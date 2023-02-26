Team health has been a concern for the Sun Prairie United gymnastics squad for the entire 2022-23 season. Four of Sun Prairie's five returning varsity starters from last season spent varying amounts of time on the sidelines this season, culminating with most of the team missing the final meet of the regular season, the Big Eight conference meet.
United entered the 2023 WIAA state tournament on a sour note, finishing last of the eight teams at the conference meet. Thankfully, Sun Prairie got healthy at the perfect time. With many main contributors back in competition, Sun Prairie put up a team score of 136.525 at their WIAA sectional meet, hosted at Sun Prairie West High School on Saturday, Feb. 25, to finish second overall and keep the season alive with a state finals berth.
Senior Sofia Clark's return to the squad was a noticeable boost for the team. She was an individual state qualifier in two events as well as the all-around. Her best performance of the day came in the vault, where she put up a score of 9.400 for second place overall. She will also be an individual state participant in the balance beam after finishing in third place with a score of 9.175. Combined with an 8.875 in the floor exercise and a 7.825 on the uneven bars, Clark put up an all-around score of 35.275 for fourth place, her third individual state qualification.
Fellow senior Martha Guelker missed last week's conference meet with a back injury, but she was ready on Saturday as she also qualified individually in the vault. She finished right on Clark's heels in the event, tying for fifth place with a score of 9.150. She would also help the team score out by putting up an 8.40 on the balance beam to tie for ninth place and an 8.750 on her floor exercise to tie for tenth.
Sun Prairie's "Ironman" athlete, junior Audrey Seefeld, who has managed to avoid injury this year, continued to be a reliable option for points. She brought her A-game to the floor exercise, where she finished tied for second overall with a score of 9.075 to qualify for individual state. She would also tie for ninth on the beam with an 8.400, tie for 13th in vault with an 8.550, and tie for 18th on bars with a 7.500. Her combined all-around score of 33.525 left her just short of individual state qualification in eighth place.
Outside of Seefeld, the list of returning athletes continued with junior Avery Greenberg. Typically an all-around competitor, Sun Prairie head coach Shannon Maly eased her back into the lineup by only having her compete in the uneven bars. Greenberg, too, nearly had an individual state qualification, scoring an 8.450 for sixth place. This was the team's highest score in the event.
Saturday was also the one of first times senior Cassie Siegel has been able to compete this season after battling injury. She earned 19th in the balance beam with a 7.800 and tied for 20th in the floor exercise with a 7.750.
Senior Carly Gross also returned from injury on Saturday. She tied for 18th on bars with Seefeld with a score of 7.500 and scored an 8.000 in the floor exercise for 25th place.
Beyond the athletes returning from injury, Sun Prairie's budding star Izzy Yamoah continued to shine. Her momentum from a strong performance in vault at the conference meet carried into sectionals as she finished eighth with a score of 9.050. She'd add another top-10 finish on bars, finishing ninth with a score of 8.075.
Fellow junior Elizabeth Schaefer was also instrumental to Sun Prairie's success. She tied for 11th in the vault with a score of 8.600 and finished 25th on beam with a score of 7.350.
Sun Prairie will be joined at team state by Verona/Edgewood, which won the sectional with a team score of 145.800. The sectional champion of all four individual events, as well as the all-around champion, belonged to Verona/Edgewood.
The WIAA Division 1 state gymnastics final is set for Saturday, Mar. 4 at Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln High School's fieldhouse.