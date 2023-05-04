The spring 2023 season is taking on a similar form to 2022 for the Sun Prairie United girls lacrosse program. Last season, it took seven losses for the then-Cardinals to pick up their first win of the season. This year's edition of the team, now nicknamed "United" as a co-op of Sun Prairie East and West High Schools, will hope that their streak ends at the same point, as well.
Sun Prairie has dropped its first seven games. After starting the season up in Green Bay with losses to De Pere and Bay Port in a quad on Apr. 15, things have gotten no easier as United has played closer to home.
United lost 12-4 to Deforest on Apr. 19, 18-0 to Middleton on Apr. 20, 15-2 to Oregon on Apr. 25, 19-1 to Verona on Apr. 28, and 17-2 to Madison West/Edgewood on May 2.
While this has been a rough patch for Sun Prairie, junior Brooke Ayres has been a bright spot. She leads the team with six goals scored so far, including a hat trick against DeForest and one each against De Pere, Bay Port, and Oregon. She's also pitched in a pair of assists, one in the Bay Port game and another against Oregon. Sun Prairie has also gotten two goals from senior Marli Davenport and one goal each from seniors Samantha Gebert and Hannah Wilson.
Ayres and Davenport have also tied for the team lead in groundballs thus far this season, both collecting nine. Junior Kaitlyn Nelson has also snagged seven and senior Carley Smith has four. Sophomore Teegan Davis has shouldered the brunt of the responsibility in goal for United this season. She's made 27 saves thus far.
Sun Prairie has just five games left on the regular season schedule to pursue that elusive first win of the season. United will close this week out by participating in an invitational at DeForest High School on Saturday, May 6.
The rest of the season will be played at home. Sun Prairie will host Watertown on Tuesday, May 9, Neenah on Wednesday, May 10, Janesville on Thursday, May 18, and Waunakee on Monday, May 22.