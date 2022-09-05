NATE HOFFMAN
Nate Hoffman got the start at pitcher for Sun Prairie against Verona on Sunday, Sept. 4.

 Ryan Gregory

A hot start for the Sun Prairie Red Birds in the Home Talent Baseball League “final four” championship was soured over the weekend. The Red Birds were flying high after an opening 7-4 win over Stoughton last week. A date with Verona on Sunday, Sept. 4 yielded very different results.

The Cavaliers’ offense just couldn’t miss. Verona rode a five-run first inning to an eventual 12-3 victory to punch a ticket to next week’s championship game. Sun Prairie is precariously perched, one loss from elimination, with another game ahead.

ROBBIE KNORR
Sun Prairie second baseman Robbie Knorr comes in to score against Stoughton at Marshall Firemen’s Park on Sunday, Aug. 28.