week with a home game against Verona on Thursday, Sept. 15. Next week is a big one as the Cardinals will travel to Sun Prairie West for a rematch with the Wolves on Tuesday, Sept. 20. West won the inaugural game between the two teams in tournament play back in late August.