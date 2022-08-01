With the playoffs looming this weekend, the Sun Prairie Red Birds got caught napping in a road trip to DeForest on Sunday, July 31 to close out the Home Talent Baseball League's regular season. 

The Deacons romped to an 8-0 win over the previous top team in the Eastern Section. The loss takes away Sun Prairie's claim as the division's top dog, dropping them into a three-way tie for 1st place in the final regular season standings with DeForest and Monona. Thanks to tiebreakers, the Red Birds still maintain the top seed in the four-team Eastern Section playoffs beginning this weekend. 