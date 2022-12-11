The 2022-23 season is off to a stellar start for the Sun Prairie East boys swim program. After finishing fourth in their own invitational last week, the Cardinals upped the ante in the Blackhawk invitational at Fort Atkinson High School on Saturday, Dec. 10. Sun Prairie East added an invitational win to its resume, finishing with 420 team points to claim the crown.

It was an exceptional day for juniors Bennet Braatz and Trevor Nicodemus as well as sophomore Eli Krystowiak. They combined to help bring Sun Prairie East all six first-place finishes on the day, both in individual events and as parts of relay teams. 

Tags