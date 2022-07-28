Performing well enough to be named all-conference in a conference as tough as the Big Eight is no small task. To do it three times in one calendar year is downright improbable. Yet, this is what 2022 Sun Prairie graduate Addison Ostrenga did. He was a standout in football, basketball, and baseball this year, earning 1st team all-conference honors in football and baseball and honorable mention all-state in basketball.
The state of Wisconsin took notice of his all-around dominance. On Wednesday, July 27, Ostrenga was named the male recipient of the Pat Richter award. Presented by WisSports.net, it represents the 3-sport Athlete of the Year in the state.
Ostrenga’s standout performance came in the fall of 2021 with his true calling of football. He’s committed to play tight end for the University of Iowa this fall, and for good reason. He balled out on both offense and defense for the Cardinals as they ripped to an undefeated regular season, a Big Eight conference championship, and an appearance in the WIAA state final game at Camp Randall stadium.
While he’s committed to Iowa for his receiving abilities, he was most dominant on the defensive end of the ball. Lined up across from fellow game-wrecking senior Isaac Hamm, Ostrenga was a menace from his outside linebacker position. He wrapped up 57 tackles on the year, including 17 tackles for loss. He also tallied nine sacks, two forced fumbles, had three fumble recoveries, and added an interception.
His defensive efforts earned him 1st team all-state honors from the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association (WFCA). He was also named 1st team all-region.
Not to be overlooked, Ostrenga’s offensive abilities were nothing to scoff at either. The 6’5” behemoth hauled in 46 catches for 664 yards and eight touchdowns, all of which ranked second on the team.
The positive momentum from the gridiron translated directly to the hardwood for Ostrenga. Sun Prairie fans will best remember his game-winning reverse layup against Brookfield East to earn the Cardinals a regional championship on their home court.
On top of that, #42 was Sun Prairie’s main threat in the post all season. He averaged 12 points per game on an impressive 55% shooting clip. He also led the team in rebounds with an average of 9.3 per game. While the Cardinals would fall one game short of a trip to the Kohl Center in 2021-22, they certainly wouldn’t have made it that far without Ostrenga’s contributions.
Ostrenga closed out his senior year with his first love, baseball. The first baseman was originally committed to Iowa for baseball before his abilities on the football field became undeniable. Still, he used the spring of 2022 to prove exactly why he was held in such high regard. He pushed the Cardinals to yet another Big Eight championship. Sun Prairie also added regional and sectional championships to the resume before falling in the first round of the state finals tournament.
He did the brunt of his damage from the plate, batting .461 for the year with 46 RBIs. His athleticism also allowed him to make impressive defensive plays at first base. As if that wasn’t enough, Ostrenga also logged time on the pitching mound as an imposing closer with an explosive fastball.
For his efforts, Ostrenga picked up 1st team all-conference, 1st team all-district, and honorable mention all-state honors. It tied a tidy bow on what was a stellar senior season and overall career for Ostrenga as a Sun Prairie Cardinal.