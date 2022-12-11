The 2022-23 season is off to a stellar start for the Sun Prairie East boys swim program. After finishing fourth in their own invitational last week, the Cardinals upped the ante in the Blackhawk invitational at Fort Atkinson High School on Saturday, Dec. 10. Sun Prairie East added an invitational win to its resume, finishing with 420 team points to claim the crown.
It was an exceptional day for juniors Bennet Braatz and Trevor Nicodemus as well as sophomore Eli Krystowiak. They combined to help bring Sun Prairie East all six first-place finishes on the day, both in individual events and as parts of relay teams.
Braatz, Nicodemus, and Krystowiak pitched in on the 200 and 400 freestyle relays, both of which took first place. Senior Sean Gillett was the fourth member of the squad for both races. In the 200 freestyle, the four Cardinals swam a time of 1:31.73 for first, nearly a second ahead of second place. That same group, just in a different order, swam the 400 freestyle in a time of 3:20.28 for another win for East.
Braatz would win two events on his own. He dominated the 200 individual medley with his time of 2:03.34, almost four seconds faster than the next swimmer. Braatz also claimed the top spot in the 100 yard breaststroke with a time of 1:03.25.
Nicodemus was no slouch, himself. He was the top dog in the 100 freestyle with a time of 49.17, the only sub-50 time of the day. He nearly added another win in the 50 freestyle as well, finishing second with a time of 22.42. The winner of the race put up a time of 22.22 to barely edge out Nicodemus.
Not to be outdone, Krystowiak also pitched in a solo victory. He was tasked with the 500 yard freestyle endurance race, and he showed up ready to go. Krystowiak put up a time of 5:14.36, nearly 10 seconds ahead of the next swimmer to touch the wall. He would also swim the 200 freestyle for the Cardinals, taking third with a time of 1:51.86.
While Gillett didn't put up any first place finished individually, he was still a vital part of Sun Prairie East's final score. He would snag fifth in the 200 freestyle with a time of 1:56.09 and finish fourth in the 100 butterfly with a time of 56.20.
Sun Prairie East's strong results didn't end with these four leaders, however. In the 200 medley relay, the first event of the day, the Cardinals swam a time of 1:49.47 for fourth place thanks to sophomore Bodey Rairden, freshman Cam Johll-Bayliss, sophomore Coby Zander, and junior Lowan Wagner. That same group would take fifth in the 400 freestyle relay with a time of 3:35.44.
Rairden would make his presence felt in the 100 backstroke as well, finishing fourth with a time of 59.09. Zander was right behind him in that race, finishing fifth with a time of 59.31. Zander also found individual success in the 100 freestyle with a fourth place finish thanks to a time of 51.53.
Behind Sun Prairie East, McFarland took second with a score of 404, Badger was third with a 265, Monona Grove finished fourth with a 198, and Oregon rounded out the top five with a 182.
This invitational was the beginning of a long road stand for the Cardinals. Sun Prairie East won't compete in its own pool again until Friday, Jan. 13 when it hosts cross-town rival Sun Prairie West.
In the meantime, the Cardinals have three road events. They'll swim a Big Eight conference dual at Madison East/La Follette on Friday, Dec. 16 before a long break. Sun Prairie East returns to action on Friday, Jan 6 with a triple dual at Beloit Memorial with the Purple Knights as well as Madison Memorial. The Cardinals close their road stand a day later on Saturday, Jan. 7 with an invitational in Milwaukee.