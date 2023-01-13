Sun Prairie United gymnastic's lofty goals for this season took an inspiring step in the right direction on Thursday, Jan. 12. In a home meet at Sun Prairie West High School with Janesville Craig, United made history. The varsity scored a combined 35.450 in the balance beam to break the school record in the event.
Additional factors make this feat even more impressive. Firstly, United was without seniors Carly Gross and Cassie Siegel, both of whom are nursing ankle injuries. Secondly, beam was a thorn in Sun Prairie's side for most of last season, a rare rough patch for an otherwise absurdly talented team.
"Last year, beam was an immense struggle for us," Sun Prairie head coach Shannon Maly said. "This year, we've been amazing. It's not just one gymnast, either. It's them all. They're all helping each other to improve. They have consistency in their hard work and it's showing."
Sun Prairie's record setting evening was spearheaded by senior Sofia Clark, who led the team with a score of 9.30. United's second highest scorer was an impressive one. Elizabeth Schaefer, typically a junior varsity participant, stepped up in the absence of Gross and Siegel and scored herself an 8.95. Close on her heels was junior Avery Greenberg with an 8.85. Senior Martha Guelker rounded out the varsity scoring with an 8.35 as United made history.
United's impressive day didn't end in the beam, either. Sun Prairie also set a season high in the vault with a score of 34.825. Again, this was extra impressive as Clark did not participate in the event.
Guelker led the charge for Sun Prairie, finishing first overall in the event with a 9.025. She was the lone gymnast to score over nine. Greenberg nabbed second in the event with an 8.700. Schaefer continued her important varsity contribution with an 8.550, tied for third in the event with junior teammate Audrey Seefeld.
Greenberg's trend to top three finishes persisted in the uneven bars. She nabbed second place with an 8.75. Clark recovered from a tough fall to still finish third in the event with an 8.15. Izzy Yamoah took sixth with a 7.80 and Seefeld finished out the varsity scoring with a 7.60.
Clark rebounded in a major way in the floor event. She was dazzling, scoring a 9.100 to take first in the event as the only gymnast with a score over nine. Sun Prairie dominated the event as a whole, taking the top four spots. Next up was Guelker with an 8.950, followed by Seefeld with an 8.800 and Greenberg with an 8.575.
Greenberg's strong day of competition showed up in the final all-around scoring. She took first on the day with a score of 34.875. Typically a three-event gymnast last season, Greenberg has evolved into a major contributor in all four events this year.
"I don't think we've even seen the best of her yet," Maly said of Greenberg. "She's really tough on herself and has that fire to push herself further. When everything really comes together fully and hits, it's going to be amazing."
In total, Sun Prairie ended up with a team score of 138.000 to outpace Janesville Craig, 131.825. This was a necessary conference bounce-back for United, which suffered its first loss of the season in a hard-fought bout with Verona/Edgewood last week.
"We're a force to be reckoned with," Maly said. "We have been solid and are still improving. Even the JV kids can step up and fill in really well, as you saw tonight. We know we're capable of some really high scores, it's more of a matter of when it happens."
Sun Prairie now has a week off before returning to competition. They'll be at home once again on Thursday, Jan. 19 to host Big Eight conference opponent Madison United. A week following, they'll head to Madison Memorial High School on Thursday, Jan. 26 to face both the Spartans as well as Madison West.