The Sun Prairie boys lacrosse team entered a home matchup with Bay Port at Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium on Friday, Apr. 21 in need of a change of pace. United had suffered back-to-back tough losses, 15-4 to Neenah on Saturday, Apr. 15 and 19-4 to Big Badger conference rival Madison Westside on Thursday, Apr. 20.
Friday looked destined for a similar fate as Sun Prairie quickly fell behind to the Pirates of Bay Port 3-0 in the first quarter. Instead of laying down, United rallied. The defense, spearheaded by a phenomenal game in goal from senior Preston Uttech, wouldn't allow Bay Port to score again until the fourth quarter. In the meantime, Sun Prairie rattled off seven unanswered goals to secure an eventual 11-6 victory.
"I think these guys know how easily a game can flip," Sun Prairie head coach Andy Schantz said. "Our senior leaders really got the group hyped up after the first and got them ready to go. From there, they really turned it on. This is huge. We really needed this one."
While Sun Prairie would eventually get the win, Bay Port undoubtedly set the pace. The Pirates already had two goals on the board within the first three minutes of play and added a third by the seven minute mark.
With the first quarter nearing its end, Sun Prairie finally broke through offensively. Junior midfielder Austin Weber found an open crease and fired a laser into the back of the next, narrowing Bay Port's lead to 3-1 with 36 seconds remaining in the first quarter.
Weber defined the offense's production on the day, as did senior attacker Jarett Brunson. Both players scored four goals in the comeback. Brunson was the first to strike in the second quarter, taking an assist from junior midfielder Jaxon Hanson to narrow the deficit to 3-2.
"It was awesome," coach Schantz said of Brunson and Weber's goal scoring. "They were really doing what they were supposed to be doing every time we were on offense. They got a lot of good looks and the shots went in."
Brunson made it back-to-back goals three minutes later. It was only fitting that Weber lobbed him a beautiful assist before he smoked it past Bay Port's goalie, tying the game up at three goals each.
Sun Prairie was far from finished with its goal-scoring flurry. Sophomore Talon Luttrell was next to get in on the fun, sprinting from midfield unassisted and unstoppable to a top-shelf goal. His score gave Sun Prairie its first lead of the game, 4-3, which it would never relinquish.
With about two and a half minutes remaining in the first half, Weber gave Sun Prairie some extra cushion. He whipped a fireball right over the Bay Port goalie's head, giving United a 5-3 advantage heading into the halftime break.
Brunson soon proved that Sun Prairie's second quarter scoring outburst was no fluke. Less than two minutes into the second half, he fired in his third goal of the day to make it a 6-3 Sun Prairie Lead. Hanson followed suit with his first goal of the day 45 seconds later as United poured it on for a 7-3 lead.
Bay Port was kept silent for the entirety of the second and third quarters thanks to the outstanding play of Uttech in goal. He made 19 saves on the day, buying time for his offense to explode as it did.
As the third quarter bled into the fourth, Bay Port finally broke its dry spell, narrowing Sun Prairie's lead back down to 7-4. Undeterred, United just kept scoring.
Luttell immediately took it upon himself to charge the ball right up to the goalie himself, burying an easy shot to restore an 8-4 lead. This started an absolute offensive onslaught. Weber followed suit a minute later, as he unleashed a shot from about 10 yards out, easily slipping past the goalie to earn himself a hat trick. He'd net his fourth goal just 30 seconds later. Not to be outdone, Brunson also bumped his goal total to four 30 seconds after Weber did. In a flash, United was ahead 11-4.
The lead was comfortable enough for Schantz to put in his backup goalie, who allowed two goals in the final minute of the game. Still, United walked away with a commanding 11-6 victory to get back on the winning track.
The victory ends a two-game losing streak for Sun Prairie and bumps it up to a 5-4 overall record on the season. Next up, United will host bitter rival Middleton on Wednesday, Apr. 26. That will be their only Big Badger conference game next week as they'll also host Appleton on Friday, Apr. 28 and travel to Notre Dame on Saturday, Apr. 29.