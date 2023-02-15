The Sun Prairie United boys hockey team sure knows how to make an impression on the WIAA state tournament. In the team's first playoff game since becoming a co-op of both Sun Prairie East and West High Schools, No. 7 seed United's regional opener against No. 10 seed Madison West at the Sun Prairie Ice Arena on Tuesday, Feb. 14 was an instant classic.
The two teams battled to a tie at three goals each at the end of the third period, calling for sudden death overtime. Sun Prairie sophomore goalie Easton Lemke and the rest of the United defense staved off an early push from the Regents, opening the door for the offense to strike.
Junior forward Nikko Vilwock drew a tripping penalty, putting Sun Prairie a man up. Senior forward Adrien Kreitlow took advantage, maneuving through a pair of Madison West defenders to bury the winning goal and handing Sun Prairie a thrilling 4-3 overtime win to advance to the regional championship.
4:38 OT-
SUN PRAIRIE SURVIVES!!!! Adrien Kreitlow takes it himself and keeps United's season alive! What a goal!
"It's exhilarating," Sun Prairie head coach Troy Giesegh said. "There are 10 seniors on this team. Tonight, they didn't have to end their high school career at home. We live to see another day, which is all you can really hope for when the playoffs come around."
"I just wanted to put the puck on the net," Kreitlow said. "I knew we needed a goal. Afterward, it was so overwhelming with all of the emotions coming in. I just didn't even know what to do. It was a great feeling. It's a dream. Everyone dreams of scoring that goal."
Even before the puck was dropped, Sun Prairie knew it was in for a battle. This was the third meeting of the season for these two Big Eight conference rivals. The two settled for a 1-1 tie in the first meeting and Sun Prairie won the second, 6-3.
Sun Prairie immediately got itself into some trouble. Less than a minute into the game, United was whistled for a tripping penalty. 20 seconds later, Madison West buried a power play goal to take a 1-0 lead.
United has struggled with penalties all season, spending much of the season near the top of the state in penalties and time in the box. To their credit, they cleaned it up for the rest of the contest. This would be Sun Prairie's first and only penalty of the game.
On top of cleaner play, it took an unlikely hero to get Sun Prairie back into the game with the season on the line. Sophomore defenseman Joe Seidl entered Tuesday's matchup without a varsity goal to his name. He would score United's first two of the game to give his team its first lead.
His first came about a minute and a half after Madison West's opening goal. From about the blue line, Seidl skated up and flicked an absolute missile to the right of West's keeper, tying the game up at one goal each. The score would remain tied through the end of the first period.
Midway through the second period, Seidl struck again. The Regents were attempting to clear the puck following a Sun Prairie shot attempt, but the defenseman fanned on his swing. The puck floated right to Seidl, who was wide open in the slot. He buried the look, giving Sun Prairie its first lead of the game, 2-1.
"It was a great feeling," Seidl said. "I felt like the team really had my back."
Madison West's persistence helped keep it in the game. The Regents would answer about three minutes later after a lengthy scrum right in front of Sun Prairie's goal. United's defense just couldn't clear the puck as West eventually managed to push a goal through.
With time winding down in the second period, Sun Prairie responded. Senior Evan Luxford was responsible for a jaw-dropping score, where he snatched a puck from free ice and flicked it over West's goalie while skating at full speed. This score gave United a 3-2 lead heading into the third period.
Again, West's persistence proved to be a problem for Sun Prairie's defense. Another barrage of shot attempts from the Regents was never fully cleared by United, ultimately culminating in an equalizer goal three minutes into the third period.
It was the final goal Lemke would allow. West's offense made myriad attempts for the remainder of regulation and the early portion of overtime. He stood strong, buying time for Sun Prairie to break away and punch a ticket to the next round of the tournament.
"Once it's in the net, you just have to move past it," Lemke said. "Not much you can do about it at that point. I just try to flush it, tell myself I'm good, and get back to my job. The defense really played a good game to help keep us in there."
The win boosts Sun Prairie to the regional championship, where it will meet No. 2 seed Edgewood. This is the first meeting of the season for these two squads, but they do have a lengthy playoff history. The Crusaders have knocked Sun Prairie out of the WIAA state tournament each of the last three seasons, with all three losses coming by only one goal.
Sun Prairie coaches and players alike had just one thing to say when asked if they were ready for another shot at Edgewood in the playoffs: "absolutely."
SUN PRAIRIE 4, MADISON WEST 3
Goals- Sun Prairie: Joe Seidl (2), Evan Luxford, Adrien Kreitlow. Madison West: Warner Frey, Quinn Smith, Will McDonald.
Assists- Sun Prairie: Tyler Rauls (2), Andrew Zielsdorf (2), Jackson Hunley. Madison West: McDonald, Smith, Frey.
Goalkeeping- Sun Prairie: Easton Lemke, 36 saves on 39 shots (92%). Madison West: Isaac Ingwell, 33 saves on 37 shots (89%).