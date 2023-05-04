The spring 2023 season is taking on a similar form to 2022 for the Sun Prairie United girls lacrosse program. Last season, it took seven losses for the then-Cardinals to pick up their first win of the season. This year's edition of the team, now nicknamed "United" as a co-op of Sun Prairie East and West High Schools, will hope that their streak ends at the same point, as well.

Sun Prairie has dropped its first seven games. After starting the season up in Green Bay with losses to De Pere and Bay Port in a quad on Apr. 15, things have gotten no easier as United has played closer to home.