Long-time Sun Prairie resident Mike White is celebrating 50 years of pitching fastpitch softball, a long and rewarding journey that has taken him to every corner of the badger state and beyond. It is a remarkably successful career that almost didn't happen.

White recalls that in the early 1970s, he and fellow Madison East High School students wanted to enter a team in the local baseball leagues but were thwarted when team capacity had been reached. Some of White's earliest memories were watching his dad play fastpitch softball, and he made an offhand comment, "how about we play fastpitch?"

MIKE AND MATT WHITE

Mike (left) and Matt (right) White pose with the 2006 national championship trophy.

