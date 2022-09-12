WHAT: The 1st Annual Border Blitz BBQ sponsored by Texas Roadhouse
WHEN: 5 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, 2022
WHERE: Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium parking lot, just south of Prairie Phoenix Academy, 155 Kroncke Drive, Sun Prairie, WI 53590
WHO: Sun Prairie East Quarterback Club, Sun Prairie West Touchdown Club, Texas Roadhouse, Culver’s, the Sunshine Place
CONTACT: Sun Prairie West Touchdown Club President Heather Rediger 815-708-3957; Sun Prairie East Quarterback Club President Todd Richmond 608-658-1120
The Sun Prairie community will come together Friday, Sept. 16 for a historic event - the first intracity football game between Sun Prairie East High School and Sun Prairie West High School. To celebrate, the Sun Prairie East Quarterback Club and the Sun Prairie West Touchdown Club are teaming up with Texas Roadhouse and Culver’s to host the 1st Annual Border Blitz BBQ night.
Join both clubs for food, beverages, desserts, music and camaraderie outside the Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium before kick-off! Texas Roadhouse will provide the main course and Culver’s will supply plenty of ice cream. Fans will get their first look at the new city championship trophy as well!
Adult fans will be asked to make a $10 donation and children under 12 will be asked to make a $5 donation to enter. All proceeds will go to the Sunshine Place, a community resource center that delivers food, clothing and other social services to northeastern Dane County residents.