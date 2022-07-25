Sun Prairie High School has a habit of churning out collegiate-level athletes. The 2021-22 athletic season was no different for the Cardinals. In total, 20 athletes across eight sports will be taking their talents to the next level. Let’s see what’s coming next for these recent graduates.
Baseball
Davis Hamilton, North Dakota State University
Branden Garde, Bryant & Stratton College
Ethan Petsch, UW-Whitewater
Sun Prairie baseball has been the class of the state of Wisconsin for years now, and these three class of 2022 graduates were an important part of that.
Hamilton was the 2022 Big Eight Conference and district Player of the Year thanks to his efforts as both a pitcher and shortstop, earning 1st team all-state, all-district, and all-conference honors. The Bison are fresh off of a Summit League regular season championship and will look to keep that momentum rolling with Hamilton on the roster.
Petsch was an honorable mention all-conference selection in 2021 before injuries derailed his senior season. He’ll look to bounce back into form as a Warhawk.
Garde was an important glue guy for the Cardinals for his career, always filling in when needed to help the team get wins. His versatility will be highly valued at Bryant & Stratton.
Boys Basketball
Ben Olson, Viterbo University
Ethan Metz, Beloit College
Olson and Metz were two major pieces of a Sun Prairie squad that shocked conference rival La Follette in the WIAA state tournament en route to a sectional final appearance. The team came so close to a state finals opportunity thanks to these two’s offensive specialties.
Olson was a do-it-all wing, able to score with his driving abilities or with his devastating pull-up jumper. Metz was a 3-point sniper, hitting a team-high 52 triples this season at a 48% clip.
Boys Lacrosse
Dakota Ayres, Lincoln Memorial University
Jackson Johnson, Belmont Abbey College
Moussa Diallo, Lincoln Benedictine University
Wyatt Christensen, William Penn University
This quartet of 2022 studs made Sun Prairie’s boys lacrosse team a must-watch event every time they took the field this fall. With Christensen and Johnson manning the forward positions, Diallo in the midfield, and Ayres leading the defense, there was outstanding talent at every level of Sun Prairie’s game.
Christensen earned 1st team all-conference honors in the Big Badger conference and Ayres was named to the 2nd team. Johnson was a lethal scorer with his combination of power and IQ and Diallo did a stellar job of controlling the flow of the game from his midfield position.
Boys Swimming
Ethan Braatz, UW-Green Bay
Jonathan Schluesche, UW-Green Bay
Nathan Halbach, UW-Green Bay
It’s a heartwarming story to think these three strong swimmers will continue to compete together in college. After helping Sun Prairie to a state title in the 2020-21 season, the trio of Braatz, Schluesche, and Halbach led the way for the Cardinals again in 2021-22. While the year didn’t end with back-to-back state titles, the seniors kept Sun Prairie competitive through the end.
Football
Isaac Hamm, University of Wisconsin
Addison Ostrenga, University of Iowa
Evan Malcore, Northern Illinois University
Nick Oehrlein, UW-Oshkosh
Sun Prairie made it all the way to the state finals at Camp Randall Stadium in the fall of 2021. These four athletes were major influences on that outcome.
Hamm, Ostrenga, and Malcore were all ranked in the 247 sports ratings composite. Hamm was the highest rated defensive prospect in the state this year, earning a four star grade. Ostrenga and Malcore were both three stars.
Hamm was a 2-time all-state selection in his time as a Cardinal and was named the WFCA large school defensive player of the year as a senior despite battling injuries for stretches of the season.
Ostrenga was originally committed to Iowa for baseball, but made the flip to football once the coaches saw what he was capable of on the gridiron. While he’ll be playing tight end for the Hawkeyes, he garnered all-state recognition for his work as a linebacker. Iowa has a reputation of churning out NFL talent at the tight end position, so Ostrenga will be working with the best at the next level.
Malcore was also a 2-time all-state selection for his constant grind on the Sun Prairie offensive line. The 6’7” left tackle was a block of granite out there, showing promise as both a pass and run blocker. Criminally underrated, he’ll soon prove to be a steal for the Huskies.
Oehrlein was part of a crowded linebacking core at Sun Prairie for his duration as a Cardinal, but he did enough to stand out to local colleges. UW-Oshkosh caught his eye the most out of his suitors.
Girls
Basketball
Rachel Rademacher, St. Norbert College
Rademacher was one of just two seniors on the 2021-22 Sun Prairie girls basketball team. Her leadership was on full display all year as she piloted the Cardinals’ offense from the point guard position. A cerebral passer and capable driver, Rademacher will be a valuable piece for St. Norbert.
Girls Soccer
Paisly Cleveland, York College
Riley Breitlow, Crown College
Cleveland and Breitlow both had strong seasons for the Cardinals this season. After winning the Big Eight conference in 2021, they helped Sun Prairie continue to battle in 2022. The Cardinals fell short of defending their title, but Cleveland and Breitlow were instrumental in helping Sun Prairie remain competitive in conference play. Cleveland scored four goals with two assists for 10 points on the season and Breitlow scored two goals for four points of her own.
Volleyball
Sienna Roling, Lee College
Roling was an absolute wrecking ball on the court for Sun Prairie in the fall of 2021. The outside hitter led the squad in kills with a whopping 233. She averaged 2.9 kills per set and posted a kill percentage of 33.3%.
On top of her damage on the attacking end, she also led the team in aces with 45, finished 2nd in digs with 266, led the way in serves received with 448.