The Big Eight conference's second annual MLK Showcase took place over the weekend, drawing all of the girls teams to Verona High School and all of the boys to Middleton on Saturday, Jan. 14. Sun Prairie East and West's girls teams were in attendance and walked away with very different results.

The Cardinals of Sun Prairie East had a tough task on their plate with Madison East as their draw, a team that had already beaten them 74-53 in the second game of the season. The Purgolders put on a repeat performance, winning 70-51.

GBB: SUN PRAIRIE WEST 111, BELOIT MEMORIAL 42

WEST
# NAME 2PT 3PT FTS PTS
2 C. Froh 2 2 0-0 10
5 S. Vriesema 2 1 0-0 7
12 Make. Hawk 1 0 4-9 6
13 P. Beck 0 3 0-2 9
14 L. Maggit 1 0 0-0 2
20 A. Schmidt 2 1 2-2 9
21 Maki. Hawk 6 0 0-0 12
22 M. Outlay 9 2 0-2 24
23 N. Jackson 2 3 5-6 18
25 A. Auston 5 1 1-2 16
TOTALS - 30 13 12-23 111
BELOIT
# NAME 2PT 3PT FTS PTS
1 S. Richardson 1 0 0-1 2
4 K. Thomas 5 1 4-4 17
5 J. Tibbetts 3 1 3-8 12
11 L. Dubois 2 0 6-8 10
20 Z. Dumas 0 0 1-3 1
23 D. Figueroa 0 0 0-1 0
TOTALS - 11 2 14-25 42

GBB: MADISON EAST 70, SUN PRAIRIE EAST 51

SPE
# NAME 2PT 3PT FTS PTS
13 K. Bindley 1 0 12-23 14
15 L. Strey 6 0 2-5 14
20 A. Packard 2 0 4-8 8
22 R. Davis 1 0 1-2 3
23 K. Dixon 0 1 0-2 3
25 K. Martin 4 0 0-0 8
30 A. Bowie 0 0 1-2 1
TOTALS - 14 1 20-42 51
MADISON
# NAME 2PT 3PT FTS PTS
2 K. Jones 5 0 10-14 20
3 V. Richardson 1 0 1-2 3
10 G. Daff 3 0 2-5 8
11 K. McCullers 4 3 5-6 22
13 N. Keokanya 1 0 0-0 2
24 M. Griffin 2 3 2-3 15
TOTALS - 16 6 20-30 70

