The Sun Prairie boys lacrosse team entered a home matchup with Bay Port at Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium on Friday, Apr. 21 in need of a change of pace. United had suffered back-to-back tough losses, 15-4 to Neenah on Saturday, Apr. 15 and 19-4 to Big Badger conference rival Madison Westside on Thursday, Apr. 20.

Friday looked destined for a similar fate as Sun Prairie quickly fell behind to the Pirates of Bay Port 3-0 in the first quarter. Instead of laying down, United rallied. The defense, spearheaded by a phenomenal game in goal from senior Preston Uttech, wouldn't allow Bay Port to score again until the fourth quarter. In the meantime, Sun Prairie rattled off seven unanswered goals to secure an eventual 11-6 victory.

AUSTIN WEBER, JARETT BRUNSON
Sun Prairie junior midfielder Austin Weber (22) and senior attacker Jarett Brunson (11) celebrate a goal scored in a home win over Bay Port on Friday, Apr. 21.
TALON LUTTRELL
Sun Prairie sophomore Talon Luttrell scored twice in a home win over Bay Port on Friday, Apr. 21.
PRESTON UTTECH
Sun Prairie senior goalie Preston Uttech made 19 saves in a home win over Bay Port on Friday, Apr. 21.

