2022 Sun Prairie graduate Davis Hamilton understands what it takes to be successful. The reigning Big Eight conference Player of the Year and all-state pitcher/infielder is headed to North Dakota State to continue his baseball career this fall, but he knew he couldn’t just coast on his high school achievements.
As such, when his high school career ended, Hamilton fired off introductory emails to members of the Northwoods Baseball League, a top-notch summer wood bat collegiate league. At first, there was no response.
Hamilton stayed sharp by competing with the Sun Prairie Red Birds of the Home Talent Baseball League and simply returned to his summer job. Finally, two weeks ago, Hamilton got the call.
Donnie Scott, the Mallards’ field manager, got back to Hamilton and brought him in for a workout. He was impressed with Hamilton’s batting and fielding session. One day, he was biding his time and waking up for work. The next, he was a Madison Mallard.
“It’s really a dream come true,” Hamilton said. “Growing up, I didn’t really understand the team or know any of the players. As I got older, I started to appreciate the league and it became a goal for me.”
The transition was a quick one, but luckily Hamilton had some good company to rely on. Hamilton isn’t the only former Cardinal on the roster. He joins 2021 Sun Prairie graduates Josh Caron and Liam Moreno on the Mallards.
Caron has played in 54 games this season, posting a .284 batting average with 10 doubles, seven homeruns, 41 RBIs, and a stellar .456 slugging percentage. Moreno has been solid as well, putting up a .279 batting average with 36 hits, 15 RBIs, and a .408 on-base percentage.
“They’ve been awesome,” Hamilton said. “We roomed together on a recent road trip up to Michigan. They’ve helped introduce me to the other guys and have always been helpful in answering any of my questions. They’ve made it much easier than I would have expected.”
Caron and Moreno have obviously helped Hamilton feel comfortable with his new squad, because he’s making an immediate impact. Hamilton made his debut on Friday, July 26 and drove in a run. In just his second game on the team the following day, he was named the Mallard’s Impact Player of the Game in an 11-0 loss to Fond du Lac.
Well, that one could've gone a little better.
Final: 🦆 0, 🕷 11.
Our Impact Player of the Game is Davis Hamilton, who went 1-3.
In four total games as of Sunday, July 31, Hamilton has a .333 batting average, getting five hits in 15 at-bats. His best game was his most recent, a 14-10 loss to the Battle Creek Battle Jacks. Hamilton blasted his first triple with the team, driving in two runs in the process. He would later come in to score, as well.
In a league chock-full of collegiate level pitching, it’s an obvious step up in difficulty. But, Hamilton has seemingly handled it well. He’s not intimidated by the uptick in competition. He’s excited by it.
“I feel like I belong,” Hamilton said. “From a pitching standpoint, it’s great to see some higher level stuff. I’ve adjusted to their velocity and accuracy pretty quickly. I feel more confident with every at-bat.”
As the Northwoods League’s regular season draws to a close, there is still plenty of time left for Hamilton to continue developing. The Mallards have 12 games in the month of August, six of which are at home.