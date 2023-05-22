It's all led to this for the Sun Prairie East and West softball programs. Following a grueling regular season of competition in the Big Eight conference, the Cardinals and Wolves are prepared to take on the state's best.
The WIAA softball state tournament kicks off this week. With the regular season now in the rear-view mirror, it's do-or-die time for both Sun Prairie softball programs.
Sun Prairie East: No. 1 seed, Sectional 3, Division 1
It should come as no surprise to see the Cardinals seated at the head of the table in their sectional for the second consecutive season. Sun Prairie East was nearly untouchable this season, going 21-4 overall and 19-1 in conference play to claim a third consecutive Big Eight championship. They also finished the season ranked No. 6 in Division 1 in the final Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association (WFSCA) poll of the season.
Sun Prairie East's last loss of the regular season came 4-2 to non-conference Oak Creek, the No. 3 team in Division 1 in the final WFSCA poll. Since that point in early May, the Cardinals ripped off six straight wins. Sun Prairie East's bats were largely to thank for this hot streak as the offense averaged just over 10 runs per game over this stretch.
The Cardinals get a pair of benefits from drawing the top seed. They'll be playing at home when for the foreseeable future and they've earned a first round bye. Regionals kick off on Tuesday, May 23, but the Cardinals won't start until Thursday, May 25.
It won't take much of a drive for Sun Prairie East to scout its first round opponent, either. No. 8 seed DeForest will host No. 9 seed La Crosse Central on Tuesday for the right to advance to take on the Cardinals.
Some advanced scouting would be a benefit, because Sun Prairie East did not play either of these teams in the regular season. The Cardinals were scheduled to host the Norskies in late April, but the game was cancelled due to weather.
Sun Prairie West: No. 7 seed, Sectional 3, Division 1
The Wolves of West will be operating out of the complete opposite side of the Sectional 3 bracket from their cross-town counterparts. Sun Prairie West earned its No. 7 seeding thanks to a 15-8 record in the regular season. The Wolves also finished in a three-way tie for fourth place in the final Big Eight conference standings with Middleton and Janesville Parker at 13-7.
The 2023 regular season was all about hot and cold streaks for Sun Prairie West. Things started off chilly as the Wolves dropped three of their first four games against a tough early schedule.
Their guts really showed in how they responded. Sun Prairie West would win eight of its next nine games, only dropping a non-conference tilt with Sussex Hamilton in the middle. Over this span, the Wolves won four games by run-rule and picked up six conference wins, including an impressive 9-6 victory over Middleton.
As April turned to May, the schedule tightened up once again. Within a two-week span, the Wolves had to play Verona, Madison Memorial, Sun Prairie East, and Middleton. The Wolves dropped four of their first six games in the month of May.
Again, this couldn't keep them down. Sun Prairie West finished the regular season on an inspiring four-game winning streak. This triumphant return to the top included a 10-0 revenge dismantling of Madison Memorial and a gutsy 2-1 win over Janesville Parker.
Now, Sun Prairie West turns its attention towards No. 10 seed Waunakee. The Warriors from across the way finished the regular season with a 7-12 record, including a 6-8 mark in the Badger - East to finish in fifth place.
Sun Prairie West and Waunakee did not meet in the regular season but share some common opponents. The Wolves beat DeForest 10-5 while the Warriors split the season series with the Norskies, losing the first 9-6 before winning 5-2 in the rematch. Neither team could muster a win against Verona, with Sun Prairie West losing 6-3 and 5-2 while Waunakee lost 8-4.
This regional-opening showdown is set for 5:30 PM on Tuesday, May 23 at Sun Prairie West High School. The winner of that one advances to face No. 2 seed Tomah on Thursday, May 25. The Timberwolves went 21-3 in the regular season and won the Mississippi Valley conference with an undefeated record.
--
Final Big Eight conference softball standings
-as of Saturday, May 20
(overall records in parenthesis)
1. Sun Prairie East, 19-1 (21-4)
2. Verona, 16-4 (17-6)
3. Madison Memorial, 14-6 (16-8)
T4. Sun Prairie West, 13-7 (15-8)
T4. Middleton, 13-7 (17-9)
T4. Janesville Parker, 13-7 (13-7)
7. Janesville Craig, 9-11 (12-11)
8. Beloit Memorial, 7-13 (7-17)
T9. Madison East, 3-17 (3-18)
T9. Madison West, 3-17 (3-22)
11. La Follette, 0-20 (0-20)