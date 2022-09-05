The split of Sun Prairie High School into East and West has torn some tight-knit teams apart. The girls tennis teams at both East and West still felt connected with their former teammates and chose to celebrate that fact in the best way they knew how.

On Thursday, Sept. 1, the Cardinals and Wolves met for a head-to-head matchup at Sun Prairie West High School. It served as senior day for not only West, but also East as both blue and red senior banners hung from the cages that afternoon.

ANNALISE YANG
Sun Prairie East junior Annalise Yang prepares to smash the ball against Katie Thompson in a No. 1 singles showdown at Sun Prairie West High School on Thursday, Sept. 1. 
LEXA BRYANT
Sun Prairie West's No. 3 singles participant Lexa Bryant prepares to return the ball in a showdown with Sun Prairie East on Thursday, Sept. 1. 