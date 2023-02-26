Team health has been a concern for the Sun Prairie United gymnastics squad for the entire 2022-23 season. Four of Sun Prairie's five returning varsity starters from last season spent varying amounts of time on the sidelines this season, culminating with most of the team missing the final meet of the regular season, the Big Eight conference meet.

United entered the 2023 WIAA state tournament on a sour note, finishing last of the eight teams at the conference meet. Thankfully, Sun Prairie got healthy at the perfect time. With many main contributors back in competition, Sun Prairie put up a team score of 136.525 at their WIAA sectional meet, hosted at Sun Prairie West High School on Saturday, Feb. 25, to finish second overall and keep the season alive with a state finals berth.

SUN PRAIRIE GYMNASTICS

The Sun Prairie United gymnastics team qualified for the WIAA state team finals, scoring a 136.525 at their sectional, hosted at Sun Prairie West High School on Saturday, Feb. 25.

Tags