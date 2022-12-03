Sun Prairie senior Sofia Clark (center) and junior Avery Greenberg (to Clark's right) finished first and second, respectively, in the all-around category at the Sun Prairie Winter Wonderland Invitational on Saturday, Dec. 3.
The Sun Prairie United gymnastics program is one to watch this winter. Sun Prairie was a state participant last season, finishing seventh overall with room for improvement. Only two members of last season's team, Chloe Knoernschild and Natalia Figueroa, have moved on. Six key contributors return from that state team, and they're ready to run it back.
"We are setting our standards high once again and challenging them to be even better," Sun Prairie head coach Shannon Maly said. "If we could have eliminated some wobbles at state last year, we could have been in top three. I think that's where we want to be this year. The offseason progression has been great. The girls worked really hard in the summertime. I think it's paid off. Mindset matters. It's important to always do your best and attempt to rise above the struggles."
One headliner of this overall star-studded group is senior Sofia Clark. Clark found herself near the top of every event Sun Prairie participated in last season, whether it was a simple dual or a large invitational. She placed in beam and vault at last year's state finals. She tied for eighth in the beam with a score of 9.050 and finished 19th in the vault with a score of 9.033.
"This year, I just want to focus on consistency," Clark said. "That goes for the whole team, too. We always try to bring each other up and push each other to do better. That team bond is so important for when you're feeling down at a meet."
Cassie Siegel is another senior who found success at last year's state meet. She produced Sun Prairie's best result of the day, a sixth place finish in the uneven bars with a score of 9.400. Siegel also showed proficiency in the beam and floor exercise last year, making her a strong all-around candidate much like Clark is.
The senior class doesn't end there as Carly Gross and Martha Guelker also add valuable skills and experience to the varsity. Both were major contributors last season and pitched in at the state meet. Gross' best event was the floor exercise, where she put up a strong 8.800. Guelker had a very strong state meet, but found the most success in the vault where she scored a 9.233.
A pair of juniors also return plenty of experience to help lead the team in 2022-23. Both Avery Greenberg and Audrey Seefeld were regulars on the varsity last season and proved they belonged right away. Greenberg is strong in the vault and also brings good routines for bars and floor. Seefeld is an ace at the beam and has impressed with offseason development elsewhere.
Perhaps the most important aspect of all of this returning experience is the team chemistry that comes with it. This is a team that loves nothing more than cheering each other on and even dancing along during floor routines from the sideline.
"They've really come together as a team," Maly said. "On top of being good friends, they really push each other. They expect good performances from each other. That's a good component to have in a team because, if they push each other to rise above, you'll continue to see better results throughout the season."
This exciting blend of talent, experience, and camaraderie was on full display on Saturday, Dec. 3 at Sun Prairie West High School for the Sun Prairie Winter Wonderland Invitational. Four other teams, Mount Horeb, Monona Grove, Waupun, and Madison United (Madison East/La Follette) were in attendance, but none could stack up to Sun Prairie United.
Sun Prairie walked away with a first place finish as a team thanks to a score of 137.375. Mount Horeb took second with a 133.325, Monona Grove was third with a 127.425, Waupun took fourth with a 124.225, and Madison United brought up the rear with a 100.575.
This strong team performance was accomplished even without the services of Siegel, who was recovering from illness and held out of competition.
Clark and Greenberg dominated the day. They finished first and second in the all-around category with scores of 35.625 and 34.825, respectively.
Clark's place atop the podium was thanks in large part to her performance in vault. She was the highest scorer of the day with a 9.300. Clark would also finish second in the beam with a 9.175, second in the floor exercise with a 9.25, and seventh in the bars with a 7.90.
"It feels good to win," Clark said. "But, I always feel like I can do better. There's lots of improvements to be made still."
Greenberg's best performance came in the bars, where she was the highest scorer of the day with an 8.80. She also wowed in the floor exercise with a score of 9.00. Beyond those, she took fifth in the vault with a score of 8.575 and seventh in the beam with an 8.450.
"That was one of the best meets she's had," Maly said of Greenberg. "She really brought it in every single event. She set a personal record on the bars, beam, and in floor. That's really, really exciting."
The great performances didn't end there. Seefeld finished just one spot shy of making the podium for all-around after turning in a strong day. She took sixth in the floor exercise with an 8.90 and eighth in the vault with a score of 8.400.
Guelker had a phenomenal effort in the vault, tying for third with a score of 8.750. She would also tie for third in the floor exercise with Greenberg with a score of 9.00. Guelker would also add a solid score of 8.550 in the beam for sixth place.
Gross' best varsity result came on the bars, where she finished third with a score of 8.25. The varsity clarification is necessary because she also scored a 8.600 in the junior varsity vault, which would have been the fifth best varsity score of the day.
Speaking of the junior varsity, it scored a 104.525 to finish second behind Mount Horeb. Sophomore Elizabeth Schaefer was a JV standout with a first place finish in the beam with an 8.100 and a second place finish on vault with a 8.150.
United now has some time off as its next meet is scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 15 in a dual at Janesville Parker. It will close that week with an invitational at Watertown on Saturday, Dec. 17. Sun Prairie will not compete at home again until Thursday, Jan. 5, but it'll be a good one. United will host Verona/Edgewood, last year's Big Eight conference champion and a state power Sun Prairie is looking to dethrone.