A hot start for the Sun Prairie Red Birds in the Home Talent Baseball League “final four” championship was soured over the weekend. The Red Birds were flying high after an opening 7-4 win over Stoughton last week. A date with Verona on Sunday, Sept. 4 yielded very different results.
The Cavaliers’ offense just couldn’t miss. Verona rode a five-run first inning to an eventual 12-3 victory to punch a ticket to next week’s championship game. Sun Prairie is precariously perched, one loss from elimination, with another game ahead.
Verona’s offense would go on to dominate the game, but it was Sun Prairie that struck first in this one. Second baseman Robbie Knorr singled to get the game started, and back-to-back walks drawn by third baseman Eric Bennett and left fielder Aaron Schmidt moved him to third.
This set the stage for shortshop Justin Krebs, who hammered a grounder to third base. The fielder misplayed it, giving Knorr time to scoot home and score the first run of the game. The three runners on base were left stranded, but the Red Birds set the pace.
Verona followed that up by getting its bats moving in a hurry. Nate Hoffman got the start on the mound for Sun Prairie, and the Cavaliers had him figured out from the jump. They led the game off with three consecutive singles, the last of which brought the first run of the game in to score.
A groundout was followed by a walk to load the bases with just one out. Yet another Verona single brought another run in to give the Cavaliers the lead. That lead would continue to grow as a single and a double later in the same inning would push three more runs across the board. In a flash, Verona was up 5-1.
The Sun Prairie offense flinched, going scoreless in both the second and third innings. The Cavaliers continued to take advantage.
Verona would get Hoffman out of the game midway through the second inning thanks to a drawn walk, a single, and a double to bring two more runs home. He was replaced by Eric Engler, who pitched the Red Birds out of the inning without further damage. Still, it was 7-1 and Verona showed no signs of stopping.
The Cavaliers’ offense kept it up in the bottom of the third. Back-to-back singles set the stage for more runs as a triple cleared the bases and boosted Verona’s lead to 9-1. The baserunner on third base would then come in to score on a sacrifice fly, making it a clean 10-1 advantage for the Cavaliers heading into the fourth inning.
Another scoreless one from the Red Birds allowed Verona to make it a double-digit lead in the bottom of the fourth. The bats remained red hot for Verona as a leadoff single followed by a double pushed a run across in a flash. Engler regained control and avoided further damage, but Verona’s lead was now 11-1.
The Red Birds showed signs of life in the top of the fifth. First baseman Randy Molina led off with a single, and Bennett and Schmidt followed suit with singles of their own to load the bases. Krebs once again played the role of hero, but without swinging his bat. A well-drawn walk brought Molina in to score.
Catcher Ty Hamilton wouldn’t let the inning end with just one run, either. He mashed a single into the outfield, bringing Bennett in to score and narrowing the deficit to 11-3.
The inning was inspiring, but did not lead to further offense. The Red Birds would not even get another runner past first base as Verona’s pitching staff shut the door on the comeback attempt. The Cavaliers’ offense tacked on one more insurance run in the bottom of the fifth, leading to the games’ eventual final score of 12-3.
Verona is now in the championship game, a spot Sun Prairie would have held had it won. Now, the Red Birds have to fight for their season. They have to get through a familiar opponent to get to the championship game.
On the other side of the final four, Stoughton defeated Middleton 4-1. This ended Middleton’s season and set up a rematch with Sun Prairie. The Red Birds already beat the Merchants 7-4 on Sunday, Aug. 28 to kick off the final four. The double-elimination format requires the two sides face off once again to decide who gets a shot at Verona in the championship.
The Red Birds will travel to the Merchants on Monday, Sept. 5 with the season on the line.