There are a lot of new things to adjust to for Sun Prairie East boys basketball this season. On top of the split and the new “East” moniker given to the Cardinals, they’re also under new direction. Steve Maselter now steps up as the leader of the varsity following Jeff Boos’ stepping-down following last season’s run to a WIAA sectional final game.
Maselter inherits a team bereft of varsity experience. Junior forward Theo Schofield is the only returner with serious varsity chops. This could work in Maselter’s favor, though. He comes into this new position after serving as the Cardinals’ junior varsity coach last season, meaning he has a pre-existing relationship with and knowledge of this new crop of varsity players.
“We’re still kind of figuring it out,” Maselter said. “There is so much youth and so many new guys in the program. Luckily, I worked with a lot of these guys at the junior varsity level last year. There are a lot of guys that can contribute.”
Schofield gained some valuable varsity minutes last season that will help him lead the team this year. He averaged 5.1 points and 2.3 rebounds as a sophomore last season.
On top of Schofield, Sun Prairie East will rely on a three-man senior class for leadership, as well. Daylen Dotson, Nolan Olson, and Kacy Tesch are this year’s 2023 seniors.
Olson is one of two varsity newcomers with some familiar last names. He and junior Sam Ostrenga make the jump up this season, following in the footsteps of Nolan’s brother Ben and Sam’s brother Addison.
Ben Olson was a first team all-conference selection last season and Addison Ostrenga was honorable mention, though he was best known for his talent on the football field. Both Nolan and Sam are coming off strong seasons in football as well, meaning they’re already in shape and ready to hit the hardwood running.
They’ll be joined by fellow footballers like juniors Curtis Johnson, Jace Stolte, and Drew Kavanaugh as well as sophomore Max Raimer. These four helped push the football team to Level 3 of the WIAA state tournament this fall and look to bring that energy and production to the basketball court.
“Our energy will help us,” Maselter said. “I’m sure our inexperience will hurt us at some point, but the energy and passion these guys bring is vital. They’re going to play with pace and play hard. It’s rough around the edges, but they’re figuring things out. They’re always in attack mode.”
Maselter also mentioned juniors Jayvion Lythjohan and Gavin Van Wie as well as sophomore Max Glusick as major pieces of the puzzle this season. With much of the varsity roster in a similar place athletically, it’s easy to envision success but hard to determine the best lineup to go get it.
Sun Prairie finished as the fourth-best team in the Big Eight conference last season and fell 11 points short of making a trip to the WIAA state finals. Expectations are often lofty when discussing the Cardinals. Maselter is aware of the journey ahead for this new era of Sun Prairie East boys basketball, but he believes his team is ready for the challenge.
“We have to figure out what we want from this season,” Maselter said. “The win-loss record and what other people say can’t define that. These kids know what it means to wear the red and white of Sun Prairie and they’re proud of that. They have goals, on the court and off, that we hang our hat on. They resemble those pillars, and I’m very proud of that.”
The new campaign has already kicked off for Sun Prairie East as it traveled to Oconomowoc for the season opener on Saturday, Nov. 26. The Cardinals got a stellar game out of Van Wie, who nailed four three-point shots on his way to a game-high 20 points. Unfortunately, it wasn’t enough as the Raccoons emerged with a 77-66 victory.
The Oconomowoc game served as a tune-up as Sun Prairie East is primed to dive head-first into Big Eight conference play. The Cardinals will be on the road for their first two conference matchups, heading to Madison East on Thursday, Dec. 1 and to Middleton on Saturday, Dec. 3. Sun Prairie East’s home opener will come on Tuesday, Dec. 6 against La Follette.