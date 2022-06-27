At the midway point of the 2022 Home Talent League season, the Sun Prairie Red Birds are sitting pretty. They're now tied for first place in the Eastern Section with Montello, Cottage Grove, and DeForest with a 5-2 overall record thanks to a 15-2 pounding of Portage on Friday, June 24 at Marshall Fireman's Park.
The Red Birds are slated to spend most of the end of the regular season on the road, so taking care of business at home is a top priority at this point in the season. They did just that on Friday. Sun Prairie was without many of its usual starters on Friday, but it still managed to get the win in just six innings of play.
Things started off hot for the Red Birds. Carson Holin and Noah Wendler drew back-to-back walks to start the bottom of the first inning. Both were brought around by Aaron Schmidt as a fielder's choice gone wrong gave Sun Prairie a quick 2-0 lead.
That lead increased in the second inning, as well. Connie O'Brien put the Red Birds in a good spot by leading off with a double. Sun Prairie nearly left him stranded there with back-to-back flyouts, but Eric Bennet came up clutch with an RBI single to make it a 3-0 lead.
While the first two innings were impressive, Sun Prairie's offense truly exploded in the next two. The Red Birds pushed three runs around in the third inning and a whopping seven in the fourth.
Sun Prairie's run production in the bottom of the third inning was all thanks to a 2-out rally. Luke Thompson reached base on a fielder's choice, followed by a single from O'Brien. Drew Kavanaugh kept the inning alive with an RBI single to bring Thompson around to score. Holin and Wendler kept the singles coming. Holin's scored O'Brien and Wendler's scored Kavanaugh as Sun Prairie doubled its lead to 6-0.
Portage managed to answer in the top of the fourth inning. Mike Jordahl mashed a 2-run homerun to put the Skeeters' first and only runs of the day across home plate and narrow Sun Prairie's lead to 6-2.
Undeterred, the Red Birds' offense kept plugging away in the bottom of the fourth and broke the game wide open.
Schmidt led off with a single and quickly used back-to-back wild pitches to advance to third base. Chase Koch and Ryan Hodjer drew back-to-back walks to load the bases with no outs. Portage nearly secured the first out of the inning as Thompson hammered a ball to the shortstop, but he couldn't corral it and committed an error, allowing Schmidt to score and keeping the bases loaded.
Those bases didn't stay loaded for long as another wild pitch allowed Koch to sprint home and make it an 8-2 Sun Prairie lead. O'Brien filled those bases right back up with a single. Kavanaugh and Holin followed up with back-to-back walks to bring Hodjer and Thompson home. Wendler then poked a single into the outfield to bring O'Brien, Kavanaugh, and Holin in to score, emptying the bases and giving Sun Prairie a 13-2 lead.
The damage could have gotten worse, but Portage answered the no-out run by forcing a double play and subsequent flyout to escape the inning and advance to the fifth.
Portage didn't manage any runs in the fifth inning, but Sun Prairie took advantage of the opportunity and added two more runs to its already staggering total.
Koch led off with a double. Back-to-back outs made it look as though the Red Birds might end an inning scoreless for the first time all day, but O'Brien couldn't let that happen. He poked a single into play to bring Koch in and make it a 14-2 lead.
The Red Birds still weren't quite done yet. Kavanaugh kept the inning alive with a single, bringing leadoff batter Holin back to the plate. He would single as well, scoring O'Brien and bringing the game to its final resting score of 15-2.
Neither team scored in the sixth inning, but the game was called due to mercy rule following it.
This was the second game of the year Sun Prairie has won by 10 or more runs (they also defeated Marshall 14-4 on Sunday, May 22).
The Red Birds' 3-game home stand will come to an end this week as they host Poynette on Sunday, July 3. This begins a busy stretch for Sun Prairie as it will travel to Rio the following day on Monday, July 4 and to Columbus on Thursday, July 7. The Red Birds will then have a 10-day break before their final home game of the season vs. Montello on Sunday, July 17.
--
Home Talent League Eastern Section standings
(as of Sunday, June 26)
-
T1. Sun Prairie, 5-2
T1. Montello, 5-2
T1. Cottage Grove, 6-3
T1. DeForest, 6-3
5. Columbus, 5-3
T6. Poynette, 4-3
T6. Monona, 4-3
8. Portage, 2-6
9. Rio, 1-6
10. Marshall, 0-7