There are a lot of new things to adjust to for Sun Prairie East boys basketball this season. On top of the split and the new “East” moniker given to the Cardinals, they’re also under new direction. Steve Maselter now steps up as the leader of the varsity following Jeff Boos’ stepping-down following last season’s run to a WIAA sectional final game.

Maselter inherits a team bereft of varsity experience. Junior forward Theo Schofield is the only returner with serious varsity chops. This could work in Maselter’s favor, though. He comes into this new position after serving as the Cardinals’ junior varsity coach last season, meaning he has a pre-existing relationship with and knowledge of this new crop of varsity players.

