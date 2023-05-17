Sports Editor
Home games are held at Marshall Fireman's Park and are marked in bold
--
Friday, May 19: vs. Marshall, 7 PM
Sunday, May 28: vs. Poynette, 1 PM
Monday, May 29: vs. Montello, 1 PM
Sunday, June 4: at DeForest, 1 PM
Sunday, June 18: vs. DeForest, 1 PM
Sunday, June 25: at Rio, 1 PM
Friday, June 30: at Poynette: 7 PM
Sunday, July 2: at Montello, 1 PM
Sunday, July 9: at Monona, 1 PM
Sunday, July 16: vs. Cottage Grove, 1 PM
Sunday, July 23: at Marshall, 1 PM
Sunday, July 30: vs. Columbus, 1 PM
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left.
Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.