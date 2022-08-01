DAVIS HAMILTON
2022 Sun Prairie graduate Davis Hamilton is honing his craft with the Madison Mallards of the Northwoods League this summer.

 Jim Garvey/garveyimages.com

2022 Sun Prairie graduate Davis Hamilton understands what it takes to be successful. The reigning Big Eight conference Player of the Year and all-state pitcher/infielder is headed to North Dakota State to continue his baseball career this fall, but he knew he couldn’t just coast on his high school achievements.

As such, when his high school career ended, Hamilton fired off introductory emails to members of the Northwoods Baseball League, a top-notch summer wood bat collegiate league. At first, there was no response.