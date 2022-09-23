ZITHA WAMBURA, MAE VAN DE WIEL
Sun Prairie East junior middle Zitha Wambura (14) and junior outside hitter Mae Van De Wiel (17) rise up to block a tip from Madison East on Thursday, Sept. 22. 

 Ryan Gregory
GRETCHEN MEIER
Sun Prairie East junior middle Gretchen Meier flicks the ball past Madison East's block on Thursday, Sept. 22.

The 2022 volleyball season has been a rollercoaster for Sun Prairie East. The conference season started about as well as could be hoped for as the Cardinals won three of their first four Big Eight conference games to start the season.

The last week has been less kind to the Cardinals. A thrilling battle against one of the conference's top teams, Verona, ended in a five-set loss on Thursday, Sept. 15. Sun Prairie East then spent the next two days at the Milwaukee Sting Center for the Charger Challenge. Sun Prairie East lost every one of its five matches there without winning a single set.

BROOKE LABUWI
Sun Prairie East senior libero Brooke LaBuwi bumps the ball back towards the net against Madison East on Thursday, Sept. 22.

