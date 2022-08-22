For the first time since 2019, the Sun Prairie Red Birds are champions of the Home Talent Baseball League's Eastern Section. Nate Hoffman, typically known for his abilities on the pitching mound, was the savior at the plate three RBIs as the Red Birds soared to a 7-5 victory to keep the season alive. 

This was the third meeting of the season between the Red Birds and Deacons. In the previous meeting at DeForest on Sunday, July 31, the Deacons put a hurting on the Red Birds in an 8-0 win. This time, the game was on Sun Prairie's home turf, Marshall Firemen's Park.

ROBBIE KNORR
Sun Prairie's Robbie Knorr scored the first run in an eventual win over DeForest at Marshall Firemen's Park on Sunday, Aug. 21. 
NOAH WENDLER
Noah Wendler's efforts on the pitching mound helped the Sun Prairie Red Birds to a 7-5 victory over DeForest to claim the Eastern Section championship.