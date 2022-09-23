The 2022 volleyball season has been a rollercoaster for Sun Prairie East. The conference season started about as well as could be hoped for as the Cardinals won three of their first four Big Eight conference games to start the season.
The last week has been less kind to the Cardinals. A thrilling battle against one of the conference's top teams, Verona, ended in a five-set loss on Thursday, Sept. 15. Sun Prairie East then spent the next two days at the Milwaukee Sting Center for the Charger Challenge. Sun Prairie East lost every one of its five matches there without winning a single set.
The heartache continued earlier this week against cross-town rival, Sun Prairie West. Playing for the first "Battle of the Prairies" rivalry trophy, the Cardinals again pushed the conference matchup to five sets. Alas, a win wasn't in the cards as the Wolves pulled out a five-set victory.
Now sitting with a 3-3 conference record and an active seven-game losing streak, Sun Prairie East needed a "get right" game. Thursday, Sept. 22 offered that opportunity as the sole winless team remaining in the Big Eight, Madison East, paid a visit.
The Cardinals exercised their demons and looked impressive, thumping the Purgolders 25-16, 25-16, 25-11 for a sweep victory.
"It was really nice to see the girls come out and have some fun," Sun Prairie East head coach Lauren Trentadue said. "They were really enjoying themselves. They're making better decisions on the court, you can see that volleyball IQ getting higher. They come out hungry to win, I'm looking forward to seeing where this team goes."
From early in the first set, it was clear that Madison East was overmatched in the matchup. Junior outside hitter Mae Van De Wiel delivered a devastating block at the net and senior libero Brooke LaBuwi dropped a pair of back-to-back aces to give the Cardinals a quick 5-2 lead.
To the Purgolders' credit, they showed great battle early in all three sets. They never let the Cardinals walk all over them, there was great fight. Sun Prairie East could rely on its service, though, as the aces piled up from juniors Ella Stebnitz and Kim Gerbitz.
With only a 12-9 lead, though, the Cardinals needed a spark. They would get one from junior middle Zitha Wambura. She launched a devastating kill right up the middle, and the rest of her team responded.
Madison East would only score seven more points that set as Sun Prairie East launched into a run. Wambura would help things along with a huge win at the net, as would Stebnitz and Gerbitz with a pair of extra aces. The Cardinals had set the tone, winning the first set 25-16.
Sun Prairie East didn't let its foot off the gas in the second set, either. Junior opposite Elena Lipinski and Wambura both dropped kills as the Cardinals leapt out to a 4-1 advantage early.
Madison East hung around longer in this set than the first. The Cardinals weren't dropping aces at will anymore, which allowed the Purgolders to keep things close. Just as the Cardinals reached 20 points in the set, the Purgolders took off on a four-point rally to cut it to 20-16.
Sun Prairie East showed it could run as well. Gerbitz's service kicked back up in a hurry as her two aces paced a 5-0 run to ice the set.
The end of that second set must have been deflating for Madison East, because the Purgolders came out flat in the third set. Sun Prairie East quickly took advantage. Van De Wiel hammered home a pair of kills as the Cardinals took a 6-3 lead.
There was a bit of a battle as the Purgolders managed to tie things at seven all, but the Cardinals quickly stamped out the comeback attempt. Madison East would only score four more points for the remainder of the set, an 18-4 run for Sun Prairie East.
Service was stellar once again as a pair of aces from Stebnitz fueled a quick 8-0 run to make it a 15-7 Sun Prairie East lead. Even senior defensive specialist Addy Wenzl got in on the fun with a pair of aces on the back end of the set to ice the set 25-11 to sweep the match.
The win leapfrogs Sun Prairie East back into the top five of the Big Eight conference standings with a 4-3 record. The move is doubly sweet as the Cardinals supplant Sun Prairie West in the standings, which was idle on Thursday and holds on to a 4-3 conference record.
The Cardinals have some time to rest up as they only have two matches between now and Oct. 11. Both games are tough road matchups, though, as Sun Prairie East will travel to Madison Memorial on Thursday, Sept. 29 and to Janesville Craig on Tuesday, Oct. 11.