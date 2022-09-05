The split of Sun Prairie High School into East and West has torn some tight-knit teams apart. The girls tennis teams at both East and West still felt connected with their former teammates and chose to celebrate that fact in the best way they knew how.
On Thursday, Sept. 1, the Cardinals and Wolves met for a head-to-head matchup at Sun Prairie West High School. It served as senior day for not only West, but also East as both blue and red senior banners hung from the cages that afternoon.
"It was a special evening," Sun Prairie West head coach Sandee Ortiz said. "The split has been hard for our players but this will give more players opportunities to experience varsity tennis."
It was a hard-fought competition, ending with a 5-2 team victory for the Cardinals of Sun Prairie East.
Standout junior Annalise Yang earned a win for the Cardinals in the No. 1 singles slot. She was up against Katie Thompson, a talented sophomore from West. Yang prevailed in impressive fashion, winning 6-0, 6-0.
West would get revenge in both No. 2 and No. 3 singles. Both Mairin Leary and Lexa Bryant would pick up wins in two and three singles, respectively. Leary was up against Sun Prairie East's Nicole Everson, whom she defeated 6-3, 6-1. Bryant put up the exact same score against Sun Prairie East's Shiloh White, 6-3, 6-1.
The Cardinals would get the last laugh in singles, though. In the No. 4 singles spot, East's Raina Borgardt defeated West's Haley Rollins by a score of 6-0, 6-2.
East's success carried over into doubles play. There, the Cardinals only lost one set as they cruised to three victories.
Sun Prairie East's No. 1 doubles pair of Grace Kramschuster and Reagan Schwartzer wowed in their matchup with West's Kylee Raines and Ashley Rahn. The Cardinals ended up with a 6-0, 6-2 win.
Ashley Bedner and Leah Schroeder kept the winning ways up for East in the No. 2 doubles spot, but not without a fight from West's Pragnya Vella and Sophia Shemanek. West's pair actually won the first set 7-5, but Bedner and Schroeder clawed back to win the second 6-2 and the tiebreaker 10-4 to earn a victory.
East's No. 3 doubles pair of Braenna Stampf and Grace Durham finished the doubles day off in style. They took down West's pair of Sejal Rose Sundaram and Asha Sundaram 6-1, 6-0.
Now, both East and West will hit the road to continue the season. East is heading off to Madison Memorial on Thursday, Sept. 8 for a date with the Spartans. West will be making a bit more of a voyage, heading all the way to East Troy for a match on Saturday, Sept. 10.