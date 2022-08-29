The Sun Prairie Red Birds started the Home Talent Baseball League’s Final Four playoffs on a high note on Sunday, Aug. 28 at Marshall Firemen’s Park. There, the Red Birds won an offensive slugfest, 7-4, over the Stoughton Merchants.
The Merchants entered as champions of the Southeast Section, but the Eastern Section champion Red Birds jumped on them early.
Leadoff batter Jack Maastricht started the bottom of the first inning with a single, followed by a walk drawn from second baseman Robbie Knorr. First baseman Randy Molina dropped a blooper into left, loading the bases with no outs.
Left fielder Aaron Schmidt made getting an RBI easy on himself, displaying great discipline in a drawn walk to push the first run across the plate in Maastricht. Shortstop Justin Krebs followed the RBI trend by slapping a grounder to the third baseman which was mishandled. The error bought time for Knorr to score, giving the Red Birds an early 2-0 lead.
Stoughton wouldn’t let the game slip that easily. The Merchants sparked a two-out rally in the top of the second inning, pushed along by a blooper single and a massive double to left-center field. The latter hit drove in two runs, trying the game.
This began a momentum shift in favor of Stoughton. First, Sun Prairie went hitless in the bottom of the second. Then, the Merchants took their first lead of the game in the top of the third. Again, a booming double brought a run around, giving Stoughton a 3-2 advantage.
Sun Prairie pitcher Noah Wendler regained control of the game in the top of the fourth, forcing a three up, three down inning. His offense rewarded him with some run support in the bottom of the same inning.
Schmidt led things off with a single and was quickly bunted to second by Krebs. A pop fly for the second out made it look as though Schmidt would be left stranded, but the Red Birds rallied. Wendler drew a walk and right fielder Luke Thompson singled to left to load the bases. Maastricht didn’t even have to swing his bat to get a run in as a wild pitch bought time for Schmidt to score, tying the game once again at three runs each.
This led to two straight scoreless innings from both sides. Wendler was flawless, allowing no hits in the fifth and sixth innings. Stoughton starter Ben Riffle was still rolling as well, holding Sun Prairie hitless as well in the top half of the same innings.
Knorr took Wendler’s spot on the mound for Sun Prairie in the top of the seventh and kept the momentum going, forcing three quick outs. The same can’t be said for Riffle’s replacement.
Riffle kicked off the bottom of the seventh by allowing a walk, prompting his manager to take him out. Yonardo Herdenez came in for relief and saw some trouble immediately. Thompson, who drew the walk to knock Riffle out of the game, quickly advanced to third on an error and a single from Maastricht.
Molina then delivered the most clutch at-bat of the contest by hammering a single into right field, bringing both Thompson and Maastricht in to score to give the Cardinals a 5-2 advantage. The Red Birds weren’t done, either.
Designated hitter Eric Bennett drew a walk. Both Molina and Bennett were replaced by pinch runners, Chas Schuster and Ryan Roscoe, respectively. Schmidt poked a single into center field to load the bases, setting the stage for Krebs to bring Schuster in with a single to right field.
The run ended Herdenez’s day on the mound. The relief pitcher, Erik Sperloen, couldn’t totally erase the jam he was put into. Sun Prairie catcher Ty Hamilton lofted a sacrifice fly into left field, bringing Roscoe in from third base to boost the Red Birds’ lead to 7-3.
Stoughton snagged a run off of Knorr in the top of the eighth on an erroneous throw from the outfield, but he never let it get any worse than that. A quick top of the ninth solidified the win, 7-4, for the Red Birds.
Sun Prairie loses the benefit of home field advantage in the next round of the Final Four. Next up, the Red Birds will travel to Western Section champion Verona on Sunday, Sept. 4.