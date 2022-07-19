The summer of 2022 continues to be a stellar one for the Sun Prairie Piranhas swim team. On Saturday, July 16, Sun Prairie welcomed Spring Green in to the Sun Prairie Athletic Center for a head-to-head matchup.
As has been the trend all season, the Piranhas won by a landslide. Sun Prairie took home an impressive 473-168 team victory.
The Piranhas have a week to recover before hitting the road for the first time this month. They'll travel to Mount Horeb on Saturday, July 23 for another head-to-head. This will serve as great practice for the Tri-County Invitational at Cross Plains coming up on Tuesday, July 26. Following that, Sun Prairie will close out the month of July with a conference meet hosted at Mazomanie on both Saturday, July 30 and Sunday, July 31.
--
Girls' 8 & Under Results: 25 Meter Freestyle- 1st, Danielle Dargieiwicz; 3rd, Allie Sczepaniak. 50 Meter Freestyle- 2nd, Lucille Hague. 25 Meter Backstroke- 1st, Avani Quamme; 3rd, Josie Gerber-Kaster. 25 Meter Breaststroke- 2nd, Avani Quamme; 3rd, Makayla Wilkinson. 25 Meter Butterfly- 1st, Avani Quamme. 100 Meter Freestyle Relay- 1st, Abigail Thao, Danielle Dargieiwicz, Allie Sczepaniak, Avani Quamme; 2nd, Carina Parez, Theresa Marshall, Alice Waltz, Hadley Brennan. 100 Meter Medley Relay- 1st, Josie Gerber-Kaster, Makayla Wilkinson, Lucille Hague, Addison Jaeger; 3rd, Sabrina Zimen, Nella Finkler, Avalon Kass, Tess Boyes.
Girls' 9-10 Results: 50 Meter Freestyle- 1st, Avery Jaeger; 2nd, Chloe Nelson; 3rd, Ilah Kempfer. 100 Meter Freestyle- 1st, Chloe Nelson. 50 Meter Backstroke- 1st, Elliott Huggins; 2nd, Chloe Nelson; 3rd, SarahLynne Emerick. 50 Meter Breaststroke- 2nd, Ilah Kempfer; 3rd, Bella Vande Hei. 50 Meter Butterfly- 1st, Avery Jaeger; 2nd, Tessa Muth; 3rd, Alaina Wilkinson. 100 Meter IM- 1st, Avery Jaeger; 2nd, Ilah Kempfer. 200 Meter Freestyle Relay- 1st, Tessa Muth, Kylie Kurutz, Charlie Maselter, SarahLynne Emerick; 2nd, Hartley Storm, Lilah Pothof, Elliott Huggins, Megan Spredemann. 200 Meter Medley Relay- 1st, Chloe Nelson, Bella Vande Hei, Avery Jaeger, Ilah Kempfer.
Girls' 11-12 Results: 50 Meter Freestyle- 3rd, Jordan Maselter. 100 Meter Freestyle- 1st, Michaela Loess; 3rd, Breeley Hastings. 50 Meter Backstroke- 1st, Michaela Loess; 2nd, Breeley Hastings; 3rd, Madeline Meyer. 50 Meter Breaststroke- 1st, Norah Quinton; 2nd, Tegan Finkler; 3rd, Madeline Meyer. 50 Meter Butterfly- 1st, Michaela Loess; 3rd, Frances Mohr. 100 Meter IM- 2nd, Madeline Meyer; 3rd, Breeley Hastings. 200 Meter Freestyle Relay- 1st, Madeline Meyer, Norah Quinton, Frances Mohr, Michaela Loess; 3rd, Melanie Wiemann, Violet Colwin, Kyah Miller, Madelyn Hando. 200 Meter Medley Relay- 1st, Breeley Hastings, Norah Quinton, Alexa Olson, Jordan Maselter.
Girls' 13-14 Results: 50 Meter Freestyle- 1st, Mackenzie Hastings; 3rd, Adelynn Harms. 200 Meter Freestyle- 1st, Mackenzie Hastings; 2nd, Adelynn Harms; 3rd, Lily Van De Wiel. 50 Meter Backstroke- 1st, Mackenzie Hastings; 2nd, Lily Van De Wiel. 50 Meter Breaststroke- 1st, Rory Sullivan; 2nd, Elena Budde; 3rd, Sutter Gerber-Kaster. 50 Meter Butterfly- 1st, Nadine Zamane; 2nd, Elena Budde. 100 Meter IM- 2nd, Nadine Zamane; 3rd, Lily Van De Wiel. 200 Meter Freestyle Relay- 1st, Elena Budde, Lily Van De Wiel, Rory Sullivan, Mackenzie Hastings; 2nd, Alivea Vande Hei, Grace Marshall, Avalyn Jones, Faith Watson. 200 Meter Medley Relay- 2nd, Daryn Eisner, Alivea Vande Hei, Lillian Danner, Jenna Waltz.
Women's 15-18 Results: 50 Meter Freestyle- 1st, Paige Rundahl; 2nd, Brielle Laube; 3rd, Lily Breyer. 200 Meter Freestyle- 1st, Joss Hoffman; 2nd, Paige Rundahl; 3rd, Brielle Laube. 50 Meter Backstroke- 1st, Joss Hoffman; 2nd, Brielle Laube; 3rd, Maeve Sullivan. 50 Meter Breaststroke- 1st, Ellie Reeder; 2nd, Nora Van De Wiel. 50 Meter Butterfly- 1st, Joss Hoffman; 2nd, Paige Rundahl; 3rd, Maeve Sullivan. 100 Meter IM- 1st, Ellie Reeder; 2nd, Lily Breyer. 200 Meter Freestyle Relay- 1st, Lily Breyer, Lydia Budde, Emma Hando, Maeve Sullivan; 3rd, Lillian Jacobs, Sophia Laffin, Alena Colwin, Lila Biksacky. 200 Meter Medley Relay- 2nd, Abigail Koziel, Lydia Budde, Mara Shepard, Emily Sydow.
-
Boys' 8 & Under Results: 25 Meter Freestyle- 2nd, Kendall Brandl; 3rd, Colin McCartin. 50 Meter Freestyle- 2nd, Reed Hastings; 3rd, Colin McCartin. 25 Meter Backstroke- 2nd, Reed Hastings. 25 Meter Breaststroke- 3rd, Ivan Kempfer. 25 Meter Butterfly- 1st, Reed Hastings; 2nd, Colin McCartin. 100 Meter Freestyle Relay- 1st, Theo Melrose, Brooks Nelson, Toby Nelson, Kendall Brandl; 3rd, Cason Hoel, William Enders, MacKenzie Wheeler, Julian Ladell. 100 Meter Medley Relay- 1st, Benjamin Schlesinger, Reed Hastings, Colin McCartin, Edward Enders.
Boys' 9-10 Results: 50 Meter Freestyle- 1st, Jonah Brandl; 2nd, Logan Lechner; 3rd, Lucas Lechner. 100 Meter Freestyle- 2nd, Jonah Brandl; 3rd, Lucas Lechner. 50 Meter Backstroke- 2nd, Cameron Pasquan; 3rd, Callen Quinton. 50 Meter Breaststroke- 2nd, Joseph Budde; 3rd, Callen Quinton. 50 Meter Butterfly- 2nd, Logan Lechner; 3rd, Joseph Budde. 100 Meter IM- 2nd, Jonah Brandl; 3rd, Joseph Budde. 200 Meter Freestyle Relay- 2nd, Callen Quinton, Elijah Harms, Anders Froh, Logan Lechner; 3rd, Evan Steel, Logan Wheeler, William Dennis IV, Owen Steel.
Boys' 11-12 Results: 50 Meter Freestyle- 1st, Daniel Elliott; 3rd, Caiden Fenske. 100 Meter Freestyle- 1st, Daniel Elliott; 2nd, Holden Hessling; 3rd, Sterling Bennett. 50 Meter Backstroke- 1st, Caleb Johll-Bayliss; 3rd, Caiden Fenske. 50 Meter Breaststroke- 1st, Holden Hessling; 2nd, Caleb Johll-Bayliss. 50 Meter Butterfly- 1st, Sterling Bennett; 2nd, Caleb Johll-Bayliss. 100 Meter IM- 1st, Holden Hessling; 2nd, Daniel Elliott; 3rd, Keegan Shields. 200 Meter Freestyle Relay- 1st, Sterling Bennett, Luke Marshall, Caiden Fenske, Daniel Elliott; 2nd, Colin Koskelin, Nathaniel Thao, Judah Pometto, Griffin Stolte.
Boys' 13-14 Results: 50 Meter Freestyle- 1st, Jett Richard; 3rd, Benjamin Geiszler. 200 Meter Freestyle- 1st, Cameron Spredemann; 2nd, Camden Johll-Bayliss; 3rd, Soren Eisner. 50 Meter Backstroke- 1st, Cameron Spredemann; 2nd, Camden Johll-Bayliss; 3rd, Benjamin Geiszler. 50 Meter Breaststroke- 3rd, Vaughn Stolte. 50 Meter Butterfly- 2nd, Camden Johll-Bayliss; 3rd, Benjamin Geiszler. 100 Meter IM- 1st, Cameron Spredemann; 3rd ,Jett Richard. 200 Meter Medley Relay- 1st, Jett Richard, Camden Johll-Bayliss, Cameron Spredemann, Vaughn Stolte.
Men's 15-18 Results: 50 Meter Freestyle- 1st, Jesse Hammes; 2nd, Campbell Sullivan; 3rd, Coby Zander. 200 Meter Freestyle- 1st, Jesse Hammes; 2nd, Harper Stolte; 3rd, Coby Zander. 50 Meter Backstroke- 1st, Jesse Hammes; 2nd, Coby Zander; 3rd, Harper Stolte. 50 Meter Breaststroke- 1st, Nathan Halbach; 2nd, Zachary Svendsen; 3rd, Tyler Johll-Bayliss. 50 Meter Butterfly- 1st, Nathan Halbach; 2nd, Campbell Sullivan; 3rd, Rocco Van Hoof. 100 Meter IM- 1st, Nathan Halbach; 2nd, Campbell Sullivan. 200 Meter Medley Relay- 1st, Jesse Hammes, Nathan Halbach, Campbell Sullivan, Harper Stolte; 2nd, Jaxon Johll-Bayliss, Ryan Maly, Tyler Johll-Bayliss, Michael Stoll.