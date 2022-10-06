The Sun Prairie East and West girls swimming programs got a unique opportunity on Saturday, Oct. 1. Both the Cardinals and Wolves were invited to compete in the Cardinal Relays at Middleton High School. Middletons reputation as a girls swimming power brought in some major names in the sport including Arrowhead, Madison West, Madison Memorial, and Brookfield Central.
The competition proved to be tough as West took 10th of the 12 teams with 204 team points and East finished 12th with 96 team points. Arrowhead won the event with a team score of 420, well outpacing Middleton in second with 368. Verona rounded out the top three with 340 team points.
As the name of the event would suggest, there were only relays and no individual swims on the day. Competition began with the 200 medley relay, which Arrowhead won with a time of 1:48.55.
Sun Prairie West grabbed eighth in the event as sophomore Lila Gunnink, senior Ellie Reeder, sophomore Lydia Zenobi, and freshman Sophie Diers swam a time of 1:58.39. Sun Prairie East did not participate in the event.
Arrowhead added its second straight win of the day in the 800 freestyle relay with a time of 7:58.31. West finished in 14th as junior Cece bub, junior Julia Deboer, freshman Emmalyn Larkworthy, and junior Lainee Diers swam a time of 9:50.24. Again, Sun Prairie East did not swim this event.
Sun Prairie East did, however, swim the 4x100 yard individual medley relay. Freshman Rory Sullivan, junior Megan Koop, senior Logan Cunningham, and junior Mikalya Stampf put together a time of 4:50.63 to take 11th. West’s quartet of Gunnink, sophomore Emma Horstman, senior Brielle Laube, and sophomore Hattie Hessling swam a 4:35.46 to take sixth, among the Wolves’ best finishes of the day.
Arrowhead’s three-event win streak ended in the 200 freestyle relay as Middleton won with a time of 1:41.00. West added another sixth place finish to its resume as Sophie Diers, Zenobi, Hessling, and Brielle Laube swam a time of 1:45.95. East did not have a team in the race.
East would get in on the fun with a sixth place finish of its own in the 100 freestyle relay. Sophomore Kennedy Loomis, sophomore Layla Schneider, freshman Samantha Camp, and junior Maeve Sullivan picked the position up with a time of 51.14. Again, Arrowhead won the event with a time of 48.11.
The trend of sixth place finished continued for Sun Prairie West in the 300 butterfly relay. The Wolves’ team of Gunnink, Zenobie, Reeder, and Brielle Laube swam a strong 3:03.84. East’s squad of Loomis, Maeve Sullivan, Schneider, and Camp put together a 3:14.78 to take 12th.
Swims like the 300 backstroke relay, 400 medley relay, 500 freestyle relay, and 300 breaststroke relay proved to be tough for both the Wolves and Cardinals as they either finished well outside of the top 10 or did not participate in the events.
The day came to a close with the 400 yard freestyle relay. West grabbed ninth place as Sophie Diers, Zenobi, Bub, and Lainee Diers swam a time of 3:32.11, narrowly outpacing the SPASH squad in 10th. Sun Prairie East’s team of freshman Lily Van De Wiel, junior Lizzie Sobakin, sophomore Emma Hando, and junior Mikayla Stampf swam a time of 3:38.82 to take 13th.
There’s still time left in the regular season for both Sun Prairie East and West to continue improving on these results. The Cardinals have a busy upcoming schedule as they’ll host a triple-dual on Friday, Oct. 7 with Madison Memorial and Middleton. They’ll follow that with an invitational at Beloit Memorial on Saturday, Oct. 8. East will host another triple-dual, this time with Beloit Memorial and Madison East, on Friday, Oct. 14.
As for Sun Prairie West, the Wolves will also be traveling to Beloit for that Oct. 8 invitational. Following that, they’ll head to Middleton for a triple-dual with the host Cardinals as well as Janesville Craig on Friday, Oct. 14.