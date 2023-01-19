The Big Eight conference's second annual MLK Showcase took place over the weekend, drawing all of the girls teams to Verona High School and all of the boys to Middleton on Saturday, Jan. 14. Sun Prairie East and West's girls teams were in attendance and walked away with very different results.
The Cardinals of Sun Prairie East had a tough task on their plate with Madison East as their draw, a team that had already beaten them 74-53 in the second game of the season. The Purgolders put on a repeat performance, winning 70-51.
Madison East had two players knock down three three point shots each to help outpace Sun Prairie East. It was a heavy day of fouling as the Cardinals attempted 42 free throws and the Purgolders got 30 tries.
Free throws were the main source of Sun Prairie East senior guard Kaitlin Bindley's scoring. She knocked down 12 attempts to tie for the team-high in scoring at 14 with Lucy Strey, who hit a team-high six field goals. The Cardinals also got eight points each from freshmen Abby Packard and Keira Martin.
As for the Wolves of Sun Prairie West, they were up against Beloit Memorial. Sun Prairie West had already blown the Purple Knights out way back in November for its season opener, 71-31. Saturday was an even more brutal result for Beloit Memorial as the Wolves won, 111-42.
West's drubbing of Beloit was thanks to five double-digit scorers and two more with nine points. Senior wing Marie Outlay led the way with 24 points, followed by sophomore Naveya Jackson with 18, senior Antionique Auston with 16, 12 from senior Makiah Hawk, 10 from sophomore Ceanna Froh, sophomore Payton beck with nine, and sophomore Allison Schmidt with nine.
The Wolves knocked down a whopping 13 three point shots, including three from both Beck and Jackson as well as two each from Froh and Outlay. West's defense was on display all fame, as well, as the Wolves collected 29 steals on the day, headlined by Outlay's six, and swatted away five blocked shots.
Sun Prairie West has earned a well-deserved week off of action. The Wolves return to Big Eight conference play on Saturday, Jan. 21 with a home matchup against Madison West, the current bottom team in the standings. This will set the stage for the biggest game of the year, Sun Prairie West's rematch with conference-leading Verona on Tuesday, Jan. 24. Verona won at home by four points back in late November, but now the Wolves get the Wildcats at their home den with revenge and a tie atop the league on the line.
As for Sun Prairie East, two of the conference's better teams lay ahead this week. The Cardinals will host Middleton on Thursday, Jan. 19 and travel to La Follette on Saturday, Jan. 21. Sun Prairie East has already lost to both of these teams this season.