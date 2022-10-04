Long-time Sun Prairie resident Mike White is celebrating 50 years of pitching fastpitch softball, a long and rewarding journey that has taken him to every corner of the badger state and beyond. It is a remarkably successful career that almost didn't happen.
White recalls that in the early 1970s, he and fellow Madison East High School students wanted to enter a team in the local baseball leagues but were thwarted when team capacity had been reached. Some of White's earliest memories were watching his dad play fastpitch softball, and he made an offhand comment, "how about we play fastpitch?"
It was a brainstorming moment for White that changed his life. Little did he know, he would spend the next half-century and more creating memories throughout the state and around the country, developing into a top-notch fastpitch softball pitcher.
White's burgeoning career took off when the sport of fastpitch softball was king, dominating men's evenings when slow-pitch softball was practically unknown. White recalls with a laugh that pitching "looked easy, I thought I could do it."
With a bit of help from Madison area pitching legends, he quickly learned the mechanics of his craft, and he and his high school buddies started having success in fiercely competitive Madison leagues.
White learned how to make the ball jump and drop and spent his winters working out and practicing technique in front of a mirror. When the weather warmed, he dedicated countless hours to throwing against brick walls.
He became known as a solid pitcher in the Madison leagues. An early marker of his personal pitching success was when other teams asked him to travel and pitch for them.
After joining a Mount Horeb league, he learned that the club needed a catcher. White volunteered his brother Chuck, despite his brother not being a catcher. Fastpitch catching is similar to baseball, but the pitcher is closer and throws just as fast. White laughs a bit reporting that Chuck "learned quick." Chuck developed into a top Madison league catcher.
Still early in his career, White recalls his team qualifying for and placing in a state tournament, "it really motivated me and fired me up." White became renowned in the Wisconsin fastpitch community and played for decades twice a week with teams in the Madison area, and in tournaments in every little town imaginable.
With a grin, he states when you played the local team on a Saturday night with a big local crowd, you had to win decisively "you better not leave it up to the umps, because you aren’t going to get any close calls."
Pitching awards have rolled in over the years for White, including placement on numerous all-state teams and being named state pitcher of the year. Too many league and tournament championships to count have decorated his summers. White's pitching performances were not just limited to his home state. He has pitched all over the United States, 16 different states at a minimum.
Striving to be the best pitcher he could be meant encouragement from long-time softball managers like Jay Hrdlicka, Jerry Anderson, and Greg Foster. Hrdlicka remembers many state-level championships for his team because "We became well-known, and Mike took us over the edge and made us a very good team."
A Sun Prairie connection runs through White's long softball path, which includes watching pitching legends Al and Rudy Suchomel and playing tough games against local team Midwest Wholesale Supply that featured a roster of local players named Veith, Feiner, Sheil, and Cobb.
He estimates that he has pitched well over 1,000 games, one season throwing 550 innings or more, and once pitching four consecutive games in a single day (forcing him to be treated for dehydration). Still, his most significant achievements have centered on family, friends, and developing great memories.
White has been supported and encouraged throughout his pitching lifetime by his wife of 48 years, Nancy. He could never put a number on how many nights and weekends she has spent watching him play or organizing the family for another softball adventure. White recalls that Nancy sacrificed and helped him in so many ways as he pursued his love of the game.
White smiles when he remembers that Nancy was excited several years ago to have a weekend off from the ballpark to dedicate to other aspects of their busy personal and family lives. That is until White arrived home to announce that a team wanted him to pitch and "I guess we’re playing in Wausau this weekend."
Despite his accolades and victories, it wasn't until 2006 that he finally won a National Championship, and it took a little help from someone he knew well. His son Matt played on the team and won the Outstanding Player Award -fastpitch softball's version of MVP - while White chipped in himself, winning a game on the mound for his team at age 51.
It isn't a surprise that Matt White became an accomplished fastpitch softball player in his own right. Mike White recalls that Matt and his sister Shanna grew up at ball diamonds in the area. He laughs when he thinks about how other families went to destinations like Wisconsin Dells and Disney. In contrast, his family spent their vacations in such exotic locales as Rice Lake, Medford, and Osseo.
But White wouldn't change it for the world, recalling all the family's fun staying in hotels and enjoying each other's company. In fact, his daughter, Shanna, recently travelled to watch him play in Rockford, and she remains one of her father's most dedicated fans.
White is blessed by the number of friendships he has created over the years because of fastpitch softball. He feels like he is a member of a fraternity, reconnecting with old friends throughout the country as he travels to play and conduct his duties as president of a statewide fastpitch governing body, "I can't go anywhere without running into an old friend, we are all friends, even old rivals."
White is known for his pitching, but more importantly, he is known for the quality of person that he is, possessing an ability to sit down and talk fastpitch with current players and old players alike.
Drawing wisdom and life lessons has been a feature of White's time competing. He has developed a never give up attitude, claiming in a bout of extreme modesty that he had to outwork his opponents to compete against pitching legends and top teams.
White has faced some of the best players from around the world, like Latin Americans, Canadians, and New Zealanders, once throwing against the game's greatest pitcher, Peter Meredith. Never giving up and not being afraid to fail was his motto, "I never wanted to let my team down," he recalls.
White shared that he has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease and that perhaps his most outstanding achievement has been "reinventing himself" as a position player. He recently joined his teammates as an outfielder as the disease has affected his pitching ability. In an inspiring moment, White relates, "I have Parkinson’s, but Parkinson’s does not have me."
White continues his involvement as a player and administrator and has been inducted into the North American Fastpitch Association Hall of Fame. While his talent, commitment, and success will always be his hallmark, the dedication to family, the laughter, friendships, and camaraderie of a lifetime in the sport of fastpitch softball comprises the legend of Mike White.
You can still hear this heartfelt welcoming in ballparks around the country from old and new friends alike, "Hi Whitey."