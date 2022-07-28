Performing well enough to be named all-conference in a conference as tough as the Big Eight is no small task. To do it three times in one calendar year is downright improbable. Yet, this is what 2022 Sun Prairie graduate Addison Ostrenga did. He was a standout in football, basketball, and baseball this year, earning 1st team all-conference honors in football and baseball and honorable mention all-state in basketball.

The state of Wisconsin took notice of his all-around dominance. On Wednesday, July 27, Ostrenga was named the male recipient of the Pat Richter award. Presented by WisSports.net, it represents the 3-sport Athlete of the Year in the state.

ADDISON OSTRENGA
Buy Now

Sun Prairie senior linebacker Addison Ostrenga rushes the passer against River Falls Friday, Sept. 24. A week later against Madison East, he was a menace as he recorded two sacks for safeties.
ADDISON OSTRENGA

Sun Prairie senior forward Addison Ostrenga was named honorable mention all-conference this season.
ADDISON OSTRENGA

Sun Prairie senior Addison Ostrenga was named honorable mention all-state, 1st team all-district, and South Central district all-academic following a successful 2022 season.

Tags