The strength of the 2022-23 Sun Prairie United wrestling team is best represented by its depth. United sent eight boys and three girls to the Waunakee High School sectional on Saturday, Feb. 17. There, three boys and two girls performed well enough to punch a ticket to the upcoming WIAA individual state tournament.

Junior Dylan Muehlenberg was Sun Prairie's sole sectional champion on the boys side. He parlayed his momentum from his regional championship the weekend prior to win the 138 lbs. bracket. Joining Muehlenberg at boys state will be fellow juniors Christopher Anderson (120 lbs.) and Parker Olson (132 lbs.), who both finished second in their respective weight classes.

DYLAN MUEHLENBERG
Sun Prairie junior Dylan Muehlenberg won the 138 lbs. bracket at the Waunakee High School WIAA sectional on Saturday, Feb. 18.
PARKER OLSON
Sun Prairie junior Parker Olson earned a spot at the 2023 WIAA individual state wrestling tournament by finishing second in the 132 lbs. bracket at the Waunakee High School sectional on Saturday, Feb. 18.
BOPA QUINTANA
Sun Prairie United senior Bopa Quintana will be the top seed in the 114 lbs. bracket at the 2023 WIAA individual wrestling state tournament, hosted at the UW-Madison Kohl Center on Saturday, Feb. 25.

