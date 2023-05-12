It took some time, but the Sun Prairie United girls lacrosse team has found its first win. A difficult early portion of the schedule led to nine straight losses to begin the year. That stretch came to an end on Saturday, May 6 as Sun Prairie toppled Central Wisconsin 5-4 in an invitational at DeForest High School.

To make matters even sweeter, United turned that win into a streak. In their following matchup on Wednesday, May 10 against Neenah at home, Sun Prairie made it two straight wins with a 7-6 victory.

