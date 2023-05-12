It took some time, but the Sun Prairie United girls lacrosse team has found its first win. A difficult early portion of the schedule led to nine straight losses to begin the year. That stretch came to an end on Saturday, May 6 as Sun Prairie toppled Central Wisconsin 5-4 in an invitational at DeForest High School.
To make matters even sweeter, United turned that win into a streak. In their following matchup on Wednesday, May 10 against Neenah at home, Sun Prairie made it two straight wins with a 7-6 victory.
Senior midfielder Marli Davenport was the story of the season's inaugural victory on Saturday. She poured in four of the team's five goals. The fifth came from fellow senior Hannah Wilson. Sophomore goalkeeper Teegan Davis stood tall when she needed to, nabbing six saves to help her team emerge with the win.
Davenport was vital to the following win over Neenah with a pair of goals, but a new leading scorer stepped up for Sun Prairie. Junior Brooke Ayres led the charge with three scores. United also got scored from Wilson and senior Samantha Gebert to help take down the Rockets. Davis was stellar in goal once again, nabbing nine saves.
These back-to-back victories bump Sun Prairie up to a 2-9 record this season as the postseason looms. Only three games remain on United's regular season schedule, all of which will be at home. They'll host Janesville on Thursday, May 18, Waunakee on Monday, May 22, and Watertown on Thursday, May 25.