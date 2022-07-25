MIKE CALKINS, ERIC BENNETT
Sun Prairie Red Birds' manager Mike Calkins (left) gives some advice to Eric Bennett (right) on third base in a game against Montello at Marshall Fireman's Park on Sunday, July 17. Bennett had two RBIs and scored once a week later against Marshall. 

 Ryan Gregory

The Sun Prairie Red Birds are heading back to the Eastern Section playoffs. Sun Prairie has been a reliable postseason participant over the years and even won the section back in 2019. Now, the Red Birds will have a chance to do it again. A 20-1 blowout victory over Marshall on Sunday, July 24 at Marshall Fireman's Park confirmed Sun Prairie's place in the postseason. 

In a game that lasted only seven innings, the Red Birds got a stellar combined effort on the pitching mound from Eric Engler and Robbie Knorr. Engler handled the first five innings of the game, allowing no runs while forcing two double plays and striking out four. 

RANDY MOLINA
Sun Prairie Red Birds' first baseman Randy Molina connect with a pitch against Montello at Marshall Fireman's Park on Sunday, July 17. He had two RBIs and scored three times in a 20-1 win over Marshall on Sunday, July 24. 

