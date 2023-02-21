Sun Prairie junior Parker Olson earned a spot at the 2023 WIAA individual state wrestling tournament by finishing second in the 132 lbs. bracket at the Waunakee High School sectional on Saturday, Feb. 18.
The strength of the 2022-23 Sun Prairie United wrestling team is best represented by its depth. United sent eight boys and three girls to the Waunakee High School sectional on Saturday, Feb. 17. There, three boys and two girls performed well enough to punch a ticket to the upcoming WIAA individual state tournament.
Junior Dylan Muehlenberg was Sun Prairie's sole sectional champion on the boys side. He parlayed his momentum from his regional championship the weekend prior to win the 138 lbs. bracket. Joining Muehlenberg at boys state will be fellow juniors Christopher Anderson (120 lbs.) and Parker Olson (132 lbs.), who both finished second in their respective weight classes.
Sun Prairie's two state qualifiers on the girls side are familiar faces. Both junior Sophia Bassino (165 lbs.) and senior Bopa Quintana (114 lbs.) won their respective weight classes to punch return tickets to state. Both were medalists in the 2022 girls state finals. Bassino took second at 165 lbs. while Quintana was the 114 lbs. state champion.
Muehlenberg entered the sectional as the top seed in the 138 lbs. bracket but was immediately tested. His opening quarterfinal match against a Mount Horeb/Barneveld wrestler went the distance. After falling behind 5-2 in the first period, Muehlenberg outscored his opponent 6-1 in the second for an eventual 8-7 decision win to survive and advance.
His semifinal match went a bit smoother as he pinned an Oregon wrestler late in the first period. This bought him a spot in the championship match against Waunakee's Gabe Guralski. Muehlenberg would again secure a pin, this time midway through the third period to claim a sectional title and punch a ticket to state, the first such appearance of his career.
Olson will also be competing at state for the first time. He earned a spot in the championship match of the 132 lbs. bracket with dominance, pinning a Reedsburg wrestler in the first period of his quarterfinal match and securing a 17-2 tech fall win over a Waunakee wrestler in the semifinals.
This pushed him to the championship match against Chance Suddeth of Stoughton, the top seed in the bracket. The match went the distance with Suddeth holding on for a 9-2 decision victory. Olson's season held in the balance of the second place match, where he met a La Follette wrestler. Again, Olson had to wrestle a full three periods. This one came out in his favor, though, as a third period takedown earned him a 4-3 decision win and a place in the state finals.
Anderson is Sun Prairie's sole returning state participant on the boys side. He competed in the 106 lbs. bracket as a sophomore last season. He entered Saturday as the top seed in his sectional and backed that billing with a pin fall over a Waunakee wrestler in just 13 seconds in the quarterfinals.
A 6-4 decision win over a Reedsburg wrestler in the semifinals put Anderson up against the No. 2 seed, Peyton Oberg of Baraboo, in the championship. A 2-2 tie through the first period quickly snowballed in Oberg's favor as he outscored Anderson 4-2 in the second and 7-3 in the third for an eventual 16-7 major decision. Anderson's place at state was already secure, though, as the same Reedsburg wrestler he had already defeated in the semifinals was his opponent for the third place match. This earned Anderson a no contest win and a spot at state.
The limited field of female wrestlers at the Waunakee sectional meant both Quintana and Bassino only had to win one match to punch a ticket to state. Quintana was up against a Sauk Prairie wrestler and pinned her at the 2:15 mark. Bassino would also advance via pin, securing the win at the 1:31 mark over her Oregon opponent.
"I'm so proud of both of them," Sun Prairie head coach Jim Nelson said of Bassino and Quintana. "They're a couple of kids that just work hard all of the time. They're very tough and always ready to bring it."
Two more wrestlers from the boys side nearly qualified for Sun Prairie, as well. Sophomore Jaxon Johnson (195 lbs.) and junior Isaiah Horan (220 lbs.) both finished in third place in their respective brackets, one match from a state berth.
The 2023 edition of the WIAA individual state wrestling tournament has an exciting new twist, as well. For the first time, both the boys and girls will wrestle under the same roof at the UW-Madison Kohl Center. Last season's girls state tournament was held at the La Crosse Center.
"This is so much better," Nelson said. "It's better to be all together. It's a great feeling to be able to watch both the boys and girls without having to drive all over the state. I will shed some tears to see this come to fruition. It's something we've been working on for a long time in the state of Wisconsin and it should have been done long ago. I'm so happy because they deserve this opportunity."
The 2023 WIAA individual state wrestling tournament is set to kick off on Thursday, Feb. 23.
Anderson is the No. 5 seed in his bracket and will wrestle New Richmond sophomore Luke Kamish. Olson is up against Holmen junior Preston Kratochvill to start off. Muehlenberg will begin preliminaries against South Milwaukee's Connor O'Donnell. Quintana is the top seed in her bracket and will start with Whitnall/Greendale's Diana Khaddour. Bassino is near the top of her weight class as well and will start preliminaries with Johnson Creek senior Abigail Moreno.