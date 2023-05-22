It's all led to this for the Sun Prairie East and West softball programs. Following a grueling regular season of competition in the Big Eight conference, the Cardinals and Wolves are prepared to take on the state's best.

The WIAA softball state tournament kicks off this week. With the regular season now in the rear-view mirror, it's do-or-die time for both Sun Prairie softball programs. 

GRACE KRAMSCHUSTER
Sun Prairie East junior Grace Kramschuster slides safely into home plate in a home win over La Follette on Wednesday, May 17.
EMILY PETREE
Sun Prairie West senior Emily Petree connects on a swing in a road loss to Sun Prairie East on Tuesday, May 9.

