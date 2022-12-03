The Sun Prairie United gymnastics program is one to watch this winter. Sun Prairie was a state participant last season, finishing seventh overall with room for improvement. Only two members of last season's team, Chloe Knoernschild and Natalia Figueroa, have moved on. Six key contributors return from that state team, and they're ready to run it back.

"We are setting our standards high once again and challenging them to be even better," Sun Prairie head coach Shannon Maly said. "If we could have eliminated some wobbles at state last year, we could have been in top three. I think that's where we want to be this year. The offseason progression has been great. The girls worked really hard in the summertime. I think it's paid off. Mindset matters. It's important to always do your best and attempt to rise above the struggles."

SOFIA CLARK
Sun Prairie senior Sofia Clark was the all-around champion at the Sun Prairie Winter Wonderland Invitational at Sun Prairie West High School on Saturday, Dec. 3.
SUN PRAIRIE VARSITY GYMNASTICS
The Sun Prairie United varsity participants pose on the podium after finishing in first place at the Sun Prairie Winter Wonderland Invitational on Saturday, Dec. 3.
ALL-AROUND PODIUM
Sun Prairie senior Sofia Clark (center) and junior Avery Greenberg (to Clark's right) finished first and second, respectively, in the all-around category at the Sun Prairie Winter Wonderland Invitational on Saturday, Dec. 3.

