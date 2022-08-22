For the first time since 2019, the Sun Prairie Red Birds are champions of the Home Talent Baseball League's Eastern Section. Nate Hoffman, typically known for his abilities on the pitching mound, was the savior at the plate three RBIs as the Red Birds soared to a 7-5 victory to keep the season alive.
This was the third meeting of the season between the Red Birds and Deacons. In the previous meeting at DeForest on Sunday, July 31, the Deacons put a hurting on the Red Birds in an 8-0 win. This time, the game was on Sun Prairie's home turf, Marshall Firemen's Park.
Hoffman got the start on the bump, but it was clear his arm had not recovered from his innings logged the week previous against Cottage Grove in the semifinals. DeForest took advantage, snagging two runs in the top of the first inning. Hoffman escaped the inning and handed the ball to Noah Wendler from there on out. Luckily, his offense immediately had his back.
Leadoff batter and second baseman Robbie Knorr got things started with a double, followed by a single from Wendler. First baseman Randy Molina was hit by a pitch to load the bases, and shortstop Justin Krebs drew a walk to bring Knorr in to score. Left fielder Aaron Schmidt poked one into play for a fielder's choice, buying time for Wendler to score and tie things up.
The top of the second inning was the beginning of Wendler's dominant stretch on the mound. He would pitch the remaining eight innings, tallying five strikeouts and allowing just three more earned runs. DeForest would pick a single run off of him in the second, third, and seventh. When the team needed him most, he locked down DeForest's offense in the eighth and ninth innings to secure the win.
With Wendler dealing, Sun Prairie's offense worked on getting him a lead. After a scoreless second inning, right fielder Connie O'Brien led off the bottom of the third with a walk. The Red Birds pushed him all the way to third base before a throwing error from DeForest allowed him to score, tying things up at three runs each.
The Red Birds entered a scoring drought until the sixth inning. Now trailing 4-3, Ty Hamilton provided a much-needed offensive spark with a single to lead off the bottom of the sixth. Here was Hoffman's first big RBI as he brought Hamilton around with a single, knotting the game up at four runs each.
Hoffman would then come around to score himself thanks to a sacrifice fly from Molina. For the first time in the game, Sun Prairie had a lead.
DeForest had an immediate answer, snagging a run in the top of the seventh to tie things at five runs each. The Red Birds entered the bottom of the seventh desperate for runs, and they found two.
Schmidt got things started with a leadoff double. Luke Thompson reached first with a single, but was thrown out on a fielder's choice on a grounder from Hamilton. Hamilton would soon steal second, putting two runners in scoring position with two outs as Hoffman stepped back up to the plate.
He didn't disappoint. Hoffman ripped a single into the outfield, bringing Schmidt and Hamilton around to score and bumping Sun Prairie's lead back up to 7-5.
From there on out, Wendler shut the door on DeForest's offense. He struck out two batters in the top of the eighth and allowed just one hit on the top of the ninth before forcing a game-winning groundout.
With the win, Sun Prairie now advances to the Home Talent League's Final Four. The Red Birds will duke it out with the three other section winners, Middleton (Northern Section champions), Verona (Western Section champions), and Stoughton (Southeast Section champions).
The double-elimination championship series begins on Sunday, Aug. 28. Sun Prairie will host Stoughton at Marshall Firemen's Park at 1 pm while Middleton will host Verona. The week following, Sun Prairie will make the trip to Verona on Sunday, Sept. 4 as Stoughton will host Middleton.