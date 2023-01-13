Sun Prairie United gymnastic's lofty goals for this season took an inspiring step in the right direction on Thursday, Jan. 12. In a home meet at Sun Prairie West High School with Janesville Craig, United made history. The varsity scored a combined 35.450 in the balance beam to break the school record in the event.

SOFIA CLARK
Sun Prairie senior Sofia Clark scored a team-high 9.30 on the balance beam to help United set a new school record in the event in a home meet with Janesville Craig on Thursday, Jan. 12.

Additional factors make this feat even more impressive. Firstly, United was without seniors Carly Gross and Cassie Siegel, both of whom are nursing ankle injuries. Secondly, beam was a thorn in Sun Prairie's side for most of last season, a rare rough patch for an otherwise absurdly talented team.

ELIZABETH SCHAEFER
Sun Prairie gymnast Elizabeth Schaefer scored an 8.95 on the balance beam in a home meet with Janesville Craig on Thursday, Jan. 12.
AVERY GREENBERG
Sun Prairie junior Avery Greenberg scored an 8.700 in the vault in a home meet with Janesville Craig on Thursday, Jan. 12.
IZZY YAMOAH
Sun Prairie gymnast Izzy Yamoah scored a 7.80 on the uneven bars in a home meet with Janesville Craig on Thursday, Jan. 12.
AUDREY SEEFELD
Sun Prairie junior Audrey Seefeld scored an 8.800 in the floor exercise in a home meet with Janesville Craig on Thursday, Jan. 12.

