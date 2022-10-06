The Sun Prairie East and West girls swimming programs got a unique opportunity on Saturday, Oct. 1. Both the Cardinals and Wolves were invited to compete in the Cardinal Relays at Middleton High School. Middletons reputation as a girls swimming power brought in some major names in the sport including Arrowhead, Madison West, Madison Memorial, and Brookfield Central.

The competition proved to be tough as West took 10th of the 12 teams with 204 team points and East finished 12th with 96 team points. Arrowhead won the event with a team score of 420, well outpacing Middleton in second with 368. Verona rounded out the top three with 340 team points.

