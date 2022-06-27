The Sun Prairie High School girls varsity bowling team finished runner-ups for the second year in a row in the 2022 U.S. High School National Bowling Championships that took place in Louisville, Kentucky on June 18-20.
The girls competed against 33 of the top teams across the nation. The team portion consisted of five starters bowling three games each and for a combined 15-game total. Then, the tournament switched to Baker format, where the first bowler bowls frames one and six, the second bowler bowls frames two and seven and so on.
After 18 games of qualifying, the Cardinals were in second place with 3,503 pins, averaging 195. Last year’s champions, the SNS Boats, qualified in first place with 3,613 pins.
“The three seniors, Kelli (Johnson), Brooke (Bandli) and Skye (Farr) really stepped up,” Coach Cher Breunig said. “Brooke led with a 689, when we got in the baker format, Tayler (Baker) found it and started bowling well.”
The Cardinals went on a tear in the advancers rounds, highlighted by a 659 three-game block, passing the Boats, securing the No. 1 seed and an automatic bid to the championship match.
“I expected them to be in the top five,” Coach John Breunig said. “They battled their asses off to get the number one seed over the defending national champions.”
However, the Cardinals hit a roadblock in the championship, which was determined by a three-game total pinfall match. They started out with a 154 while their opposition, Machesney Park Harlem in Illinois, shot a 199. Sun Prairie dug themselves in a hole with a 139 Game 2. However, they didn’t give up, finishing the tournament with a 205, but falling 571-498 in the finals.
“When we were finished it was extremely emotional,” Cher Breunig said. “We were all crying.
Obviously we were disappointed that we didn’t win, but everyone was so proud of each other knowing we did what we did.”
Emotions ran high for everyone, as it was the last time the three seniors put on a Cardinal jersey.
“I felt extremely heartbroken as it was finishing because the team this year was a family to me,” Farr said, “In my heart, we are champions even without the trophy.”
The team sustained success due to their strong chemistry they built as one family.
“These girls mean the world to me,” Bandli said. “I grew up with Skye and Kelli, and Shauna (Vang), Ava (Rodefeld) and Tayler have become like my little sisters who I would do anything for.”
Bandli added that the memories her team built together will last them a lifetime.
“While I’ll hang my medals up in my room with pride, I cherish the photos with my team more,” she said. “I cherish the memories more.”
The Sun Prairie Boys also competed at nationals, but missed the second cut of the tournament by 40 pins, finishing in 14th place out of 51 of the nation’s best teams.
“I thought the boys prepared well and were ready to go,” John Breunig said. “Things just didn’t go our way. Finishing in the top-15 in the nation is still an accomplishment. They worked hard and I’m proud of their effort.”
In addition to the team event, the tournament consisted of a two-day singles competition. On the boys side, 356 individuals competed and four of the six bowlers on Sun Prairie made the cut to the top-182. Daniel Wendt was the only one to make the second cut and he finished in 74th.
“Daniel Wendt bowled well,” John Breunig said. “He was our bright spot this weekend.”
However, 258 girls competed and all six Sun Prairie girls made the first cut to the top-132. After the second cut to the top-61, Farr, Johnson, and Bandli remained. Bandli finished in 52nd with a 186 average.
“I was able to be present in the moment and relax as best as I could,” Bandli said. What I have grown the most in is my confidence and ability to trust my shot.”
Johnson rose just inside the cut to the top-30 and finished in 29th with a 192 average. Farr kept climbing up the ladder. She was tied for sixth with a 1,496 after the seven-game cut to the top-16. However, scores rose as the best girls in the country battled for a spot in the top-8. A solid 201 from Farr dropped her to ninth, missing the cut by seven pins after three girls passed her with games of 256, 237 and a 208. Farr averaged 212 in eight games en route to her ninth-place finish.
“Cher was standing there and we were talking about the most random things,” Farr said. “It weirdly gave me a sense of home.”
Farr added she had no confidence leading to the tournament as she was changing some mechanics to her approach, but her confidence grew as the weekend went on.
The girls’ back-to-back team runner-ups are the highest finishes for Sun Prairie since the boys won nationals in 2017 and 2018.