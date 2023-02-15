The Sun Prairie United boys hockey team sure knows how to make an impression on the WIAA state tournament. In the team's first playoff game since becoming a co-op of both Sun Prairie East and West High Schools, No. 7 seed United's regional opener against No. 10 seed Madison West at the Sun Prairie Ice Arena on Tuesday, Feb. 14 was an instant classic. 

The two teams battled to a tie at three goals each at the end of the third period, calling for sudden death overtime. Sun Prairie sophomore goalie Easton Lemke and the rest of the United defense staved off an early push from the Regents, opening the door for the offense to strike.

EVAN LUXFORD
Buy Now

Sun Prairie senior forward Evan Luxford scored one of United's four goals in an overtime win over Madison West in a WIAA regional matchup at Sun Prairie Ice Arena on Tuesday, Feb. 14.
EASTON LEMKE
Buy Now

Sun Prairie sophomore goalie Easton Lemke made 36 saves in United's WIAA regional opener against Madison West at the Sun Prairie Ice Arena on Tuesday, Feb. 14.

Tags