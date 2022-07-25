Sun Prairie Red Birds' first baseman Randy Molina connect with a pitch against Montello at Marshall Fireman's Park on Sunday, July 17. He had two RBIs and scored three times in a 20-1 win over Marshall on Sunday, July 24.
Sun Prairie Red Birds' manager Mike Calkins (left) gives some advice to Eric Bennett (right) on third base in a game against Montello at Marshall Fireman's Park on Sunday, July 17. Bennett had two RBIs and scored once a week later against Marshall.
The Sun Prairie Red Birds are heading back to the Eastern Section playoffs. Sun Prairie has been a reliable postseason participant over the years and even won the section back in 2019. Now, the Red Birds will have a chance to do it again. A 20-1 blowout victory over Marshall on Sunday, July 24 at Marshall Fireman's Park confirmed Sun Prairie's place in the postseason.
In a game that lasted only seven innings, the Red Birds got a stellar combined effort on the pitching mound from Eric Engler and Robbie Knorr. Engler handled the first five innings of the game, allowing no runs while forcing two double plays and striking out four.
Knorr started off red hot in the bottom of the sixth, striking out the side. Back-to-back singles in the bottom of the seventh would allow Marshall's first and only run to cross home, but that was far from a concern for the Red Birds as they still had a 19-run lead to cushion the blow.
Sun Prairie's offense would eventually erupt, but Marshall starter Bryce Riege managed to force a three up, three down effort from the Red Birds to start the game. This strong start wouldn't last long.
First baseman Randy Molina led the top of the second inning off with a single, followed by back-to-back outs from his teammates. Instead of bowing out early for the second straight inning, the Red Birds rallied.
Justin Krebs drew a walk and Ty Hamilton smoked a single into the outfield to bring Molina home, giving the Red Birds a lead they'd never relinquish. Sun Prairie was just getting started. Luke Thompson followed up with a double, bringing both Krebs and Hamilton home and bringing the top of the order back to the plate. Back-to-back errors on hits from Carson Holin and Davis Hamilton brought Thompson in to score as well, bringing Sun Prairie's run total to four as the inning came to a close.
Molina served as the offensive catalyst in the top of the third as well, kicking things off with another single. A walk from Knorr and a single from Aaron Schmidt would load the bases for Krebs, who would reach base by way of a fielder's choice, allowing Molina to score in the process.
With two men on base, Thompson kept up his stellar day at the plate by hammering a 3-run homer over the fence. In a flash, Sun Prairie's lead had doubled.
Silence from the Red Birds' bats in the top of the fourth was followed by the most productive inning of the day in the top of the fifth. The Red Birds would score five runs this inning, led off by a walk from Krebs.
Thompson followed up with a single, his third hit of the day. With two outs, third baseman Davis Hamilton kicked off the rally with a single to left field, bringing Krebs in to score. Eric Bennet did one better in the next at-bat, smoking a double into the outfield to bring both Thompson and Davis Hamilton in to score. As if that wasn't enough, Molina stepped up and hammered a homerun in the next at-bat to score himself and Bennett.
Things could have gotten even worse as the Red Birds drew two subsequent walks, but the runners were left stranded thanks to a pop up. Still, Sun Prairie was cruising with a 13-0 lead.
The top of the sixth produced yet another one for the Red Birds. Ty Hamilton led off with a single, followed by yet another from Thompson. The third and final single of the inning came courtesy of Davis Hamilton, bringing Ty in from third base to boost the lead to 14-0.
With the game well in hand, Sun Prairie was sure to make sure of the victory with the most runs scored in an inning yet in the top of the seventh. Schmidt led off with a walk, followed by a single from Krebs. A walk from Krebs set the stage for Thompson to put a bow on his perfect day at the plate. He hammered a grand slam homerun, clearing the bases and bumping Sun Prairie's lead to 18-0.
The Red Birds were unrelenting. Holin followed up with a single, and Davis Hamilton did the same to bring him in to score. A fielder's choice on a hit from Eric Bennett would score Davis Hamilton as well, bringing the Red Birds' final score to 20 runs.
Thompson was the star of the day, going 5-5 with two homeruns, a double, and a whopping nine RBIs. Perhaps most impressive is how Thompson found this level of success as the last batter in the lineup.
The huge win gives Sun Prairie momentum as it heads into the final matchup of the regular season. The Red Birds have a clash with DeForest, the second team in the standings, at DeForest on Sunday, July 31. Results from that day will confirm postseason matchups.
